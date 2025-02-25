Configuration
An Agent is configured like any other Cloudflare Workers project, and uses a wrangler configuration file to define where your code is and what services (bindings) it will use.
The typical file structure for an Agent project created from
npm create cloudflare@latest -- --template cloudflare/agents follows:
Below is a minimal
wrangler.jsonc file that defines the configuration for an Agent, including the entry point,
durable_object namespace, and code
migrations:
The configuration includes:
- A
mainfield that points to the entry point of your Agent, which is typically a TypeScript (or JavaScript) file.
- A
durable_objectsfield that defines the Durable Object namespace that your Agents will run within.
- A
migrationsfield that defines the code migrations that your Agent will use. This field is mandatory and must contain at least one migration. The
new_sqlite_classesfield is mandatory for the Agent to store state.