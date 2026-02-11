Connect your agent to external Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to use their tools, resources, and prompts. This enables your agent to interact with GitHub, Slack, databases, and other services through a standardized protocol.

Overview

The MCP client capability lets your agent:

Connect to external MCP servers - GitHub, Slack, databases, AI services

- GitHub, Slack, databases, AI services Use their tools - Call functions exposed by MCP servers

- Call functions exposed by MCP servers Access resources - Read data from MCP servers

- Read data from MCP servers Use prompts - Leverage pre-built prompt templates

Note This page covers connecting to MCP servers as a client. To create your own MCP server, refer to Creating MCP servers.

Quick start

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { // Add an MCP server const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Server requires OAuth - redirect user to authorize return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; } // Server is ready - tools are now available const state = this . getMcpServers () ; console . log ( `Connected! ${ state . tools . length } tools available` ) ; return new Response ( "MCP server connected" ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { // Add an MCP server const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Server requires OAuth - redirect user to authorize return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; } // Server is ready - tools are now available const state = this . getMcpServers () ; console . log ( `Connected! ${ state . tools . length } tools available` ) ; return new Response ( "MCP server connected" ) ; } }

Connections persist in the agent's SQL storage, and when an agent connects to an MCP server, all tools from that server become available automatically.

Adding MCP servers

Use addMcpServer() to connect to an MCP server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Simple connection await this . addMcpServer ( "notion" , "https://mcp.notion.so/mcp" ) ; // With explicit callback host await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , { callbackHost : "https://my-worker.workers.dev" , } ) ; TypeScript // Simple connection await this . addMcpServer ( "notion" , "https://mcp.notion.so/mcp" ) ; // With explicit callback host await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , { callbackHost : "https://my-worker.workers.dev" , } ) ;

Transport options

MCP supports multiple transport types:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . addMcpServer ( "server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , { transport : { type : "streamable-http" , }, } ) ; TypeScript await this . addMcpServer ( "server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , { transport : { type : "streamable-http" , }, } ) ;

Transport Description streamable-http HTTP with streaming - recommended default sse Server-Sent Events - legacy/compatibility transport auto Auto-detect based on server response

Custom headers

For servers behind authentication (like Cloudflare Access) or using bearer tokens:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . addMcpServer ( "internal" , "https://internal-mcp.example.com/mcp" , { transport : { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer my-token" , "CF-Access-Client-Id" : "..." , "CF-Access-Client-Secret" : "..." , }, }, } ) ; TypeScript await this . addMcpServer ( "internal" , "https://internal-mcp.example.com/mcp" , { transport : { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer my-token" , "CF-Access-Client-Id" : "..." , "CF-Access-Client-Secret" : "..." , }, }, } ) ;

Return value

addMcpServer() returns the connection state:

ready - Server connected and tools discovered

- Server connected and tools discovered authenticating - Server requires OAuth; redirect user to authUrl

OAuth authentication

Many MCP servers require OAuth authentication. The agent handles the OAuth flow automatically.

How it works

sequenceDiagram participant Client participant Agent participant MCPServer Client->>Agent: addMcpServer(name, url) Agent->>MCPServer: Connect MCPServer-->>Agent: Requires OAuth Agent-->>Client: state: authenticating, authUrl Client->>MCPServer: User authorizes MCPServer->>Agent: Callback with code Agent->>MCPServer: Exchange for token Agent-->>Client: onMcpUpdate (ready)

Handling OAuth in your agent

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Option 1: Redirect the user return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; // Option 2: Return the URL for client-side redirect return Response . json ( { status : "needs_auth" , authUrl : result . authUrl , } ) ; } return Response . json ( { status : "connected" , id : result . id } ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Option 1: Redirect the user return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; // Option 2: Return the URL for client-side redirect return Response . json ( { status : "needs_auth" , authUrl : result . authUrl , } ) ; } return Response . json ( { status : "connected" , id : result . id } ) ; } }

OAuth callback

The callback URL is automatically constructed:

https://{host}/{agentsPrefix}/{agent-name}/{instance-name}/callback

For example: https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback

OAuth tokens are securely stored in SQLite, and persist across agent restarts.

Protecting instance names in OAuth callbacks

When using sendIdentityOnConnect: false to hide sensitive instance names (like session IDs or user IDs), the default OAuth callback URL would expose the instance name. To prevent this security issue, you must provide a custom callbackPath .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest , getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export class SecureAgent extends Agent { static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; async onRequest ( request ) { // callbackPath is required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , { callbackPath : "mcp-oauth-callback" , // Custom path without instance name }, ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; } return new Response ( "Connected!" ) ; } } // Route the custom callback path to the agent export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route custom MCP OAuth callback to agent instance if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/mcp-oauth-callback" )) { // Implement this to extract the instance name from your session/auth mechanism const instanceName = await getInstanceNameFromSession ( request ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SecureAgent , instanceName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Standard agent routing return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest , getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export class SecureAgent extends Agent { static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; async onRequest ( request : Request ) { // callbackPath is required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , { callbackPath : "mcp-oauth-callback" , // Custom path without instance name }, ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; } return new Response ( "Connected!" ) ; } } // Route the custom callback path to the agent export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route custom MCP OAuth callback to agent instance if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/mcp-oauth-callback" )) { // Implement this to extract the instance name from your session/auth mechanism const instanceName = await getInstanceNameFromSession ( request ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SecureAgent , instanceName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Standard agent routing return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, };

How callback matching works OAuth callbacks are matched by the state query parameter (format: {serverId}:{stateValue} ), not by URL path. This means your custom callbackPath can be any path you choose, as long as requests to that path are routed to the correct agent instance.

Custom OAuth callback handling

Configure how OAuth completion is handled. By default, successful authentication redirects to your application origin, while failed authentication displays an HTML error page.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { // Redirect after successful auth successRedirect : "https://myapp.com/success" , // Redirect on error with error message in query string errorRedirect : "https://myapp.com/error" , // Or use a custom handler customHandler : () => { // Close popup window after auth completes return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { // Redirect after successful auth successRedirect : "https://myapp.com/success" , // Redirect on error with error message in query string errorRedirect : "https://myapp.com/error" , // Or use a custom handler customHandler : () => { // Close popup window after auth completes return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } }

Using MCP capabilities

Once connected, access the server's capabilities:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; // All tools from all connected servers for ( const tool of state . tools ) { console . log ( `Tool: ${ tool . name } ` ) ; console . log ( ` From server: ${ tool . serverId } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Description: ${ tool . description } ` ) ; } TypeScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; // All tools from all connected servers for ( const tool of state . tools ) { console . log ( `Tool: ${ tool . name } ` ) ; console . log ( ` From server: ${ tool . serverId } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Description: ${ tool . description } ` ) ; }

Resources and prompts

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; // Available resources for ( const resource of state . resources ) { console . log ( `Resource: ${ resource . name } ( ${ resource . uri } )` ) ; } // Available prompts for ( const prompt of state . prompts ) { console . log ( `Prompt: ${ prompt . name } ` ) ; } TypeScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; // Available resources for ( const resource of state . resources ) { console . log ( `Resource: ${ resource . name } ( ${ resource . uri } )` ) ; } // Available prompts for ( const prompt of state . prompts ) { console . log ( `Prompt: ${ prompt . name } ` ) ; }

Server status

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ server . name } : ${ server . state } ` ) ; // state: "ready" | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "connected" | "discovering" | "failed" } TypeScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ server . name } : ${ server . state } ` ) ; // state: "ready" | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "connected" | "discovering" | "failed" }

Integration with AI SDK

To use MCP tools with the Vercel AI SDK, use this.mcp.getAITools() which converts MCP tools to AI SDK format:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const response = await generateText ( { model : openai ( "gpt-4" ) , prompt : "What's the weather in San Francisco?" , tools : this . mcp . getAITools () , // Converts MCP tools to AI SDK format } ) ; return new Response ( response . text ) ; } } TypeScript import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const response = await generateText ( { model : openai ( "gpt-4" ) , prompt : "What's the weather in San Francisco?" , tools : this . mcp . getAITools () , // Converts MCP tools to AI SDK format } ) ; return new Response ( response . text ) ; } }

Note getMcpServers().tools returns raw MCP Tool objects for inspection. Use this.mcp.getAITools() when passing tools to the AI SDK.

Managing servers

Removing a server

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; TypeScript await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ;

This disconnects from the server and removes it from storage.

Persistence

MCP servers persist across agent restarts:

Server configuration stored in SQLite

OAuth tokens stored securely

Connections restored automatically when agent wakes

Listing all servers

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ id } : ${ server . name } ( ${ server . server_url } )` ) ; } TypeScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ id } : ${ server . name } ( ${ server . server_url } )` ) ; }

Client-side integration

Connected clients receive real-time MCP updates via WebSocket:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; function Dashboard () { const [ tools , setTools ] = useState ([]) ; const [ servers , setServers ] = useState ( {} ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , onMcpUpdate : ( mcpState ) => { setTools ( mcpState . tools ) ; setServers ( mcpState . servers ) ; }, } ) ; return ( < div > < h2 >Connected Servers</ h2 > { Object . entries ( servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < div key = { id }> { server . name }: { server . state } </ div > ))} < h2 >Available Tools ({ tools . length })</ h2 > { tools . map (( tool ) => ( < div key = { ` ${ tool . serverId } - ${ tool . name } ` }>{ tool . name }</ div > ))} </ div > ) ; } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; function Dashboard () { const [ tools , setTools ] = useState ([]) ; const [ servers , setServers ] = useState ( {} ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , onMcpUpdate : ( mcpState ) => { setTools ( mcpState . tools ) ; setServers ( mcpState . servers ) ; }, } ) ; return ( < div > < h2 > Connected Servers </ h2 > { Object . entries ( servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < div key = { id } > { server . name } : { server . state } </ div > )) } < h2 > Available Tools ( { tools. length } ) </ h2 > { tools . map (( tool ) => ( < div key = { ` ${ tool . serverId } - ${ tool . name } ` } > { tool. name } </ div > )) } </ div > ) ; }

API reference

Add a connection to an MCP server and make its tools available to your agent.

TypeScript async addMcpServer ( serverName : string , url : string , options ?: { callbackHost? : string ; callbackPath ?: string ; agentsPrefix ?: string ; client ?: ClientOptions ; transport ?: { headers? : HeadersInit ; type ?: "sse" | "streamable-http" | "auto" ; } ; } ): Promise < | { id : string ; state : "authenticating" ; authUrl : string } | { id : string ; state : "ready" } >

Parameters

serverName (string, required) — Display name for the MCP server

(string, required) — Display name for the MCP server url (string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint

(string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint options (object, optional) — Connection configuration: callbackHost — Host for OAuth callback URL. If omitted, automatically derived from the incoming request callbackPath — Custom callback URL path that bypasses the default /agents/{class}/{name}/callback construction. Required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false to prevent leaking the instance name. When set, the callback URL becomes {callbackHost}/{callbackPath} . You must route this path to the agent instance via getAgentByName agentsPrefix — URL prefix for OAuth callback path. Default: "agents" . Ignored when callbackPath is provided client — MCP client configuration options (passed to @modelcontextprotocol/sdk Client constructor). By default, includes CfWorkerJsonSchemaValidator for validating tool parameters against JSON schemas transport — Transport layer configuration: headers — Custom HTTP headers for authentication type — Transport type: "streamable-http" (default), "sse" , or "auto"

(object, optional) — Connection configuration:

Returns

A Promise that resolves to a discriminated union based on connection state:

When state is "authenticating" : id (string) — Unique identifier for this server connection state ( "authenticating" ) — Server is waiting for OAuth authorization authUrl (string) — OAuth authorization URL for user authentication

When state is "ready" : id (string) — Unique identifier for this server connection state ( "ready" ) — Server is fully connected and operational



Disconnect from an MCP server and clean up its resources.

TypeScript async removeMcpServer ( id : string ): Promise <void>

Parameters

id (string, required) — Server connection ID returned from addMcpServer()

Get the current state of all MCP server connections.

TypeScript getMcpServers (): MCPServersState

Returns

TypeScript type MCPServersState = { servers : Record < string , { name : string ; server_url : string ; auth_url : string | null ; state : | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "connected" | "discovering" | "ready" | "failed" ; capabilities : ServerCapabilities | null ; instructions : string | null ; error : string | null ; } >; tools : Array < Tool & { serverId : string }>; prompts : Array < Prompt & { serverId : string }>; resources : Array < Resource & { serverId : string }>; resourceTemplates : Array < ResourceTemplate & { serverId : string }>; };

The state field indicates the connection lifecycle:

authenticating — Waiting for OAuth authorization to complete

— Waiting for OAuth authorization to complete connecting — Establishing transport connection

— Establishing transport connection connected — Transport connection established

— Transport connection established discovering — Discovering server capabilities (tools, resources, prompts)

— Discovering server capabilities (tools, resources, prompts) ready — Fully connected and operational

— Fully connected and operational failed — Connection failed (see error field for details)

The error field contains an error message when state is "failed" . Error messages from external OAuth providers are automatically escaped to prevent XSS attacks, making them safe to display directly in your UI.

Configure OAuth callback behavior for MCP servers requiring authentication. This method allows you to customize what happens after a user completes OAuth authorization.

TypeScript this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( options : { successRedirect? : string ; errorRedirect ?: string ; customHandler ?: () => Response | Promise < Response > ; } ): void

Parameters

options (object, required) — OAuth callback configuration: successRedirect (string, optional) — URL to redirect to after successful authentication errorRedirect (string, optional) — URL to redirect to after failed authentication. Error message is appended as ?error=<message> query parameter customHandler (function, optional) — Custom handler for complete control over the callback response. Must return a Response

(object, required) — OAuth callback configuration:

Default behavior

When no configuration is provided:

Success : Redirects to your application origin

: Redirects to your application origin Failure: Displays an HTML error page with the error message

If OAuth fails, the connection state becomes "failed" and the error message is stored in the server.error field for display in your UI.

Usage

Configure in onStart() before any OAuth flows begin:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { // Option 1: Simple redirects this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/dashboard" , errorRedirect : "/auth-error" , } ) ; // Option 2: Custom handler (e.g., for popup windows) this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : () => { return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { // Option 1: Simple redirects this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/dashboard" , errorRedirect : "/auth-error" , } ) ; // Option 2: Custom handler (e.g., for popup windows) this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : () => { return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } }

Advanced: MCPClientManager

For fine-grained control, use this.mcp directly:

Step-by-step connection

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // 1. Register the server await this . mcp . registerServer ( id , { url : "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , name : "My Server" , callbackUrl : "https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback" , transport : { type : "auto" }, } ) ; // 2. Connect const connectResult = await this . mcp . connectToServer ( id ) ; if ( connectResult . state === "failed" ) { console . error ( "Connection failed:" , connectResult . error ) ; return ; } if ( connectResult . state === "authenticating" ) { // Handle OAuth... return ; } // 3. Discover capabilities const discoverResult = await this . mcp . discoverIfConnected ( id ) ; if ( ! discoverResult ?. success ) { console . error ( "Discovery failed:" , discoverResult ?. error ) ; } TypeScript // 1. Register the server await this . mcp . registerServer ( id , { url : "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , name : "My Server" , callbackUrl : "https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback" , transport : { type : "auto" }, } ) ; // 2. Connect const connectResult = await this . mcp . connectToServer ( id ) ; if ( connectResult . state === "failed" ) { console . error ( "Connection failed:" , connectResult . error ) ; return ; } if ( connectResult . state === "authenticating" ) { // Handle OAuth... return ; } // 3. Discover capabilities const discoverResult = await this . mcp . discoverIfConnected ( id ) ; if ( ! discoverResult ?. success ) { console . error ( "Discovery failed:" , discoverResult ?. error ) ; }

Event subscription

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Listen for state changes this . mcp . onServerStateChanged ( () => { console . log ( "MCP server state changed" ) ; this . broadcastMcpServers () ; // Notify connected clients } ) ; TypeScript // Listen for state changes this . mcp . onServerStateChanged ( () => { console . log ( "MCP server state changed" ) ; this . broadcastMcpServers () ; // Notify connected clients } ) ;

Lifecycle methods

Register a server without immediately connecting.

TypeScript async registerServer ( id : string , options : { url : string ; name : string ; callbackUrl : string ; clientOptions ?: ClientOptions ; transportOptions ?: TransportOptions ; } ): Promise < string >

Establish a connection to a previously registered server.

TypeScript async connectToServer ( id : string ): Promise < MCPConnectionResult > type MCPConnectionResult = | { state : "failed" ; error : string } | { state : "authenticating" ; authUrl : string } | { state : "connected" }

Check server capabilities if a connection is active.

TypeScript async discoverIfConnected ( serverId : string , options ?: { timeoutMs? : number } ): Promise < MCPDiscoverResult | undefined > type MCPDiscoverResult = { success : boolean ; state : MCPConnectionState ; error ?: string ; }

Close the connection to a specific server while keeping it registered.

TypeScript async closeConnection ( id : string ): Promise <void>

Close all active server connections while preserving registrations.

TypeScript async closeAllConnections (): Promise <void>

Get all discovered MCP tools in a format compatible with the AI SDK.

TypeScript getAITools (): ToolSet

Tools are automatically namespaced by server ID to prevent conflicts when multiple MCP servers expose tools with the same name.

Error handling

Use error detection utilities to handle connection errors:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { isUnauthorized , isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents/mcp" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { try { await this . addMcpServer ( "Server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( isUnauthorized ( error )) { return new Response ( "Authentication required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } else if ( isTransportNotImplemented ( error )) { return new Response ( "Transport not supported" , { status : 400 } ) ; } throw error ; } } } TypeScript import { isUnauthorized , isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents/mcp" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { try { await this . addMcpServer ( "Server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( isUnauthorized ( error )) { return new Response ( "Authentication required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } else if ( isTransportNotImplemented ( error )) { return new Response ( "Transport not supported" , { status : 400 } ) ; } throw error ; } } }

Next steps

