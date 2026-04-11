Autonomous responses
Send messages and trigger LLM responses from the server without a human action. Use this for scheduled follow-ups, queue processing, email-triggered responses, and autonomous agent workflows.
In a typical chat flow, the user sends a message and the agent responds. But agents often need to act on their own — a scheduled reminder fires, a webhook arrives, a workflow completes, or the agent decides to continue after inspecting its own response.
The key primitives:
|Primitive
|Role
saveMessages
|Inject a message and trigger the LLM — the server-side equivalent of
sendMessage
persistMessages
|Store messages without triggering a response — for injecting context silently
onChatResponse
|React when any response completes, including ones you did not initiate
isServerStreaming
|Client-side flag:
true when a server-initiated stream is active
saveMessages persists messages to SQLite and triggers
onChatMessage for a new LLM response. It is awaitable — after it returns, the LLM has responded and the message is persisted.
persistMessages stores messages and broadcasts them to connected clients, but does not trigger a model turn. Use it when you want to inject context (for example, a system message or background data) into the conversation without starting a response.
Use
saveMessages when you control the trigger — schedule callbacks, webhooks, email handlers, or any method where you decide when to inject a message.
Use
onChatResponse when you need to react to responses you did not trigger — user-initiated messages, auto-continuations after tool approvals, or any turn that the framework ran on your behalf.
Always call
waitUntilStable() before reading
this.messages or calling
saveMessages from schedule callbacks, webhooks, email handlers, or other non-chat entry points.
waitUntilStable() waits until the conversation is fully stable:
- No active LLM stream in progress
- No pending client-tool interactions (tool results or approvals the user has not yet provided)
- No queued continuation turns
It returns
true when stable, or
false if the timeout expires before a pending interaction resolves. If nothing is pending, it returns immediately.
Without this guard, you risk reading stale messages or overlapping with an in-flight stream.
A daily digest agent that summarizes activity every morning. Cron schedules are idempotent by default, so calling
schedule() in
onStart is safe — it does not create duplicates across Durable Object restarts.
The function form of
saveMessages —
saveMessages((messages) => [...]) — reads the latest persisted messages at execution time. This avoids stale baselines when multiple calls queue up (for example, rapid webhook arrivals). Refer to Schedule tasks for more on
schedule() and cron syntax.
When you control the trigger, a simple loop is the clearest pattern:
No special hooks needed —
saveMessages returns after the full turn completes.
Use
persistMessages to add messages that the LLM will see on its next turn, without starting a turn now:
onChatResponse fires after every completed turn — user-initiated messages,
saveMessages calls, and auto-continuations. Use it when you need to observe or react to responses regardless of how they were triggered.
An agent can inspect its own response and decide whether to continue. This works for user-initiated messages too — you cannot predict what the user will ask, but you can react to what the agent said.
When
saveMessages is called from inside
onChatResponse, the inner turn runs to completion and
saveMessages returns. After the current
onChatResponse call returns, the framework fires
onChatResponse again for the inner response. This continues until no more work is queued. The framework never nests
onChatResponse calls — results are drained sequentially.
When queue items can be added by external events (user messages, webhooks) at any time,
onChatResponse lets you drain the queue after every response regardless of who triggered it:
|Field
|Type
|Description
message
UIMessage
|The finalized assistant message
requestId
string
|Unique ID for this turn
continuation
boolean
true if this was an auto-continuation
status
"completed" | "error" | "aborted"
|How the turn ended
error
string | undefined
|Error details when status is
"error"
When the server triggers a stream via
saveMessages, the AI SDK's
status stays
"ready" because the client did not initiate the request. The
useAgentChat hook provides two additional flags to handle this:
|Flag
|What it tracks
status
|AI SDK lifecycle:
"submitted",
"streaming",
"ready",
"error" — only for client-initiated requests
isServerStreaming
true when a server-initiated stream is active
isStreaming
true when either client or server streaming is active — use this for a universal indicator
Use
isStreaming for most UI concerns (disabling the send button, showing a loading indicator). Use
isServerStreaming only when you need to distinguish between user-initiated and server-initiated streams (for example, to show a different indicator like "Agent is working in the background...").
When a server-driven response arrives while the user is idle, connected clients see the new messages appear in real time. The
isStreaming flag transitions from
false to
true to
false as the stream runs, so UI elements like the send button automatically disable and re-enable.
The
messageConcurrency setting on
AIChatAgent controls how overlapping user submissions behave (
"queue",
"latest",
"merge",
"drop",
"debounce"). This setting only applies to
sendMessage() — user-initiated messages from the client.
saveMessages() always uses serialized (queued) behavior regardless of the
messageConcurrency setting. This means server-driven messages never get dropped, merged, or debounced — they always queue up and execute in order.
|Primitive
|How to combine
schedule()
|Schedule a callback that calls
saveMessages — see the cron example above
queue()
|Queue a method that calls
saveMessages for deferred processing
runWorkflow()
|Start a Workflow; use
AgentWorkflow.agent RPC to call a method that triggers
saveMessages
onEmail()
|Convert email content to a chat message and call
saveMessages
onRequest()
|Handle webhooks and call
saveMessages
this.broadcast()
|Broadcast custom state from
onChatResponse
saveMessagesis awaitable. After it returns, the LLM has responded and the message is persisted. Use this when you control the trigger.
- Use the function form of
saveMessages.
saveMessages((messages) => [...messages, newMsg])reads the latest persisted messages at execution time, avoiding stale baselines when multiple calls queue up.
persistMessagesdoes not trigger a response. Use it to inject context or system messages silently.
onChatResponseis for reacting to turns you did not initiate. Use it for user-initiated messages, auto-continuations, or any turn where you did not call
saveMessagesyourself.
onChatResponsedoes not nest. When
saveMessagesis called from inside
onChatResponse, the inner turn completes and
onChatResponsefires again sequentially — not recursively.
- Messages are persisted before
onChatResponsefires. If the Durable Object evicts during the hook, the conversation is safe in SQLite — only the hook callback is lost.
waitUntilStable()before injecting. Always call this from schedule callbacks, webhooks, or other non-chat entry points to avoid overlapping with an in-flight stream or pending tool interaction.
- The client sees the completed response before
onChatResponseruns. The server-side hook does not delay the client.
messageConcurrencydoes not affect
saveMessages. Server-driven messages always queue and execute in order.