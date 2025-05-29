 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Cloudflare's own MCP servers

Cloudflare runs a catalog of managed remote MCP Servers which you can connect to using OAuth on clients like Claude, Windsurf, our own AI Playground or any SDK that supports MCP.

These MCP servers allow your MCP Client to read configurations from your account, process information, make suggestions based on data, and even make those suggested changes for you. All of these actions can happen across cloudflare's many services including application development, security and performance.

Server NameDescriptionServer URL
Documentation serverGet up to date reference information on Cloudflarehttps://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Workers Bindings serverBuild Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitiveshttps://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Workers Builds serverGet insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Buildshttps://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Observability serverDebug and get insight into your application's logs and analyticshttps://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Radar serverGet global Internet traffic insights, trends, URL scans, and other utilitieshttps://radar.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Container serverSpin up a sandbox development environmenthttps://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Browser rendering serverFetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshotshttps://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Logpush serverGet quick summaries for Logpush job healthhttps://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
AI Gateway serverSearch your logs, get details about the prompts and responseshttps://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
AutoRAG serverList and search documents on your AutoRAGshttps://autorag.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Audit Logs serverQuery audit logs and generate reports for reviewhttps://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
DNS Analytics serverOptimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set uphttps://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Digital Experience Monitoring serverGet quick insight on critical applications for your organizationhttps://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Cloudflare One CASB serverQuickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & datahttps://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
GraphQL serverGet analytics data using Cloudflare’s GraphQL APIhttps://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse

Check our GitHub page to know how to use Cloudflare's remote MCP servers with different MCP clients.