Autonomous responses

Send messages and trigger LLM responses from the server without a human action. Use this for scheduled follow-ups, queue processing, email-triggered responses, and autonomous agent workflows.

Overview

In a typical chat flow, the user sends a message and the agent responds. But agents often need to act on their own — a scheduled reminder fires, a webhook arrives, a workflow completes, or the agent decides to continue after inspecting its own response.

The key primitives:

Primitive Role saveMessages Inject a message and trigger the LLM — the server-side equivalent of sendMessage persistMessages Store messages without triggering a response — for injecting context silently onChatResponse React when any response completes, including ones you did not initiate isServerStreaming Client-side flag: true when a server-initiated stream is active

saveMessages vs persistMessages

saveMessages persists messages to SQLite and triggers onChatMessage for a new LLM response. It is awaitable — after it returns, the LLM has responded and the message is persisted.

persistMessages stores messages and broadcasts them to connected clients, but does not trigger a model turn. Use it when you want to inject context (for example, a system message or background data) into the conversation without starting a response.

When to use saveMessages vs onChatResponse

Use saveMessages when you control the trigger — schedule callbacks, webhooks, email handlers, or any method where you decide when to inject a message.

Use onChatResponse when you need to react to responses you did not trigger — user-initiated messages, auto-continuations after tool approvals, or any turn that the framework ran on your behalf.

waitUntilStable

Always call waitUntilStable() before reading this.messages or calling saveMessages from schedule callbacks, webhooks, email handlers, or other non-chat entry points.

waitUntilStable() waits until the conversation is fully stable:

No active LLM stream in progress

No pending client-tool interactions (tool results or approvals the user has not yet provided)

No queued continuation turns

It returns true when stable, or false if the timeout expires before a pending interaction resolves. If nothing is pending, it returns immediately.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( ! stable ) { // The conversation is blocked on a user interaction or an in-flight // stream that did not complete within 30 seconds. console . warn ( "Conversation not stable, skipping server-driven message" ) ; return ; } // Safe to read this.messages and call saveMessages. TypeScript const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( ! stable ) { // The conversation is blocked on a user interaction or an in-flight // stream that did not complete within 30 seconds. console . warn ( "Conversation not stable, skipping server-driven message" ) ; return ; } // Safe to read this.messages and call saveMessages.

Without this guard, you risk reading stale messages or overlapping with an in-flight stream.

Trigger patterns

Cron schedule

A daily digest agent that summarizes activity every morning. Cron schedules are idempotent by default, so calling schedule() in onStart is safe — it does not create duplicates across Durable Object restarts.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; export class DigestAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { // ... your LLM call } async onStart () { await this . schedule ( "0 9 * * *" , "dailyDigest" ) ; } async dailyDigest () { const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( ! stable ) { console . warn ( "Conversation not stable, skipping daily digest" ) ; return ; } await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Summarize what happened since your last digest." , }, ] , createdAt : new Date () , }, ]) ; // At this point the LLM has responded and the message is persisted. } } Explain Code TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; export class DigestAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { // ... your LLM call } async onStart () { await this . schedule ( "0 9 * * *" , "dailyDigest" ) ; } async dailyDigest () { const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( ! stable ) { console . warn ( "Conversation not stable, skipping daily digest" ) ; return ; } await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Summarize what happened since your last digest." , }, ] , createdAt : new Date () , }, ]) ; // At this point the LLM has responded and the message is persisted. } } Explain Code

The function form of saveMessages — saveMessages((messages) => [...]) — reads the latest persisted messages at execution time. This avoids stale baselines when multiple calls queue up (for example, rapid webhook arrivals). Refer to Schedule tasks for more on schedule() and cron syntax.

Processing a queue

When you control the trigger, a simple loop is the clearest pattern:

TypeScript async processQueue () { for ( const task of this . taskQueue ) { const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( ! stable ) { console . warn ( "Conversation not stable, stopping queue processing" ) ; break ; } await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : task } ] , createdAt : new Date () , }, ]) ; // LLM has responded. this.messages is updated. Next iteration. } this . taskQueue = [] ; } Explain Code

No special hooks needed — saveMessages returns after the full turn completes.

TypeScript async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( ! stable ) { console . warn ( "Conversation not stable, cannot process email" ) ; return ; } const subject = email . headers . get ( "subject" ) ?? "(no subject)" ; const body = await new Response ( email . raw ) . text () ; await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : `Email from ${ email . from } : ${ subject }



${ body } ` , }, ] , createdAt : new Date () , }, ]) ; } Explain Code

TypeScript async onRequest ( request : Request ): Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ); if ( url.pathname.endsWith( "/webhook" ) && request.method === "POST") { const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( ! stable ) { return new Response ( "Agent is busy" , { status : 503 } ) ; } const payload = await request . json () ; try { await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : `Webhook event: ${ JSON . stringify ( payload ) } ` , }, ] , createdAt : new Date () , }, ]) ; return new Response ( "ok" ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Failed to process webhook:" , error ) ; return new Response ( "Internal error" , { status : 500 } ) ; } } return super.onRequest(request); } Explain Code

Injecting context without triggering a response

Use persistMessages to add messages that the LLM will see on its next turn, without starting a turn now:

TypeScript async addBackgroundContext ( data : string ) { const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( ! stable ) return ; await this . persistMessages ([ ... this . messages , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : `[Background context]: ${ data } ` } ] , createdAt : new Date () , }, ]) ; // Message is stored and broadcast to clients, but no LLM call happens. } Explain Code

Reacting to responses you did not initiate

onChatResponse fires after every completed turn — user-initiated messages, saveMessages calls, and auto-continuations. Use it when you need to observe or react to responses regardless of how they were triggered.

Broadcasting state

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { // ... your LLM call } async onChatResponse ( result ) { if ( result . status === "completed" ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { streaming : false } )) ; } } } Explain Code TypeScript import { AIChatAgent , type ChatResponseResult } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { // ... your LLM call } protected async onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { if ( result . status === "completed" ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { streaming : false } )) ; } } } Explain Code

Analytics

TypeScript protected async onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { try { await fetch ( "https://analytics.example.com/event" , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( { requestId : result . requestId , status : result . status , continuation : result . continuation , } ) , } ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Analytics reporting failed:" , error ) ; } } Explain Code

Chained reasoning

An agent can inspect its own response and decide whether to continue. This works for user-initiated messages too — you cannot predict what the user will ask, but you can react to what the agent said.

TypeScript protected async onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { if ( result . status !== "completed" ) return ; const lastText = result . message . parts . filter ( ( p ) => p . type === "text" ) . map ( ( p ) => p . text ) . join ( "" ) ; if ( lastText . includes ( "[NEEDS_MORE_RESEARCH]" )) { await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Continue your research." } ] , createdAt : new Date () , }, ]) ; } } Explain Code

When saveMessages is called from inside onChatResponse , the inner turn runs to completion and saveMessages returns. After the current onChatResponse call returns, the framework fires onChatResponse again for the inner response. This continues until no more work is queued. The framework never nests onChatResponse calls — results are drained sequentially.

Reactive queue processing

When queue items can be added by external events (user messages, webhooks) at any time, onChatResponse lets you drain the queue after every response regardless of who triggered it:

TypeScript protected async onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { if ( result . status === "completed" && this . taskQueue . length > 0 ) { const next = this . taskQueue . shift () ! ; await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : next } ] , createdAt : new Date () , }, ]) ; } } Explain Code

ChatResponseResult fields

Field Type Description message UIMessage The finalized assistant message requestId string Unique ID for this turn continuation boolean true if this was an auto-continuation status "completed" | "error" | "aborted" How the turn ended error string | undefined Error details when status is "error"

Client-side: detecting server-initiated streams

When the server triggers a stream via saveMessages , the AI SDK's status stays "ready" because the client did not initiate the request. The useAgentChat hook provides two additional flags to handle this:

Flag What it tracks status AI SDK lifecycle: "submitted" , "streaming" , "ready" , "error" — only for client-initiated requests isServerStreaming true when a server-initiated stream is active isStreaming true when either client or server streaming is active — use this for a universal indicator

Use isStreaming for most UI concerns (disabling the send button, showing a loading indicator). Use isServerStreaming only when you need to distinguish between user-initiated and server-initiated streams (for example, to show a different indicator like "Agent is working in the background...").

import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , isStreaming , isServerStreaming } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > { messages . map (( m ) => ( < div key = { m . id }>{ /* render message */ }</ div > ))} { isServerStreaming && < div >Agent is working in the background...</ div >} { ! isServerStreaming && isStreaming && < div >Agent is responding...</ div >} < form onSubmit = {( e ) => { e . preventDefault (); const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" , ) as HTMLInputElement ; sendMessage ({ text: input . value }); input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Type a message..." /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { isStreaming }> Send </ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; } Explain Code

When a server-driven response arrives while the user is idle, connected clients see the new messages appear in real time. The isStreaming flag transitions from false to true to false as the stream runs, so UI elements like the send button automatically disable and re-enable.

Interaction with messageConcurrency

The messageConcurrency setting on AIChatAgent controls how overlapping user submissions behave ( "queue" , "latest" , "merge" , "drop" , "debounce" ). This setting only applies to sendMessage() — user-initiated messages from the client.

saveMessages() always uses serialized (queued) behavior regardless of the messageConcurrency setting. This means server-driven messages never get dropped, merged, or debounced — they always queue up and execute in order.

Combining with other Agent primitives

Primitive How to combine schedule() Schedule a callback that calls saveMessages — see the cron example above queue() Queue a method that calls saveMessages for deferred processing runWorkflow() Start a Workflow; use AgentWorkflow.agent RPC to call a method that triggers saveMessages onEmail() Convert email content to a chat message and call saveMessages onRequest() Handle webhooks and call saveMessages this.broadcast() Broadcast custom state from onChatResponse

Important notes

saveMessages is awaitable. After it returns, the LLM has responded and the message is persisted. Use this when you control the trigger.

After it returns, the LLM has responded and the message is persisted. Use this when you control the trigger. Use the function form of saveMessages . saveMessages((messages) => [...messages, newMsg]) reads the latest persisted messages at execution time, avoiding stale baselines when multiple calls queue up.

reads the latest persisted messages at execution time, avoiding stale baselines when multiple calls queue up. persistMessages does not trigger a response. Use it to inject context or system messages silently.

Use it to inject context or system messages silently. onChatResponse is for reacting to turns you did not initiate. Use it for user-initiated messages, auto-continuations, or any turn where you did not call saveMessages yourself.

Use it for user-initiated messages, auto-continuations, or any turn where you did not call yourself. onChatResponse does not nest. When saveMessages is called from inside onChatResponse , the inner turn completes and onChatResponse fires again sequentially — not recursively.

When is called from inside , the inner turn completes and fires again sequentially — not recursively. Messages are persisted before onChatResponse fires. If the Durable Object evicts during the hook, the conversation is safe in SQLite — only the hook callback is lost.

If the Durable Object evicts during the hook, the conversation is safe in SQLite — only the hook callback is lost. waitUntilStable() before injecting. Always call this from schedule callbacks, webhooks, or other non-chat entry points to avoid overlapping with an in-flight stream or pending tool interaction.

Always call this from schedule callbacks, webhooks, or other non-chat entry points to avoid overlapping with an in-flight stream or pending tool interaction. The client sees the completed response before onChatResponse runs. The server-side hook does not delay the client.

The server-side hook does not delay the client. messageConcurrency does not affect saveMessages . Server-driven messages always queue and execute in order.

Next steps

Chat agents Full API reference for AIChatAgent, saveMessages, persistMessages, and onChatResponse.

Schedule tasks Delayed, cron, and interval scheduling for agent callbacks.

Webhooks Receive webhook events and route them to agent instances.