Transport

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) specification defines two standard transport mechanisms:

  1. stdio, communication over standard in and standard out — designed for local MCP connections
  2. HTTP with Server-Sent Events (SSE) — designed for remote MCP connections

MCP Servers deployed to Cloudflare support remote MCP connections, using HTTP with Server-Sent Events (SSE) as transport. SSE requires a persistent HTTP connection, which is supported by Cloudflare Durable Objects. Transport is configured and handled automatically. You don't need to configure anything — it just works.