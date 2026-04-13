Durable execution

Run work that survives Durable Object eviction. runFiber() registers a task in SQLite, keeps the agent alive during execution, lets you checkpoint intermediate state with stash() , and calls onFiberRecovered() on the next activation if the agent was evicted mid-task.

Note For how fibers fit into the bigger picture of building agents that run for weeks or months, refer to Long-running agents.

Quick start

TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import type { FiberRecoveryContext } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async doWork () { await this . runFiber ( "my-task" , async ( ctx ) => { const step1 = await expensiveOperation () ; ctx . stash ( { step1 } ) ; const step2 = await anotherExpensiveOperation ( step1 ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , result : step2 } ) ; } ) ; } async onFiberRecovered ( ctx : FiberRecoveryContext ) { if ( ctx . name !== "my-task" ) return ; const snapshot = ctx . snapshot as { step1 : unknown } | null ; if ( snapshot ) { const step2 = await anotherExpensiveOperation ( snapshot . step1 ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , result : step2 } ) ; } } } Explain Code

Why fibers exist

Durable Objects get evicted for three reasons:

Inactivity timeout — ~70–140 seconds with no incoming requests or open WebSockets Code updates / runtime restarts — non-deterministic, 1–2x per day Alarm handler timeout — 15 minutes

When eviction happens mid-work, the upstream HTTP connection (to an LLM provider, an API, a database) is severed permanently. In-memory state — streaming buffers, partial responses, loop counters — is lost. Multi-turn agent loops lose their position entirely.

keepAlive() reduces the chance of eviction. runFiber() makes eviction survivable.

For work that should run independently of the agent with per-step retries and multi-step orchestration, use Workflows instead. Fibers are for work that is part of the agent's own execution. Refer to Long-running agents: Workflows vs agent-internal patterns for a comparison.

keepAlive

Prevents idle eviction by creating a 30-second alarm heartbeat that resets the inactivity timer.

TypeScript class Agent { keepAlive () : Promise <() => void >; keepAliveWhile < T >( fn : () => Promise < T >) : Promise < T >; }

keepAliveWhile() is the recommended approach — it runs an async function and automatically cleans up the heartbeat when it completes or throws:

TypeScript const result = await this . keepAliveWhile ( async () => { return await slowAPICall () ; } ) ;

For manual control, keepAlive() returns a disposer. Always call it when done — otherwise the heartbeat continues indefinitely:

TypeScript const dispose = await this . keepAlive () ; try { await longWork () ; } finally { dispose () ; }

How it works

While any keepAlive ref is held, an alarm fires every 30 seconds that resets the inactivity timer. When all disposers are called, alarms stop and the DO can go idle naturally.

The heartbeat is invisible to getSchedules() — no schedule rows are created. It does not conflict with your own schedules; the alarm system multiplexes all schedules and the keepAlive heartbeat through a single alarm slot.

Configurable interval

Default: 30 seconds. The inactivity timeout is ~70–140 seconds, so 30 seconds gives comfortable margin. Override via static options:

TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { static options = { keepAliveIntervalMs : 2_000 }; }

When to use keepAlive vs runFiber

keepAlive prevents eviction but does nothing about recovery. If the agent is evicted despite the heartbeat (code update, alarm timeout, resource limit), any in-progress work is lost.

runFiber calls keepAlive internally and persists the work in SQLite so it can be recovered. Use keepAlive alone when the work is cheap to redo or does not need checkpointing. Use runFiber when the work is expensive and you need to resume from where you left off.

Scenario Use Waiting on a slow API call keepAlive() Streaming an LLM response (via AIChatAgent ) Automatic (built in) Multi-step computation with intermediate results runFiber() Background research loop that takes 10+ minutes runFiber() with stash()

runFiber

Durable execution with checkpointing and recovery.

TypeScript class Agent { runFiber < T >( name : string , fn : ( ctx : FiberContext ) => Promise < T >) : Promise < T >; stash ( data : unknown ) : void ; onFiberRecovered ( ctx : FiberRecoveryContext ) : Promise < void >; } type FiberContext = { id : string ; stash ( data : unknown ) : void ; snapshot : unknown | null ; }; type FiberRecoveryContext = { id : string ; name : string ; snapshot : unknown | null ; }; Explain Code

Lifecycle

Normal execution

runFiber("work", fn) ├─ INSERT row into cf_agents_runs ├─ keepAlive() — heartbeat starts ├─ Execute fn(ctx) │ ├─ ctx.stash(data) → UPDATE snapshot in SQLite │ ├─ ctx.stash(data) → UPDATE snapshot in SQLite │ └─ return result ├─ DELETE row from cf_agents_runs ├─ keepAlive dispose — heartbeat stops └─ Return result to caller Explain Code

Eviction and recovery

[DO evicted — all in-memory state lost] On next activation: ├─ Request/connection → onStart() → check for orphaned fibers [primary path] │ OR ├─ Persisted alarm fires → housekeeping check [fallback path] Recovery: ├─ SELECT * FROM cf_agents_runs ├─ For each orphaned row: │ ├─ Parse snapshot from JSON │ ├─ Call onFiberRecovered(ctx) │ └─ DELETE the row └─ If onFiberRecovered calls runFiber() again → new row, normal execution Explain Code

Both recovery paths call the same hook. The alarm path is critical for background agents that have no incoming client connections — the persisted alarm wakes the agent on its own.

Error during execution

fn(ctx) throws Error ├─ DELETE row from cf_agents_runs ├─ keepAlive dispose └─ Error propagates to caller (or logged if fire-and-forget)

No automatic retries. Recovery logic belongs in onFiberRecovered , where you have the snapshot and full context about what went wrong.

Inline vs fire-and-forget

runFiber() supports both patterns:

TypeScript // Inline — await the result const result = await this . runFiber ( "work" , async ( ctx ) => { return computeExpensiveThing () ; } ) ; // Fire-and-forget — caller does not wait void this . runFiber ( "background" , async ( ctx ) => { await longRunningProcess () ; } ) ;

If the DO is evicted during an inline await , the caller is gone. On recovery, onFiberRecovered fires — it cannot return a result to the original caller. This is the inherent limitation of durable execution across process boundaries. For long-running work that is likely to outlive a single DO lifetime, fire-and-forget with checkpoint/recovery is the safer pattern.

Checkpoints with stash

ctx.stash(data) writes to SQLite synchronously. There is no async gap between "I decided to save" and "it is saved." If eviction happens after stash() returns, the data is guaranteed to be in SQLite.

Each call fully replaces the previous snapshot — it is not a merge. Write the complete recovery state you need:

TypeScript await this . runFiber ( "research" , async ( ctx ) => { const steps = [ "search" , "analyze" , "synthesize" ] ; const completed : string [] = [] ; const results : Record < string , unknown > = {}; for ( const step of steps ) { results [ step ] = await executeStep ( step ) ; completed . push ( step ) ; ctx . stash ( { completed , results , pendingSteps : steps . slice ( completed . length ) } ) ; } } ) ; Explain Code

this.stash vs ctx.stash

Both do the same thing. ctx.stash() uses a direct closure over the fiber ID. this.stash() uses AsyncLocalStorage to find the currently executing fiber — it works correctly even with concurrent fibers, since each fiber's ALS context is independent.

this.stash() is convenient when calling from nested functions that do not have access to ctx . It throws if called outside a runFiber callback.

Recovery

Override onFiberRecovered to handle interrupted fibers. The default implementation logs a warning and deletes the row.

TypeScript class ResearchAgent extends Agent { async onFiberRecovered ( ctx : FiberRecoveryContext ) { if ( ctx . name !== "research" ) return ; const snapshot = ctx . snapshot as { completed : string [] ; results : Record < string , unknown >; pendingSteps : string [] ; } | null ; if ( snapshot && snapshot . pendingSteps . length > 0 ) { void this . runFiber ( "research" , async ( fiberCtx ) => { const { completed , results , pendingSteps } = snapshot ; for ( const step of pendingSteps ) { results [ step ] = await this . executeStep ( step ) ; completed . push ( step ) ; fiberCtx . stash ( { completed , results , pendingSteps : pendingSteps . slice ( pendingSteps . indexOf ( step ) + 1 ) } ) ; } } ) ; } } } Explain Code

Key points:

The original lambda is gone. On recovery, you only have the name and snapshot . The lambda cannot be serialized — recovery logic must be in the hook.

On recovery, you only have the and . The lambda cannot be serialized — recovery logic must be in the hook. The row is deleted after the hook runs. If you want to continue the work, call runFiber() again inside the hook — this creates a new row.

If you want to continue the work, call again inside the hook — this creates a new row. You control what recovery means. Retry from the beginning, resume from a checkpoint, skip and notify the user, or do nothing. The framework does not impose a strategy.

Retry from the beginning, resume from a checkpoint, skip and notify the user, or do nothing. The framework does not impose a strategy. If the hook throws, the row is still deleted. You do not get a second chance at recovery. If your recovery logic can fail, catch errors and handle them (for example, schedule a retry, log, or re-create the fiber).

Chat recovery

AIChatAgent builds on fibers for LLM streaming recovery. When unstable_chatRecovery is enabled, each chat turn is wrapped in a fiber automatically. The framework handles the internal recovery path and exposes onChatRecovery for provider-specific strategies. Refer to Long-running agents: Recovering interrupted LLM streams for details.

Concurrent fibers

Multiple fibers can run at the same time. Each has its own row in SQLite with its own snapshot, and each calls keepAlive() independently (ref-counted, so the DO stays alive until all fibers complete).

TypeScript void this . runFiber ( "fetch-data" , async ( ctx ) => { /* ... */ } ) ; void this . runFiber ( "process-queue" , async ( ctx ) => { /* ... */ } ) ;

On recovery, all orphaned rows are iterated and onFiberRecovered is called for each. Use ctx.name to distinguish between fiber types in your recovery hook.

Testing locally

In wrangler dev , fiber recovery works identically to production. SQLite and alarm state persist to disk between restarts.

Start your agent and trigger a fiber ( runFiber ) Kill the wrangler process (Ctrl-C or SIGKILL) Restart wrangler Recovery fires automatically — via onStart() if a request arrives, or via the persisted alarm if no clients connect

API reference

Execute a durable fiber. The fiber is registered in SQLite before fn runs and deleted after it completes (or throws). keepAlive() is held for the duration.

name — identifier for the fiber, used in onFiberRecovered to distinguish fiber types. Not unique — multiple fibers can share a name.

— identifier for the fiber, used in to distinguish fiber types. Not unique — multiple fibers can share a name. fn — async function receiving a FiberContext . Closures work naturally ( this and local variables are captured).

— async function receiving a . Closures work naturally ( and local variables are captured). Returns — the value returned by fn . If the DO is evicted before completion, the return value is lost; recovery happens through the hook.

Checkpoint the current fiber's state. Writes synchronously to SQLite. Each call fully replaces the previous snapshot. data must be JSON-serializable.

Called once per orphaned fiber row on agent restart. Override to implement recovery. The row is deleted after this hook returns.

ctx.id — unique fiber ID

— unique fiber ID ctx.name — the name passed to runFiber()

— the name passed to ctx.snapshot — the last stash() data, or null if stash() was never called

Create a 30-second alarm heartbeat. Returns a disposer function. Idempotent — calling the disposer multiple times is safe.

Run an async function while keeping the DO alive. Heartbeat starts before fn and stops when it completes or throws. Returns the value returned by fn .

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