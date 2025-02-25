An Agent is configured like any other Cloudflare Workers project, and uses a wrangler configuration file to define where your code is and what services (bindings) it will use.

The typical file structure for an Agent project created from npm create cloudflare@latest -- --template cloudflare/agents follows:

Terminal window . | -- package-lock.json | -- package.json | -- public | ` -- index.html | -- src | ` -- index.ts // your Agent definition | -- test | | -- index.spec.ts // your tests | ` -- tsconfig.json | -- tsconfig.json | -- vitest.config.mts | -- worker-configuration.d.ts ` -- wrangler.jsonc // your Workers & Agent configuration

Below is a minimal wrangler.jsonc file that defines the configuration for an Agent, including the entry point, durable_object namespace, and code migrations :

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "agents-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-02-23" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { // Required: " name " : "MyAgent" , // How your Agent is called from your Worker " class_name " : "MyAgent" , // Must match the class name of the Agent in your code // Optional: set this if the Agent is defined in another Worker script " script_name " : "the-other-worker" }, ], }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , // Mandatory for the Agent to store state " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ], }, ], " observability " : { " enabled " : true , }, } " $schema " = "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "agents-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-02-23" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MyAgent" class_name = "MyAgent" script_name = "the-other-worker" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ] [ observability ] enabled = true

The configuration includes: