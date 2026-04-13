Durable execution
Run work that survives Durable Object eviction.
runFiber() registers a task in SQLite, keeps the agent alive during execution, lets you checkpoint intermediate state with
stash(), and calls
onFiberRecovered() on the next activation if the agent was evicted mid-task.
Durable Objects get evicted for three reasons:
- Inactivity timeout — ~70–140 seconds with no incoming requests or open WebSockets
- Code updates / runtime restarts — non-deterministic, 1–2x per day
- Alarm handler timeout — 15 minutes
When eviction happens mid-work, the upstream HTTP connection (to an LLM provider, an API, a database) is severed permanently. In-memory state — streaming buffers, partial responses, loop counters — is lost. Multi-turn agent loops lose their position entirely.
keepAlive() reduces the chance of eviction.
runFiber() makes eviction survivable.
For work that should run independently of the agent with per-step retries and multi-step orchestration, use Workflows instead. Fibers are for work that is part of the agent's own execution. Refer to Long-running agents: Workflows vs agent-internal patterns for a comparison.
Prevents idle eviction by creating a 30-second alarm heartbeat that resets the inactivity timer.
keepAliveWhile() is the recommended approach — it runs an async function and automatically cleans up the heartbeat when it completes or throws:
For manual control,
keepAlive() returns a disposer. Always call it when done — otherwise the heartbeat continues indefinitely:
While any
keepAlive ref is held, an alarm fires every 30 seconds that resets the inactivity timer. When all disposers are called, alarms stop and the DO can go idle naturally.
The heartbeat is invisible to
getSchedules() — no schedule rows are created. It does not conflict with your own schedules; the alarm system multiplexes all schedules and the keepAlive heartbeat through a single alarm slot.
Default: 30 seconds. The inactivity timeout is ~70–140 seconds, so 30 seconds gives comfortable margin. Override via static options:
keepAlive prevents eviction but does nothing about recovery. If the agent is evicted despite the heartbeat (code update, alarm timeout, resource limit), any in-progress work is lost.
runFiber calls
keepAlive internally and persists the work in SQLite so it can be recovered. Use
keepAlive alone when the work is cheap to redo or does not need checkpointing. Use
runFiber when the work is expensive and you need to resume from where you left off.
|Scenario
|Use
|Waiting on a slow API call
keepAlive()
|Streaming an LLM response (via
AIChatAgent)
|Automatic (built in)
|Multi-step computation with intermediate results
runFiber()
|Background research loop that takes 10+ minutes
runFiber() with
stash()
Durable execution with checkpointing and recovery.
Both recovery paths call the same hook. The alarm path is critical for background agents that have no incoming client connections — the persisted alarm wakes the agent on its own.
No automatic retries. Recovery logic belongs in
onFiberRecovered, where you have the snapshot and full context about what went wrong.
runFiber() supports both patterns:
If the DO is evicted during an inline
await, the caller is gone. On recovery,
onFiberRecovered fires — it cannot return a result to the original caller. This is the inherent limitation of durable execution across process boundaries. For long-running work that is likely to outlive a single DO lifetime, fire-and-forget with checkpoint/recovery is the safer pattern.
ctx.stash(data) writes to SQLite synchronously. There is no async gap between "I decided to save" and "it is saved." If eviction happens after
stash() returns, the data is guaranteed to be in SQLite.
Each call fully replaces the previous snapshot — it is not a merge. Write the complete recovery state you need:
Both do the same thing.
ctx.stash() uses a direct closure over the fiber ID.
this.stash() uses
AsyncLocalStorage to find the currently executing fiber — it works correctly even with concurrent fibers, since each fiber's ALS context is independent.
this.stash() is convenient when calling from nested functions that do not have access to
ctx. It throws if called outside a
runFiber callback.
Override
onFiberRecovered to handle interrupted fibers. The default implementation logs a warning and deletes the row.
Key points:
- The original lambda is gone. On recovery, you only have the
nameand
snapshot. The lambda cannot be serialized — recovery logic must be in the hook.
- The row is deleted after the hook runs. If you want to continue the work, call
runFiber()again inside the hook — this creates a new row.
- You control what recovery means. Retry from the beginning, resume from a checkpoint, skip and notify the user, or do nothing. The framework does not impose a strategy.
- If the hook throws, the row is still deleted. You do not get a second chance at recovery. If your recovery logic can fail, catch errors and handle them (for example, schedule a retry, log, or re-create the fiber).
AIChatAgent builds on fibers for LLM streaming recovery. When
unstable_chatRecovery is enabled, each chat turn is wrapped in a fiber automatically. The framework handles the internal recovery path and exposes
onChatRecovery for provider-specific strategies. Refer to Long-running agents: Recovering interrupted LLM streams for details.
Multiple fibers can run at the same time. Each has its own row in SQLite with its own snapshot, and each calls
keepAlive() independently (ref-counted, so the DO stays alive until all fibers complete).
On recovery, all orphaned rows are iterated and
onFiberRecovered is called for each. Use
ctx.name to distinguish between fiber types in your recovery hook.
In
wrangler dev, fiber recovery works identically to production. SQLite and alarm state persist to disk between restarts.
- Start your agent and trigger a fiber (
runFiber)
- Kill the wrangler process (Ctrl-C or SIGKILL)
- Restart wrangler
- Recovery fires automatically — via
onStart()if a request arrives, or via the persisted alarm if no clients connect
Execute a durable fiber. The fiber is registered in SQLite before
fn runs and deleted after it completes (or throws).
keepAlive() is held for the duration.
name— identifier for the fiber, used in
onFiberRecoveredto distinguish fiber types. Not unique — multiple fibers can share a name.
fn— async function receiving a
FiberContext. Closures work naturally (
thisand local variables are captured).
- Returns — the value returned by
fn. If the DO is evicted before completion, the return value is lost; recovery happens through the hook.
Checkpoint the current fiber's state. Writes synchronously to SQLite. Each call fully replaces the previous snapshot.
data must be JSON-serializable.
Called once per orphaned fiber row on agent restart. Override to implement recovery. The row is deleted after this hook returns.
ctx.id— unique fiber ID
ctx.name— the name passed to
runFiber()
ctx.snapshot— the last
stash()data, or
nullif
stash()was never called
Create a 30-second alarm heartbeat. Returns a disposer function. Idempotent — calling the disposer multiple times is safe.
Run an async function while keeping the DO alive. Heartbeat starts before
fn and stops when it completes or throws. Returns the value returned by
fn.
- Long-running agents — how fibers compose with schedules, plans, and async operations
- Schedule tasks —
keepAlivedetails and the alarm system
- Workflows — durable multi-step execution outside the agent
- Chat agents —
unstable_chatRecoveryand
onChatRecovery