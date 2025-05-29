Cloudflare's own MCP servers

Cloudflare runs a catalog of managed remote MCP Servers which you can connect to using OAuth on clients like Claude ↗, Windsurf ↗, our own AI Playground ↗ or any SDK that supports MCP ↗.

These MCP servers allow your MCP Client to read configurations from your account, process information, make suggestions based on data, and even make those suggested changes for you. All of these actions can happen across cloudflare's many services including application development, security and performance.

Check our GitHub page ↗ to know how to use Cloudflare's remote MCP servers with different MCP clients.