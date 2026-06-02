Durable recovery
Think wraps chat turns in recoverable fibers by default (
chatRecovery = true). If the Durable Object is evicted mid-stream, Think reconstructs any buffered chunks, persists partial output, and schedules either a continuation of the assistant turn or a retry of the unanswered user turn.
When
chatRecovery is
true, WebSocket turns, sub-agent
chat() turns, durable
submitMessages() executions, auto-continuations,
saveMessages(), and
continueLastTurn() are wrapped in
runFiber.
A stream-stall watchdog abort (
chatStreamStallTimeoutMs, below) is treated as just another interruption: when
chatRecovery is on, a stall routes into this same bounded path — the settled partial is preserved and a continuation is scheduled — so a transient hang recovers automatically. A persistently hanging provider exhausts the budget and terminalizes through the same exhaustion handling as a deploy or eviction interruption:
onExhausted fires, the
chat:recovery:exhausted event is emitted, and the configured
terminalMessage is shown (not a raw stall error).
Configure bounded recovery by setting
chatRecovery to an object:
The same recovery events are available through
agents/observability on the
chat channel; transcript repairs are emitted on the
transcript channel. Refer to Observability.
Override
onChatRecovery when you need provider-specific recovery, such as retrieving a stored OpenAI Responses result instead of issuing a new model call:
|Field
|Type
|Description
incidentId
string
|Stable ID for this recovery incident
attempt
number
|Current attempt number for this incident, starting at 1
maxAttempts
number
|Configured attempt cap before terminal exhaustion
recoveryKind
"retry" | "continue"
|Whether recovery will retry an unanswered user turn or continue a partial assistant turn
streamId
string
|The stream ID of the interrupted turn
requestId
string
|The request ID of the interrupted turn
partialText
string
|Text generated before the interruption
partialParts
MessagePart[]
|Parts accumulated before the interruption
recoveryData
unknown | null
|Data from
this.stash() during the turn
messages
UIMessage[]
|Current conversation history
lastBody
Record<string, unknown>?
|Body from the interrupted turn
lastClientTools
ClientToolSchema[]?
|Client tools from the interrupted turn
createdAt
number
|Epoch milliseconds when the turn started
|Field
|Type
|Description
persist
boolean?
|Whether to persist the partial assistant message
continue
boolean?
|Whether to auto-continue with a new turn via
continueLastTurn()
With
persist: true, the partial message is saved. With
continue: true, Think calls
continueLastTurn() after the agent reaches a stable state.
For pre-stream interruptions, where
ctx.streamId === "" and
ctx.partialText === "" but the latest persisted message is still the unanswered user message, Think retries that turn automatically unless
continue is
false.
Use
ctx.createdAt to skip stale recoveries. For example, if the interrupted turn is older than a few minutes, return
{ continue: false } so the partial response is preserved without starting an old continuation.
When a turn is interrupted mid-flight, the transcript can contain a tool call with no settled result. Before the next provider call, Think repairs each such call so the model does not silently re-run it and the provider does not reject the transcript with
AI_MissingToolResultsError. The default flips the interrupted call to an errored tool result, so the record survives and conversion still has a tool result for it.
Override
repairInterruptedToolPart to customize the repaired shape. The common case is a client-resolved tool — for example an
ask_user question that has no server
execute and is normally answered by the user's next message. Converting it to a plain text part lets the model treat it as ordinary conversation rather than a tool error, and keeps the question verbatim through compaction:
This runs during transcript repair — before the repaired transcript is persisted and sent to the model — so the conversion shapes the current turn, not just the next one. The
input is already normalized to a valid object. A returned tool part must carry a settled result (
output-available,
output-error, or
output-denied); returning a non-tool part such as text is also fine.
Think provides methods to check if the agent is in a stable state — no pending tool results, no pending approvals, no active turns.
Returns
true if any assistant message has pending tool calls (tools without results or pending approvals).
Returns a promise that resolves to
true when the agent reaches a stable state, or
false if the timeout is exceeded.