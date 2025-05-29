Cloudflare's own MCP servers
Cloudflare runs a catalog of managed remote MCP Servers which you can connect to using OAuth on clients like Claude ↗, Windsurf ↗, our own AI Playground ↗ or any SDK that supports MCP ↗.
These MCP servers allow your MCP Client to read configurations from your account, process information, make suggestions based on data, and even make those suggested changes for you. All of these actions can happen across cloudflare's many services including application development, security and performance.
|Server Name
|Description
|Server URL
|Documentation server ↗
|Get up to date reference information on Cloudflare
https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|Workers Bindings server ↗
|Build Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitives
https://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|Workers Builds server ↗
|Get insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Builds
https://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|Observability server ↗
|Debug and get insight into your application's logs and analytics
https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|Radar server ↗
|Get global Internet traffic insights, trends, URL scans, and other utilities
https://radar.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|Container server ↗
|Spin up a sandbox development environment
https://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|Browser rendering server ↗
|Fetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshots
https://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|Logpush server ↗
|Get quick summaries for Logpush job health
https://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|AI Gateway server ↗
|Search your logs, get details about the prompts and responses
https://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|AutoRAG server ↗
|List and search documents on your AutoRAGs
https://autorag.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|Audit Logs server ↗
|Query audit logs and generate reports for review
https://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|DNS Analytics server ↗
|Optimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set up
https://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|Digital Experience Monitoring server ↗
|Get quick insight on critical applications for your organization
https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|Cloudflare One CASB server ↗
|Quickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & data
https://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
|GraphQL server ↗
|Get analytics data using Cloudflare’s GraphQL API
https://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse
Check our GitHub page ↗ to know how to use Cloudflare's remote MCP servers with different MCP clients.
