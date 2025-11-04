Your Agent can connect to external Model Context Protocol (MCP) ↗ servers to access their tools and extend your Agent's capabilities. In this tutorial, you'll create an Agent that connects to an MCP server and uses one of its tools.

What you will build

An Agent with endpoints to:

Connect to an MCP server

List available tools from connected servers

Get the connection status

Prerequisites

An MCP server to connect to (or use the public example in this tutorial).

1. Create a basic Agent

Create a new Agent project using the hello-world template: npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-mcp-client --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/hello-world Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-mcp-client --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/hello-world Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-mcp-client --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/hello-world Move into the project directory: Terminal window cd my-mcp-client Your Agent is ready! The template includes a minimal Agent in src/index.ts : JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class HelloAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { return new Response ( "Hello, Agent!" , { status : 200 } ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true } )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Agent , type AgentNamespace , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; type Env = { HelloAgent : AgentNamespace < HelloAgent >; }; export class HelloAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { return new Response ( "Hello, Agent!" , { status : 200 } ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true } )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

2. Add MCP connection endpoint

Add an endpoint to connect to MCP servers. Update your Agent class in src/index.ts : JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class HelloAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Connect to an MCP server if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "add-mcp" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverUrl , name } = await request . json () ; const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( name , serverUrl ) ; if ( authUrl ) { // OAuth required - return auth URL return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } } TypeScript export class HelloAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Connect to an MCP server if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "add-mcp" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverUrl , name } = ( await request . json ()) as { serverUrl : string ; name : string ; }; const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( name , serverUrl ) ; if ( authUrl ) { // OAuth required - return auth URL return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, ) ; } return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } }

The addMcpServer() method connects to an MCP server. If the server requires OAuth authentication, it returns an authUrl that users must visit to complete authorization.

3. Test the connection

Start your development server: Terminal window npm start In a new terminal, connect to an MCP server (using a public example): Terminal window curl -X POST http://localhost:8788/agents/hello-agent/default/add-mcp \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "serverUrl": "https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp", "name": "Example Server" }' You should see a response with the server ID: { " serverId " : "example-server-id" , " status " : "connected" }

Add an endpoint to see which tools are available from connected servers: JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class HelloAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // ... previous add-mcp endpoint ... // List MCP state (servers, tools, etc) if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "mcp-state" ) && request . method === "GET" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( mcpState , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } } TypeScript export class HelloAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // ... previous add-mcp endpoint ... // List MCP state (servers, tools, etc) if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "mcp-state" ) && request . method === "GET" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( mcpState , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } } Test it: Terminal window curl http://localhost:8788/agents/hello-agent/default/mcp-state You'll see all connected servers, their connection states, and available tools: { " servers " : { " example-server-id " : { " name " : "Example Server" , " state " : "ready" , " server_url " : "https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" , ... } }, " tools " : [ { " name " : "add" , " description " : "Add two numbers" , " serverId " : "example-server-id" , ... } ] }

Summary

You created an Agent that can:

Connect to external MCP servers dynamically

Handle OAuth authentication flows when required

List all available tools from connected servers

Monitor connection status

Connections persist in the Agent's SQL storage, so they remain active across requests.

Next steps