Durable recovery

Think wraps chat turns in recoverable fibers by default ( chatRecovery = true ). If the Durable Object is evicted mid-stream, Think reconstructs any buffered chunks, persists partial output, and schedules either a continuation of the assistant turn or a retry of the unanswered user turn.

Note This is on by default and works without configuration — most apps never touch this page. Read it when you want provider-specific recovery, a stall watchdog, or to tune the terminal experience after recovery gives up.

When chatRecovery is true , WebSocket turns, sub-agent chat() turns, durable submitMessages() executions, auto-continuations, saveMessages() , and continueLastTurn() are wrapped in runFiber .

Bounded recovery

A stream-stall watchdog abort ( chatStreamStallTimeoutMs , below) is treated as just another interruption: when chatRecovery is on, a stall routes into this same bounded path — the settled partial is preserved and a continuation is scheduled — so a transient hang recovers automatically. A persistently hanging provider exhausts the budget and terminalizes through the same exhaustion handling as a deploy or eviction interruption: onExhausted fires, the chat:recovery:exhausted event is emitted, and the configured terminalMessage is shown (not a raw stall error).

Configure bounded recovery by setting chatRecovery to an object:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { chatRecovery = { maxAttempts : 6 , stableTimeoutMs : 10_000 , terminalMessage : "The assistant was interrupted and could not recover." , async onExhausted ( ctx ) { console . warn ( "Chat recovery exhausted" , ctx . incidentId ) ; }, }; getModel () { /* ... */ } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { override chatRecovery = { maxAttempts : 6 , stableTimeoutMs : 10_000 , terminalMessage : "The assistant was interrupted and could not recover." , async onExhausted ( ctx ) { console . warn ( "Chat recovery exhausted" , ctx . incidentId ) ; }, }; getModel () { /* ... */ } }

The same recovery events are available through agents/observability on the chat channel; transcript repairs are emitted on the transcript channel. Refer to Observability.

onChatRecovery

Override onChatRecovery when you need provider-specific recovery, such as retrieving a stored OpenAI Responses result instead of issuing a new model call:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { chatRecovery = { maxAttempts : 6 , terminalMessage : "The assistant was interrupted. Please try again." , }; async onChatRecovery ( ctx ) { console . log ( "Recovering chat turn" , ctx . incidentId , ctx . attempt ) ; return {}; // persist partial output and continue/retry when possible } } TypeScript import type { ChatRecoveryContext , ChatRecoveryOptions , } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { override chatRecovery = { maxAttempts : 6 , terminalMessage : "The assistant was interrupted. Please try again." , }; override async onChatRecovery ( ctx : ChatRecoveryContext , ) : Promise < ChatRecoveryOptions > { console . log ( "Recovering chat turn" , ctx . incidentId , ctx . attempt ) ; return {}; // persist partial output and continue/retry when possible } }

ChatRecoveryContext

Field Type Description incidentId string Stable ID for this recovery incident attempt number Current attempt number for this incident, starting at 1 maxAttempts number Configured attempt cap before terminal exhaustion recoveryKind "retry" | "continue" Whether recovery will retry an unanswered user turn or continue a partial assistant turn streamId string The stream ID of the interrupted turn requestId string The request ID of the interrupted turn partialText string Text generated before the interruption partialParts MessagePart[] Parts accumulated before the interruption recoveryData unknown | null Data from this.stash() during the turn messages UIMessage[] Current conversation history lastBody Record<string, unknown>? Body from the interrupted turn lastClientTools ClientToolSchema[]? Client tools from the interrupted turn createdAt number Epoch milliseconds when the turn started

ChatRecoveryOptions

Field Type Description persist boolean? Whether to persist the partial assistant message continue boolean? Whether to auto-continue with a new turn via continueLastTurn()

With persist: true , the partial message is saved. With continue: true , Think calls continueLastTurn() after the agent reaches a stable state.

For pre-stream interruptions, where ctx.streamId === "" and ctx.partialText === "" but the latest persisted message is still the unanswered user message, Think retries that turn automatically unless continue is false .

TypeScript onChatRecovery ( ctx : ChatRecoveryContext ): ChatRecoveryOptions { if ( ! ctx . streamId && ! ctx . partialText ) { console . log ( "Recovering a pre-stream interruption" ) ; } return {}; }

Use ctx.createdAt to skip stale recoveries. For example, if the interrupted turn is older than a few minutes, return { continue: false } so the partial response is preserved without starting an old continuation.

Repairing interrupted tool calls

When a turn is interrupted mid-flight, the transcript can contain a tool call with no settled result. Before the next provider call, Think repairs each such call so the model does not silently re-run it and the provider does not reject the transcript with AI_MissingToolResultsError . The default flips the interrupted call to an errored tool result, so the record survives and conversion still has a tool result for it.

Override repairInterruptedToolPart to customize the repaired shape. The common case is a client-resolved tool — for example an ask_user question that has no server execute and is normally answered by the user's next message. Converting it to a plain text part lets the model treat it as ordinary conversation rather than a tool error, and keeps the question verbatim through compaction:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { repairInterruptedToolPart ( part ) { const record = part ; if ( record . type === "tool-ask_user" ) { const input = record . input ; if ( input ?. prompt ) { return { type : "text" , text : input . prompt }; } } return super . repairInterruptedToolPart ( part ) ; } } TypeScript import type { UIMessage } from "ai" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { protected override repairInterruptedToolPart ( part : UIMessage [ "parts" ][ number ] , ) : UIMessage [ "parts" ][ number ] { const record = part as Record < string , unknown >; if ( record . type === "tool-ask_user" ) { const input = record . input as { prompt ?: string } | undefined ; if ( input ?. prompt ) { return { type : "text" , text : input . prompt }; } } return super . repairInterruptedToolPart ( part ) ; } }

This runs during transcript repair — before the repaired transcript is persisted and sent to the model — so the conversion shapes the current turn, not just the next one. The input is already normalized to a valid object. A returned tool part must carry a settled result ( output-available , output-error , or output-denied ); returning a non-tool part such as text is also fine.

Stability detection

Think provides methods to check if the agent is in a stable state — no pending tool results, no pending approvals, no active turns.

hasPendingInteraction

Returns true if any assistant message has pending tool calls (tools without results or pending approvals).

TypeScript protected hasPendingInteraction (): boolean

waitUntilStable

Returns a promise that resolves to true when the agent reaches a stable state, or false if the timeout is exceeded.