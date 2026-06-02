Agent Skills
Agent Skills are on-demand instructions, resources, and scripts. A skill source provides a catalog of skill names and descriptions; the agent adds that catalog to the system prompt and exposes tools the model can use when a user task matches a skill — so a large library of capabilities does not bloat every prompt.
The skills engine lives in
agents/skills and is framework-agnostic, so any agent (including a plain
AIChatAgent
onChatMessage) can build a
SkillRegistry.
@cloudflare/think re-exports it as the
skills namespace and wires
getSkills() into the turn automatically.
Bundled skills are usually imported with the Agents Vite plugin:
agents:skills resolves to a
./skills directory next to the importing file; use
agents:skills/<dir> to point at a differently named sibling directory. The
agents:skills import is typed by ambient declarations that ship with
agents, so importing
Think in the same file brings the type into scope (for a file that imports only the specifier, add
/// <reference types="agents/skills-module" />). If you are not using the Agents Vite plugin, build a source with
skills.fromManifest(...) instead.
Sources are applied in order; the first source to register a skill name wins, and later duplicates (or a source that fails to load) are skipped with a logged warning rather than failing the agent.
The imported directory should contain one child directory per skill:
When skills are available, the agent exposes:
|Tool
|Purpose
activate_skill
|Load a matching skill's instructions and bundled resource list
read_skill_resource
|Read a bundled resource by
{ name, path } or
skill-name/path
run_skill_script
|Run a bundled script when
getSkillScriptRunner() returns a runner
Skills are not always-on system prompt text. Use
getSystemPrompt() or a Session context block for behavior that should apply to every turn. Use skills for task-specific procedures, references, scripts, templates, and assets that should be loaded only when relevant.
Script execution is opt-in and requires a Worker Loader binding:
skills.runner() is experimental and runs JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, and Bash scripts under
scripts/. TypeScript is compiled with
@cloudflare/worker-bundler; Python runs as Python Dynamic Workers; Bash runs through
just-bash.
JavaScript and TypeScript scripts are function-style:
ctx is
{ skill, files, workspace, tools, output }.
ctx.files holds bundled text resources by relative path,
ctx.workspace is gated by the workspace permission,
ctx.tools only exposes tools the runner was given, and
ctx.output.writeFile(name, content) returns scratch artifacts to the model (it does not mutate the workspace). Python and Bash use the path-based contract instead:
/input.json,
/context.json, bundled resources under
/skill, and
/output for artifacts.
Passing
workspaceInstance gives scripts read-only workspace access by default. Network access, tools, and workspace writes are opt-in. The default timeout is 30 seconds.
Refer to the
agent-skills example ↗ for bundled skills, R2-backed skills, and script execution.
- Think — wires
getSkills()and
getSkillScriptRunner()into the agentic loop
- Think tools — how skill tools merge with workspace, custom, MCP, and client tools