Connect to an MCP server

Your Agent can connect to external Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to access their tools and extend your Agent's capabilities. In this tutorial, you'll create an Agent that connects to an MCP server and uses one of its tools.

What you will build

An Agent with endpoints to:

  • Connect to an MCP server
  • List available tools from connected servers
  • Get the connection status

Prerequisites

An MCP server to connect to (or use the public example in this tutorial).

1. Create a basic Agent

  1. Create a new Agent project using the hello-world template:

    Terminal window
    npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-mcp-client --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/hello-world

  2. Move into the project directory:

    Terminal window
    cd my-mcp-client

    Your Agent is ready! The template includes a minimal Agent in src/index.ts:

    JavaScript
    import { Agent, routeAgentRequest } from "agents";
    

    export class HelloAgent extends Agent {
      async onRequest(request) {
        return new Response("Hello, Agent!", { status: 200 });
      }
    }
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        return (
          (await routeAgentRequest(request, env, { cors: true })) ||
          new Response("Not found", { status: 404 })
        );
      },
    };

2. Add MCP connection endpoint

  1. Add an endpoint to connect to MCP servers. Update your Agent class in src/index.ts:

    JavaScript
    export class HelloAgent extends Agent {
      async onRequest(request) {
        const url = new URL(request.url);
    

        // Connect to an MCP server
        if (url.pathname.endsWith("add-mcp") && request.method === "POST") {
          const { serverUrl, name } = await request.json();
    

          const { id, authUrl } = await this.addMcpServer(name, serverUrl);
    

          if (authUrl) {
            // OAuth required - return auth URL
            return new Response(JSON.stringify({ serverId: id, authUrl }), {
              headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },
            });
          }
    

          return new Response(
            JSON.stringify({ serverId: id, status: "connected" }),
            { headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" } },
          );
        }
    

        return new Response("Not found", { status: 404 });
      }
    }

The addMcpServer() method connects to an MCP server. If the server requires OAuth authentication, it returns an authUrl that users must visit to complete authorization.

3. Test the connection

  1. Start your development server:

    Terminal window
    npm start

  2. In a new terminal, connect to an MCP server (using a public example):

    Terminal window
    curl -X POST http://localhost:8788/agents/hello-agent/default/add-mcp \
      -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
      -d '{
        "serverUrl": "https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp",
        "name": "Example Server"
      }'

    You should see a response with the server ID:

    {
      "serverId": "example-server-id",
      "status": "connected"
    }

4. List available tools

  1. Add an endpoint to see which tools are available from connected servers:

    JavaScript
    export class HelloAgent extends Agent {
      async onRequest(request) {
        const url = new URL(request.url);
    

        // ... previous add-mcp endpoint ...
    

        // List MCP state (servers, tools, etc)
        if (url.pathname.endsWith("mcp-state") && request.method === "GET") {
          const mcpState = this.getMcpServers();
    

          return new Response(JSON.stringify(mcpState, null, 2), {
            headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },
          });
        }
    

        return new Response("Not found", { status: 404 });
      }
    }

  2. Test it:

    Terminal window
    curl http://localhost:8788/agents/hello-agent/default/mcp-state

    You'll see all connected servers, their connection states, and available tools:

    {
      "servers": {
        "example-server-id": {
          "name": "Example Server",
          "state": "ready",
          "server_url": "https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp",
          ...
        }
      },
      "tools": [
        {
          "name": "add",
          "description": "Add two numbers",
          "serverId": "example-server-id",
          ...
        }
      ]
    }

Summary

You created an Agent that can:

  • Connect to external MCP servers dynamically
  • Handle OAuth authentication flows when required
  • List all available tools from connected servers
  • Monitor connection status

Connections persist in the Agent's SQL storage, so they remain active across requests.

Next steps