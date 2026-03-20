MPP (Machine Payments Protocol)
Machine Payments Protocol (MPP) ↗ is a protocol for machine-to-machine payments, co-authored by Tempo Labs ↗ and Stripe ↗. It standardizes the HTTP
402 Payment Required status code with a formal authentication scheme proposed to the IETF ↗. MPP gives agents, apps, and humans a single interface to pay for any service in the same HTTP request.
MPP is payment-method agnostic. A single endpoint can accept stablecoins (Tempo), credit cards (Stripe), or Bitcoin (Lightning).
- A client requests a resource —
GET /resource.
- The server returns
402 Payment Requiredwith a
WWW-Authenticate: Paymentheader containing a payment challenge.
- The client fulfills the payment — signs a transaction, pays an invoice, or completes a card payment.
- The client retries the request with an
Authorization: Paymentheader containing a payment credential.
- The server verifies the payment and returns the resource with a
Payment-Receiptheader.
MPP supports multiple payment methods through a single protocol:
|Method
|Description
|Status
|Tempo ↗
|Stablecoin payments on the Tempo blockchain with sub-second settlement
|Production
|Stripe ↗
|Cards, wallets, and other Stripe-supported methods via Shared Payment Tokens
|Production
|Lightning ↗
|Bitcoin payments over the Lightning Network
|Available
|Card ↗
|Card payments via encrypted network tokens
|Available
|Custom ↗
|Build your own payment method using the MPP SDK
|Available
Servers can offer multiple methods simultaneously. Clients choose the method that works for them.
MPP defines two payment intents:
charge— A one-time payment that settles immediately. Use for per-request billing.
session— A streaming payment over a payment channel. Use for pay-as-you-go or per-token billing with sub-cent costs and sub-millisecond latency.
MPP is backwards-compatible with x402. The core x402
exact payment flows map directly onto MPP's
charge intent, so MPP clients can consume existing x402 services without modification.
MPP provides official SDKs in three languages:
|SDK
|Package
|Install
|TypeScript
mppx
npm install mppx
|Python
pympp
pip install pympp
|Rust
mpp-rs
cargo add mpp
The TypeScript SDK includes framework middleware for Hono ↗, Express ↗, Next.js ↗, and Elysia ↗, as well as a CLI ↗ for testing paid endpoints.
- mpp.dev ↗ — Protocol documentation and quickstart guides
- IETF specification ↗ — Full Payment HTTP Authentication Scheme specification
- Pay Per Crawl — Cloudflare-native monetization for web content