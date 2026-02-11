Connect your agent to external
Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to use their tools, resources, and prompts. This enables your agent to interact with GitHub, Slack, databases, and other services through a standardized protocol.
The MCP client capability lets your agent:
Connect to external MCP servers - GitHub, Slack, databases, AI services
Use their tools - Call functions exposed by MCP servers
Access resources - Read data from MCP servers
Use prompts - Leverage pre-built prompt templates
import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Server requires OAuth - redirect user to authorize return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; // Server is ready - tools are now available const state = this . getMcpServers () ; console . log ( `Connected! ${ state . tools . length } tools available` ) ; return new Response ( "MCP server connected" ) ; import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Server requires OAuth - redirect user to authorize return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; // Server is ready - tools are now available const state = this . getMcpServers () ; console . log ( `Connected! ${ state . tools . length } tools available` ) ; return new Response ( "MCP server connected" ) ;
Connections persist in the agent's
SQL storage, and when an agent connects to an MCP server, all tools from that server become available automatically.
Use
addMcpServer() to connect to an MCP server:
await this . addMcpServer ( "notion" , "https://mcp.notion.so/mcp" ) ; // With explicit callback host await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , { callbackHost : "https://my-worker.workers.dev" , await this . addMcpServer ( "notion" , "https://mcp.notion.so/mcp" ) ; // With explicit callback host await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , { callbackHost : "https://my-worker.workers.dev" ,
MCP supports multiple transport types:
await this . addMcpServer ( "server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , { await this . addMcpServer ( "server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , {
Transport Description
streamable-http
HTTP with streaming - recommended default
sse
Server-Sent Events - legacy/compatibility transport
auto
Auto-detect based on server response
For servers behind authentication (like Cloudflare Access) or using bearer tokens:
await this . addMcpServer ( "internal" , "https://internal-mcp.example.com/mcp" , { Authorization : "Bearer my-token" , "CF-Access-Client-Id" : "..." , "CF-Access-Client-Secret" : "..." , await this . addMcpServer ( "internal" , "https://internal-mcp.example.com/mcp" , { Authorization : "Bearer my-token" , "CF-Access-Client-Id" : "..." , "CF-Access-Client-Secret" : "..." ,
addMcpServer() returns the connection state:
ready - Server connected and tools discovered
authenticating - Server requires OAuth; redirect user to
authUrl
Many MCP servers require OAuth authentication. The agent handles the OAuth flow automatically.
sequenceDiagram
participant Client
participant Agent
participant MCPServer
Client->>Agent: addMcpServer(name, url)
Agent->>MCPServer: Connect
MCPServer-->>Agent: Requires OAuth
Agent-->>Client: state: authenticating, authUrl
Client->>MCPServer: User authorizes
MCPServer->>Agent: Callback with code
Agent->>MCPServer: Exchange for token
Agent-->>Client: onMcpUpdate (ready)
Handling OAuth in your agent
class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Option 1: Redirect the user return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; // Option 2: Return the URL for client-side redirect return Response . json ( { status : "connected" , id : result . id } ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Option 1: Redirect the user return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; // Option 2: Return the URL for client-side redirect return Response . json ( { status : "connected" , id : result . id } ) ;
The callback URL is automatically constructed:
https://{host}/{agentsPrefix}/{agent-name}/{instance-name}/callback
For example:
https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback
OAuth tokens are securely stored in SQLite, and persist across agent restarts.
Protecting instance names in OAuth callbacks
When using
sendIdentityOnConnect: false to hide sensitive instance names (like session IDs or user IDs), the default OAuth callback URL would expose the instance name. To prevent this security issue, you must provide a custom
callbackPath.
import { Agent , routeAgentRequest , getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export class SecureAgent extends Agent { static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; async onRequest ( request ) { // callbackPath is required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , callbackPath : "mcp-oauth-callback" , // Custom path without instance name if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; return new Response ( "Connected!" ) ; // Route the custom callback path to the agent async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route custom MCP OAuth callback to agent instance if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/mcp-oauth-callback" )) { // Implement this to extract the instance name from your session/auth mechanism const instanceName = await getInstanceNameFromSession ( request ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SecureAgent , instanceName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Standard agent routing ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) import { Agent , routeAgentRequest , getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export class SecureAgent extends Agent { static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; async onRequest ( request : Request ) { // callbackPath is required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , callbackPath : "mcp-oauth-callback" , // Custom path without instance name if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; return new Response ( "Connected!" ) ; // Route the custom callback path to the agent async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route custom MCP OAuth callback to agent instance if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/mcp-oauth-callback" )) { // Implement this to extract the instance name from your session/auth mechanism const instanceName = await getInstanceNameFromSession ( request ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SecureAgent , instanceName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Standard agent routing ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } )
How callback matching works
OAuth callbacks are matched by the
state query parameter (format:
{serverId}:{stateValue}), not by URL path. This means your custom
callbackPath can be any path you choose, as long as requests to that path are routed to the correct agent instance.
Custom OAuth callback handling
Configure how OAuth completion is handled. By default, successful authentication redirects to your application origin, while failed authentication displays an HTML error page.
export class MyAgent extends Agent { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { // Redirect after successful auth successRedirect : "https://myapp.com/success" , // Redirect on error with error message in query string errorRedirect : "https://myapp.com/error" , // Or use a custom handler // Close popup window after auth completes return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, export class MyAgent extends Agent { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { // Redirect after successful auth successRedirect : "https://myapp.com/success" , // Redirect on error with error message in query string errorRedirect : "https://myapp.com/error" , // Or use a custom handler // Close popup window after auth completes return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" },
Once connected, access the server's capabilities:
const state = this . getMcpServers () ; // All tools from all connected servers for ( const tool of state . tools ) { console . log ( `Tool: ${ tool . name } ` ) ; console . log ( ` From server: ${ tool . serverId } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Description: ${ tool . description } ` ) ; const state = this . getMcpServers () ; // All tools from all connected servers for ( const tool of state . tools ) { console . log ( `Tool: ${ tool . name } ` ) ; console . log ( ` From server: ${ tool . serverId } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Description: ${ tool . description } ` ) ;
const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const resource of state . resources ) { console . log ( `Resource: ${ resource . name } ( ${ resource . uri } )` ) ; for ( const prompt of state . prompts ) { console . log ( `Prompt: ${ prompt . name } ` ) ; const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const resource of state . resources ) { console . log ( `Resource: ${ resource . name } ( ${ resource . uri } )` ) ; for ( const prompt of state . prompts ) { console . log ( `Prompt: ${ prompt . name } ` ) ;
const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ server . name } : ${ server . state } ` ) ; // state: "ready" | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "connected" | "discovering" | "failed" const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ server . name } : ${ server . state } ` ) ; // state: "ready" | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "connected" | "discovering" | "failed"
To use MCP tools with the Vercel AI SDK, use
this.mcp.getAITools() which converts MCP tools to AI SDK format:
import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const response = await generateText ( { prompt : "What's the weather in San Francisco?" , tools : this . mcp . getAITools () , // Converts MCP tools to AI SDK format return new Response ( response . text ) ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const response = await generateText ( { prompt : "What's the weather in San Francisco?" , tools : this . mcp . getAITools () , // Converts MCP tools to AI SDK format return new Response ( response . text ) ;
await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ;
This disconnects from the server and removes it from storage.
MCP servers persist across agent restarts:
Server configuration stored in SQLite
OAuth tokens stored securely
Connections restored automatically when agent wakes
const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ id } : ${ server . name } ( ${ server . server_url } )` ) ; const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ id } : ${ server . name } ( ${ server . server_url } )` ) ;
Connected clients receive real-time MCP updates via WebSocket:
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; const [ tools , setTools ] = useState ([]) ; const [ servers , setServers ] = useState ( {} ) ; onMcpUpdate : ( mcpState ) => { setTools ( mcpState . tools ) ; setServers ( mcpState . servers ) ; < h2 >Connected Servers</ h2 > { Object . entries ( servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( { server . name }: { server . state } < h2 >Available Tools ({ tools . length })</ h2 > < div key = { ` ${ tool . serverId } - ${ tool . name } ` }>{ tool . name }</ div > import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; const [ tools , setTools ] = useState ([]) ; const [ servers , setServers ] = useState ( {} ) ; onMcpUpdate : ( mcpState ) => { setTools ( mcpState . tools ) ; setServers ( mcpState . servers ) ; < h2 > Connected Servers </ h2 > { Object . entries ( servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( { server . name } : { server . state } < h2 > Available Tools ( { tools. length } ) </ h2 > < div key = { ` ${ tool . serverId } - ${ tool . name } ` } > { tool. name } </ div >
Add a connection to an MCP server and make its tools available to your agent.
type ?: "sse" | "streamable-http" | "auto" ; | { id : string ; state : "authenticating" ; authUrl : string } | { id : string ; state : "ready" }
serverName (string, required) — Display name for the MCP server
url (string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint
options (object, optional) — Connection configuration:
callbackHost — Host for OAuth callback URL. If omitted, automatically derived from the incoming request
callbackPath — Custom callback URL path that bypasses the default
/agents/{class}/{name}/callback construction.
Required when to prevent leaking the instance name. When set, the callback URL becomes
sendIdentityOnConnect is
false
{callbackHost}/{callbackPath}. You must route this path to the agent instance via
getAgentByName
agentsPrefix — URL prefix for OAuth callback path. Default:
"agents". Ignored when
callbackPath is provided
client — MCP client configuration options (passed to
@modelcontextprotocol/sdk Client constructor). By default, includes
CfWorkerJsonSchemaValidator for validating tool parameters against JSON schemas
transport — Transport layer configuration:
headers — Custom HTTP headers for authentication
type — Transport type:
"streamable-http" (default),
"sse", or
"auto"
A Promise that resolves to a discriminated union based on connection state:
Disconnect from an MCP server and clean up its resources.
async removeMcpServer ( id : string ): Promise <void>
id (string, required) — Server connection ID returned from
addMcpServer()
Get the current state of all MCP server connections.
getMcpServers (): MCPServersState
capabilities : ServerCapabilities | null ; instructions : string | null ; tools : Array < Tool & { serverId : string }>; prompts : Array < Prompt & { serverId : string }>; resources : Array < Resource & { serverId : string }>; resourceTemplates : Array < ResourceTemplate & { serverId : string }>;
The
state field indicates the connection lifecycle:
authenticating — Waiting for OAuth authorization to complete
connecting — Establishing transport connection
connected — Transport connection established
discovering — Discovering server capabilities (tools, resources, prompts)
ready — Fully connected and operational
failed — Connection failed (see
error field for details)
The
error field contains an error message when
state is
"failed". Error messages from external OAuth providers are automatically escaped to prevent XSS attacks, making them safe to display directly in your UI.
Configure OAuth callback behavior for MCP servers requiring authentication. This method allows you to customize what happens after a user completes OAuth authorization.
this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( options : { successRedirect? : string ; customHandler ?: () => Response | Promise < Response > ;
options (object, required) — OAuth callback configuration:
successRedirect (string, optional) — URL to redirect to after successful authentication
errorRedirect (string, optional) — URL to redirect to after failed authentication. Error message is appended as
?error=<message> query parameter
customHandler (function, optional) — Custom handler for complete control over the callback response. Must return a Response
When no configuration is provided:
Success: Redirects to your application origin
Failure: Displays an HTML error page with the error message
If OAuth fails, the connection state becomes
"failed" and the error message is stored in the
server.error field for display in your UI.
Configure in
onStart() before any OAuth flows begin:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { // Option 1: Simple redirects this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/dashboard" , errorRedirect : "/auth-error" , // Option 2: Custom handler (e.g., for popup windows) this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, export class MyAgent extends Agent { // Option 1: Simple redirects this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/dashboard" , errorRedirect : "/auth-error" , // Option 2: Custom handler (e.g., for popup windows) this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" },
Advanced: MCPClientManager
For fine-grained control, use
this.mcp directly:
// 1. Register the server await this . mcp . registerServer ( id , { url : "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , callbackUrl : "https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback" , transport : { type : "auto" }, const connectResult = await this . mcp . connectToServer ( id ) ; if ( connectResult . state === "failed" ) { console . error ( "Connection failed:" , connectResult . error ) ; if ( connectResult . state === "authenticating" ) { // 3. Discover capabilities const discoverResult = await this . mcp . discoverIfConnected ( id ) ; if ( ! discoverResult ?. success ) { console . error ( "Discovery failed:" , discoverResult ?. error ) ; // 1. Register the server await this . mcp . registerServer ( id , { url : "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , callbackUrl : "https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback" , transport : { type : "auto" }, const connectResult = await this . mcp . connectToServer ( id ) ; if ( connectResult . state === "failed" ) { console . error ( "Connection failed:" , connectResult . error ) ; if ( connectResult . state === "authenticating" ) { // 3. Discover capabilities const discoverResult = await this . mcp . discoverIfConnected ( id ) ; if ( ! discoverResult ?. success ) { console . error ( "Discovery failed:" , discoverResult ?. error ) ;
// Listen for state changes this . mcp . onServerStateChanged ( () => { console . log ( "MCP server state changed" ) ; this . broadcastMcpServers () ; // Notify connected clients // Listen for state changes this . mcp . onServerStateChanged ( () => { console . log ( "MCP server state changed" ) ; this . broadcastMcpServers () ; // Notify connected clients
this.mcp.registerServer()
Register a server without immediately connecting.
clientOptions ?: ClientOptions ; transportOptions ?: TransportOptions ;
this.mcp.connectToServer()
Establish a connection to a previously registered server.
async connectToServer ( id : string ): Promise < MCPConnectionResult > type MCPConnectionResult = | { state : "failed" ; error : string } | { state : "authenticating" ; authUrl : string }
this.mcp.discoverIfConnected()
Check server capabilities if a connection is active.
async discoverIfConnected ( options ?: { timeoutMs? : number } ): Promise < MCPDiscoverResult | undefined > type MCPDiscoverResult = { state : MCPConnectionState ;
this.mcp.closeConnection()
Close the connection to a specific server while keeping it registered.
async closeConnection ( id : string ): Promise <void>
this.mcp.closeAllConnections()
Close all active server connections while preserving registrations.
async closeAllConnections (): Promise <void>
Get all discovered MCP tools in a format compatible with the AI SDK.
Tools are automatically namespaced by server ID to prevent conflicts when multiple MCP servers expose tools with the same name.
Use error detection utilities to handle connection errors:
import { isUnauthorized , isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents/mcp" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { await this . addMcpServer ( "Server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ) ; if ( isUnauthorized ( error )) { return new Response ( "Authentication required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } else if ( isTransportNotImplemented ( error )) { return new Response ( "Transport not supported" , { status : 400 } ) ; import { isUnauthorized , isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents/mcp" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { await this . addMcpServer ( "Server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ) ; if ( isUnauthorized ( error )) { return new Response ( "Authentication required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } else if ( isTransportNotImplemented ( error )) { return new Response ( "Transport not supported" , { status : 400 } ) ;
