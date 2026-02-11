 Skip to content
McpClient

Connect your agent to external Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to use their tools, resources, and prompts. This enables your agent to interact with GitHub, Slack, databases, and other services through a standardized protocol.

Overview

The MCP client capability lets your agent:

  • Connect to external MCP servers - GitHub, Slack, databases, AI services
  • Use their tools - Call functions exposed by MCP servers
  • Access resources - Read data from MCP servers
  • Use prompts - Leverage pre-built prompt templates

Quick start

JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";


export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    // Add an MCP server
    const result = await this.addMcpServer(
      "github",
      "https://mcp.github.com/mcp",
    );


    if (result.state === "authenticating") {
      // Server requires OAuth - redirect user to authorize
      return Response.redirect(result.authUrl);
    }


    // Server is ready - tools are now available
    const state = this.getMcpServers();
    console.log(`Connected! ${state.tools.length} tools available`);


    return new Response("MCP server connected");
  }
}

Connections persist in the agent's SQL storage, and when an agent connects to an MCP server, all tools from that server become available automatically.

Adding MCP servers

Use addMcpServer() to connect to an MCP server:

JavaScript
// Simple connection
await this.addMcpServer("notion", "https://mcp.notion.so/mcp");


// With explicit callback host
await this.addMcpServer("github", "https://mcp.github.com/mcp", {
  callbackHost: "https://my-worker.workers.dev",
});

Transport options

MCP supports multiple transport types:

JavaScript
await this.addMcpServer("server", "https://mcp.example.com/mcp", {
  transport: {
    type: "streamable-http",
  },
});
TransportDescription
streamable-httpHTTP with streaming - recommended default
sseServer-Sent Events - legacy/compatibility transport
autoAuto-detect based on server response

Custom headers

For servers behind authentication (like Cloudflare Access) or using bearer tokens:

JavaScript
await this.addMcpServer("internal", "https://internal-mcp.example.com/mcp", {
  transport: {
    headers: {
      Authorization: "Bearer my-token",
      "CF-Access-Client-Id": "...",
      "CF-Access-Client-Secret": "...",
    },
  },
});

Return value

addMcpServer() returns the connection state:

  • ready - Server connected and tools discovered
  • authenticating - Server requires OAuth; redirect user to authUrl

OAuth authentication

Many MCP servers require OAuth authentication. The agent handles the OAuth flow automatically.

How it works

sequenceDiagram
    participant Client
    participant Agent
    participant MCPServer

    Client->>Agent: addMcpServer(name, url)
    Agent->>MCPServer: Connect
    MCPServer-->>Agent: Requires OAuth
    Agent-->>Client: state: authenticating, authUrl
    Client->>MCPServer: User authorizes
    MCPServer->>Agent: Callback with code
    Agent->>MCPServer: Exchange for token
    Agent-->>Client: onMcpUpdate (ready)

Handling OAuth in your agent

JavaScript
class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    const result = await this.addMcpServer(
      "github",
      "https://mcp.github.com/mcp",
    );


    if (result.state === "authenticating") {
      // Option 1: Redirect the user
      return Response.redirect(result.authUrl);


      // Option 2: Return the URL for client-side redirect
      return Response.json({
        status: "needs_auth",
        authUrl: result.authUrl,
      });
    }


    return Response.json({ status: "connected", id: result.id });
  }
}

OAuth callback

The callback URL is automatically constructed:

https://{host}/{agentsPrefix}/{agent-name}/{instance-name}/callback

For example: https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback

OAuth tokens are securely stored in SQLite, and persist across agent restarts.

Protecting instance names in OAuth callbacks

When using sendIdentityOnConnect: false to hide sensitive instance names (like session IDs or user IDs), the default OAuth callback URL would expose the instance name. To prevent this security issue, you must provide a custom callbackPath.

JavaScript
import { Agent, routeAgentRequest, getAgentByName } from "agents";


export class SecureAgent extends Agent {
  static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect: false };


  async onRequest(request) {
    // callbackPath is required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false
    const result = await this.addMcpServer(
      "github",
      "https://mcp.github.com/mcp",
      {
        callbackPath: "mcp-oauth-callback", // Custom path without instance name
      },
    );


    if (result.state === "authenticating") {
      return Response.redirect(result.authUrl);
    }


    return new Response("Connected!");
  }
}


// Route the custom callback path to the agent
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);


    // Route custom MCP OAuth callback to agent instance
    if (url.pathname.startsWith("/mcp-oauth-callback")) {
      // Implement this to extract the instance name from your session/auth mechanism
      const instanceName = await getInstanceNameFromSession(request);


      const agent = await getAgentByName(env.SecureAgent, instanceName);
      return agent.fetch(request);
    }


    // Standard agent routing
    return (
      (await routeAgentRequest(request, env)) ??
      new Response("Not found", { status: 404 })
    );
  },
};

Custom OAuth callback handling

Configure how OAuth completion is handled. By default, successful authentication redirects to your application origin, while failed authentication displays an HTML error page.

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  onStart() {
    this.mcp.configureOAuthCallback({
      // Redirect after successful auth
      successRedirect: "https://myapp.com/success",


      // Redirect on error with error message in query string
      errorRedirect: "https://myapp.com/error",


      // Or use a custom handler
      customHandler: () => {
        // Close popup window after auth completes
        return new Response("<script>window.close();</script>", {
          headers: { "content-type": "text/html" },
        });
      },
    });
  }
}

Using MCP capabilities

Once connected, access the server's capabilities:

Getting available tools

JavaScript
const state = this.getMcpServers();


// All tools from all connected servers
for (const tool of state.tools) {
  console.log(`Tool: ${tool.name}`);
  console.log(`  From server: ${tool.serverId}`);
  console.log(`  Description: ${tool.description}`);
}

Resources and prompts

JavaScript
const state = this.getMcpServers();


// Available resources
for (const resource of state.resources) {
  console.log(`Resource: ${resource.name} (${resource.uri})`);
}


// Available prompts
for (const prompt of state.prompts) {
  console.log(`Prompt: ${prompt.name}`);
}

Server status

JavaScript
const state = this.getMcpServers();


for (const [id, server] of Object.entries(state.servers)) {
  console.log(`${server.name}: ${server.state}`);
  // state: "ready" | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "connected" | "discovering" | "failed"
}

Integration with AI SDK

To use MCP tools with the Vercel AI SDK, use this.mcp.getAITools() which converts MCP tools to AI SDK format:

JavaScript
import { generateText } from "ai";
import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai";


export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    const response = await generateText({
      model: openai("gpt-4"),
      prompt: "What's the weather in San Francisco?",
      tools: this.mcp.getAITools(), // Converts MCP tools to AI SDK format
    });


    return new Response(response.text);
  }
}

Managing servers

Removing a server

JavaScript
await this.removeMcpServer(serverId);

This disconnects from the server and removes it from storage.

Persistence

MCP servers persist across agent restarts:

  • Server configuration stored in SQLite
  • OAuth tokens stored securely
  • Connections restored automatically when agent wakes

Listing all servers

JavaScript
const state = this.getMcpServers();


for (const [id, server] of Object.entries(state.servers)) {
  console.log(`${id}: ${server.name} (${server.server_url})`);
}

Client-side integration

Connected clients receive real-time MCP updates via WebSocket:

JavaScript
import { useAgent } from "agents/react";
import { useState } from "react";


function Dashboard() {
  const [tools, setTools] = useState([]);
  const [servers, setServers] = useState({});


  const agent = useAgent({
    agent: "MyAgent",
    onMcpUpdate: (mcpState) => {
      setTools(mcpState.tools);
      setServers(mcpState.servers);
    },
  });


  return (
    <div>
      <h2>Connected Servers</h2>
      {Object.entries(servers).map(([id, server]) => (
        <div key={id}>
          {server.name}: {server.state}
        </div>
      ))}


      <h2>Available Tools ({tools.length})</h2>
      {tools.map((tool) => (
        <div key={`${tool.serverId}-${tool.name}`}>{tool.name}</div>
      ))}
    </div>
  );
}

API reference

addMcpServer()

Add a connection to an MCP server and make its tools available to your agent.

TypeScript
async addMcpServer(
  serverName: string,
  url: string,
  options?: {
    callbackHost?: string;
    callbackPath?: string;
    agentsPrefix?: string;
    client?: ClientOptions;
    transport?: {
      headers?: HeadersInit;
      type?: "sse" | "streamable-http" | "auto";
    };
  }
): Promise<
  | { id: string; state: "authenticating"; authUrl: string }
  | { id: string; state: "ready" }
>

Parameters

  • serverName (string, required) — Display name for the MCP server
  • url (string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint
  • options (object, optional) — Connection configuration:
    • callbackHost — Host for OAuth callback URL. If omitted, automatically derived from the incoming request
    • callbackPath — Custom callback URL path that bypasses the default /agents/{class}/{name}/callback construction. Required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false to prevent leaking the instance name. When set, the callback URL becomes {callbackHost}/{callbackPath}. You must route this path to the agent instance via getAgentByName
    • agentsPrefix — URL prefix for OAuth callback path. Default: "agents". Ignored when callbackPath is provided
    • client — MCP client configuration options (passed to @modelcontextprotocol/sdk Client constructor). By default, includes CfWorkerJsonSchemaValidator for validating tool parameters against JSON schemas
    • transport — Transport layer configuration:
      • headers — Custom HTTP headers for authentication
      • type — Transport type: "streamable-http" (default), "sse", or "auto"

Returns

A Promise that resolves to a discriminated union based on connection state:

  • When state is "authenticating":

    • id (string) — Unique identifier for this server connection
    • state ("authenticating") — Server is waiting for OAuth authorization
    • authUrl (string) — OAuth authorization URL for user authentication

  • When state is "ready":

    • id (string) — Unique identifier for this server connection
    • state ("ready") — Server is fully connected and operational

removeMcpServer()

Disconnect from an MCP server and clean up its resources.

TypeScript
async removeMcpServer(id: string): Promise<void>

Parameters

  • id (string, required) — Server connection ID returned from addMcpServer()

getMcpServers()

Get the current state of all MCP server connections.

TypeScript
getMcpServers(): MCPServersState

Returns

TypeScript
type MCPServersState = {
  servers: Record<
    string,
    {
      name: string;
      server_url: string;
      auth_url: string | null;
      state:
        | "authenticating"
        | "connecting"
        | "connected"
        | "discovering"
        | "ready"
        | "failed";
      capabilities: ServerCapabilities | null;
      instructions: string | null;
      error: string | null;
    }
  >;
  tools: Array<Tool & { serverId: string }>;
  prompts: Array<Prompt & { serverId: string }>;
  resources: Array<Resource & { serverId: string }>;
  resourceTemplates: Array<ResourceTemplate & { serverId: string }>;
};

The state field indicates the connection lifecycle:

  • authenticating — Waiting for OAuth authorization to complete
  • connecting — Establishing transport connection
  • connected — Transport connection established
  • discovering — Discovering server capabilities (tools, resources, prompts)
  • ready — Fully connected and operational
  • failed — Connection failed (see error field for details)

The error field contains an error message when state is "failed". Error messages from external OAuth providers are automatically escaped to prevent XSS attacks, making them safe to display directly in your UI.

configureOAuthCallback()

Configure OAuth callback behavior for MCP servers requiring authentication. This method allows you to customize what happens after a user completes OAuth authorization.

TypeScript
this.mcp.configureOAuthCallback(options: {
  successRedirect?: string;
  errorRedirect?: string;
  customHandler?: () => Response | Promise<Response>;
}): void

Parameters

  • options (object, required) — OAuth callback configuration:
    • successRedirect (string, optional) — URL to redirect to after successful authentication
    • errorRedirect (string, optional) — URL to redirect to after failed authentication. Error message is appended as ?error=<message> query parameter
    • customHandler (function, optional) — Custom handler for complete control over the callback response. Must return a Response

Default behavior

When no configuration is provided:

  • Success: Redirects to your application origin
  • Failure: Displays an HTML error page with the error message

If OAuth fails, the connection state becomes "failed" and the error message is stored in the server.error field for display in your UI.

Usage

Configure in onStart() before any OAuth flows begin:

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  onStart() {
    // Option 1: Simple redirects
    this.mcp.configureOAuthCallback({
      successRedirect: "/dashboard",
      errorRedirect: "/auth-error",
    });


    // Option 2: Custom handler (e.g., for popup windows)
    this.mcp.configureOAuthCallback({
      customHandler: () => {
        return new Response("<script>window.close();</script>", {
          headers: { "content-type": "text/html" },
        });
      },
    });
  }
}

Advanced: MCPClientManager

For fine-grained control, use this.mcp directly:

Step-by-step connection

JavaScript
// 1. Register the server
await this.mcp.registerServer(id, {
  url: "https://mcp.example.com/mcp",
  name: "My Server",
  callbackUrl: "https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback",
  transport: { type: "auto" },
});


// 2. Connect
const connectResult = await this.mcp.connectToServer(id);


if (connectResult.state === "failed") {
  console.error("Connection failed:", connectResult.error);
  return;
}


if (connectResult.state === "authenticating") {
  // Handle OAuth...
  return;
}


// 3. Discover capabilities
const discoverResult = await this.mcp.discoverIfConnected(id);


if (!discoverResult?.success) {
  console.error("Discovery failed:", discoverResult?.error);
}

Event subscription

JavaScript
// Listen for state changes
this.mcp.onServerStateChanged(() => {
  console.log("MCP server state changed");
  this.broadcastMcpServers(); // Notify connected clients
});

Lifecycle methods

this.mcp.registerServer()

Register a server without immediately connecting.

TypeScript
async registerServer(
  id: string,
  options: {
    url: string;
    name: string;
    callbackUrl: string;
    clientOptions?: ClientOptions;
    transportOptions?: TransportOptions;
  }
): Promise<string>

this.mcp.connectToServer()

Establish a connection to a previously registered server.

TypeScript
async connectToServer(id: string): Promise<MCPConnectionResult>


type MCPConnectionResult =
  | { state: "failed"; error: string }
  | { state: "authenticating"; authUrl: string }
  | { state: "connected" }

this.mcp.discoverIfConnected()

Check server capabilities if a connection is active.

TypeScript
async discoverIfConnected(
  serverId: string,
  options?: { timeoutMs?: number }
): Promise<MCPDiscoverResult | undefined>


type MCPDiscoverResult = {
  success: boolean;
  state: MCPConnectionState;
  error?: string;
}

this.mcp.closeConnection()

Close the connection to a specific server while keeping it registered.

TypeScript
async closeConnection(id: string): Promise<void>

this.mcp.closeAllConnections()

Close all active server connections while preserving registrations.

TypeScript
async closeAllConnections(): Promise<void>

this.mcp.getAITools()

Get all discovered MCP tools in a format compatible with the AI SDK.

TypeScript
getAITools(): ToolSet

Tools are automatically namespaced by server ID to prevent conflicts when multiple MCP servers expose tools with the same name.

Error handling

Use error detection utilities to handle connection errors:

JavaScript
import { isUnauthorized, isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents/mcp";


export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    try {
      await this.addMcpServer("Server", "https://mcp.example.com/mcp");
    } catch (error) {
      if (isUnauthorized(error)) {
        return new Response("Authentication required", { status: 401 });
      } else if (isTransportNotImplemented(error)) {
        return new Response("Transport not supported", { status: 400 });
      }
      throw error;
    }
  }
}

