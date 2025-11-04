Your Agent can connect to external
Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to access their tools and extend your Agent's capabilities. In this tutorial, you'll create an Agent that connects to an MCP server and uses one of its tools. ↗
An Agent with endpoints to:
Connect to an MCP server
List available tools from connected servers
Get the connection status
An MCP server to connect to (or use the public example in this tutorial).
Create a new Agent project using the
hello-world template:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-mcp-client --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/hello-world yarn create cloudflare my-mcp-client --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/hello-world pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-mcp-client --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/hello-world
Move into the project directory:
Your Agent is ready! The template includes a minimal Agent in
src/index.ts:
import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class HelloAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { return new Response ( "Hello, Agent!" , { status : 200 } ) ; async fetch ( request , env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true } )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) import { Agent , type AgentNamespace , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; HelloAgent : AgentNamespace < HelloAgent >; export class HelloAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { return new Response ( "Hello, Agent!" , { status : 200 } ) ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true } )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
2. Add MCP connection endpoint
Add an endpoint to connect to MCP servers. Update your Agent class in
src/index.ts:
export class HelloAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Connect to an MCP server if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "add-mcp" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverUrl , name } = await request . json () ; const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( name , serverUrl ) ; // OAuth required - return auth URL return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; export class HelloAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Connect to an MCP server if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "add-mcp" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverUrl , name } = ( await request . json ()) as { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( name , serverUrl ) ; // OAuth required - return auth URL JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ;
The
addMcpServer() method connects to an MCP server. If the server requires OAuth authentication, it returns an
authUrl that users must visit to complete authorization.
Start your development server:
In a new terminal, connect to an MCP server (using a public example):
curl -X POST http://localhost:8788/agents/hello-agent/default/add-mcp \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ "serverUrl": "https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp",
You should see a response with the server ID:
" serverId " : "example-server-id" ,
Add an endpoint to see which tools are available from connected servers:
export class HelloAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // ... previous add-mcp endpoint ... // List MCP state (servers, tools, etc) if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "mcp-state" ) && request . method === "GET" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( mcpState , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; export class HelloAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // ... previous add-mcp endpoint ... // List MCP state (servers, tools, etc) if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "mcp-state" ) && request . method === "GET" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( mcpState , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ;
Test it:
curl http://localhost:8788/agents/hello-agent/default/mcp-state
You'll see all connected servers, their connection states, and available tools:
" name " : "Example Server" , " server_url " : "https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" , " description " : "Add two numbers" , " serverId " : "example-server-id" ,
You created an Agent that can:
Connect to external MCP servers dynamically
Handle OAuth authentication flows when required
List all available tools from connected servers
Monitor connection status
Connections persist in the Agent's
SQL storage, so they remain active across requests.