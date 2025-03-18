Retrieval Augmented Generation
Agents can use Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to retrieve relevant information and use it augment calls to AI models. Store a user's chat history to use as context for future conversations, summarize documents to bootstrap an Agent's knowledge base, and/or use data from your Agent's web browsing tasks to enhance your Agent's capabilities.
You can use the Agent's own SQL database as the source of truth for your data and store embeddings in Vectorize (or any other vector-enabled database) to allow your Agent to retrieve relevant information.
You can query a vector index (or indexes) from any method on your Agent: any Vectorize index you attach is available on
this.env within your Agent. If you've associated metadata with your vectors that maps back to data stored in your Agent, you can then look up the data directly within your Agent using
this.sql.
Here's an example of how to give an Agent retrieval capabilties:
You'll also need to connect your Agent to your vector indexes:
If you have multiple indexes you want to make available, you can provide an array of
vectorize bindings.
- Learn more on how to combine Vectorize and Workers AI
- Review the Vectorize query API
- Use metadata filtering to add context to your results
