Agents need memory to be useful over time. Without it, every conversation starts from zero. The agent forgets who the user is, what it learned, and what it was doing. Memory is what turns a stateless LLM call into a persistent, context-aware agent.

The Session API provides the memory layer for agents built on the Cloudflare Agents SDK. It manages two kinds of memory: conversation history (the messages and tool calls that make up a session) and context memory (persistent blocks injected into the system prompt that the agent can read, write, search, and load).

Conversation history

The most fundamental type of memory is the conversation itself: the messages between the user and the agent, the tool calls the agent made, and the results it received. The Session stores all of this in a tree-structured message history backed by a Session Provider, defaulting to SQLite.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Session } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; // Append messages as the conversation progresses await session . appendMessage ( { id : `user- ${ crypto . randomUUID () } ` , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "What's the status of the deployment?" } ] , } ) ; // Read the full conversation history const history = session . getHistory () ; Explain Code TypeScript import { Session } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; // Append messages as the conversation progresses await session . appendMessage ( { id : `user- ${ crypto . randomUUID () } ` , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "What's the status of the deployment?" } ] } ) ; // Read the full conversation history const history = session . getHistory () ; Explain Code

Conversation history persists across Durable Object hibernation and eviction. When the agent wakes up, the full history is available in SQLite. It does not need to be replayed or reconstructed.

Messages are stored in a tree structure via parent_id , which enables branching conversations. When you appendMessage with a parentId that already has children, you create a branch, useful for features like response regeneration. getHistory(leafId) walks any chosen path through the tree.

The Session also provides full-text search across the conversation history:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const results = session . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 10 } ) ; TypeScript const results = session . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 10 } ) ;

As conversations grow long, compaction summarizes older messages to keep the context window manageable without losing the underlying data.

Context memory

Context memory is persistent information injected into the system prompt, separate from the conversation history. It gives the agent access to identity, instructions, learned facts, knowledge bases, and reference material across every turn.

The Session API supports four types of context memory, each suited to different kinds of information. The type is determined by the provider backing the context block. The Session detects the provider's capabilities automatically.

Read-only context

This is your traditional system prompt: the agent's identity, personality, and instructions. You might write it directly in your codebase, load it from a SOUL.md file in R2, or fetch it from an API. The content is injected into the system prompt and the agent cannot modify it.

A coding assistant might have a soul that defines its personality and constraints:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Session } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a senior TypeScript engineer. You write concise, " + "well-tested code. You prefer composition over inheritance. " + "When you are unsure, you say so rather than guessing." , }, } ) ; Explain Code TypeScript import { Session } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a senior TypeScript engineer. You write concise, " + "well-tested code. You prefer composition over inheritance. " + "When you are unsure, you say so rather than guessing." } } ) ; Explain Code

Or load it from R2 so you can update the agent's personality without redeploying:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => { const obj = await env . CONFIG_BUCKET . get ( "soul.md" ) ; return obj ? obj . text () : "You are a helpful assistant." ; }, }, } ) ; TypeScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => { const obj = await env . CONFIG_BUCKET . get ( "soul.md" ) ; return obj ? obj . text () : "You are a helpful assistant." ; } } } ) ;

Read-only blocks are defined by providing an object with only a get() method. No tools are generated. The content appears in the system prompt and the agent has no way to change it.

Writable short-form context

Think of this as a scratchpad the agent maintains for itself, a place to jot down things it needs to remember. Like how Claude Code keeps a todo list of tasks to work through, or how a customer support agent might track what it has learned about the user during the conversation.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Important facts learned during conversation" , maxTokens : 1100 , } ) . withContext ( "todos" , { description : "Task list, track what needs to be done and what is complete" , maxTokens : 2000 , } ) ; TypeScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Important facts learned during conversation" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withContext ( "todos" , { description : "Task list, track what needs to be done and what is complete" , maxTokens : 2000 } ) ;

When you omit the provider option in the builder, the Session auto-wires to a SQLite-backed writable provider. The agent gets a set_context tool that lets it replace or append content to these blocks. Token limits are enforced, so the agent cannot write more than the maxTokens budget allows.

The system prompt renders writable blocks with a token usage indicator so the agent knows how much space it has left:

══════════════════════════════════════════════ MEMORY (Important facts learned during conversation) [45% — 495/1100 tokens] [writable] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ User prefers dark mode. User's project uses React and TypeScript. Deployment target is Cloudflare Workers. ══════════════════════════════════════════════ TODOS (Task list) [12% — 240/2000 tokens] [writable] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ - [x] Set up project scaffolding - [ ] Add authentication middleware - [ ] Write integration tests Explain Code

The content persists across messages and survives hibernation. It is always visible in the system prompt, so the agent sees it on every turn without needing to fetch anything.

Searchable context

When you have a large body of information (a knowledge base, documentation, logs, accumulated notes) you do not want to stuff it all into the system prompt. Searchable context keeps a summary in the system prompt (for example, "42 entries indexed") and lets the agent retrieve specific entries when it needs them.

You provide a provider with a search() method. How that search works is entirely up to you: full-text search, vector search via Vectorize, a call to an external API, or anything else. The Session does not care about the implementation, only that the provider has a search() method.

The built-in AgentSearchProvider uses Durable Object SQLite with FTS5 as default:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentSearchProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base, search for relevant information before answering" , provider : new AgentSearchProvider ( this ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { AgentSearchProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base, search for relevant information before answering" , provider : new AgentSearchProvider ( this ) } ) ;

But you can implement your own provider backed by any search mechanism:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base" , provider : { get : async () => "Product documentation and FAQs" , search : async ( query ) => { // Use Vectorize, an external API, whatever you need const results = await env . VECTORIZE_INDEX . query ( await generateEmbedding ( query ) , { topK : 5 }, ) ; return results . matches . map ( ( m ) => m . metadata . text ) . join ( "



" ) ; }, set : async ( key , content ) => { // Index new content }, }, } ) ; Explain Code TypeScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base" , provider : { get : async () => "Product documentation and FAQs" , search : async ( query ) => { // Use Vectorize, an external API, whatever you need const results = await env . VECTORIZE_INDEX . query ( await generateEmbedding ( query ) , { topK : 5 } ) ; return results . matches . map ( m => m . metadata . text ) . join ( "



" ) ; }, set : async ( key , content ) => { // Index new content } } } ) ; Explain Code

The agent gets a search_context tool for querying and a set_context tool for indexing new entries. It decides what to search for, and you decide how the search works.

This is the right choice when the agent needs to find specific pieces of information from a large collection, rather than loading entire documents.

Loadable context (Skills)

Skills are large pieces of context (complete documents, reference guides, runbooks, templates) that the agent can discover and load on demand. Think of them as reference material on a shelf: the agent sees a list of titles and descriptions, picks what is relevant to the current task, loads it, uses it, and unloads it when done.

Unlike searchable context where the agent retrieves small chunks from a larger collection, skills are designed to be loaded whole. When an agent loads a skill, it gets the entire document in its context window.

Skills are backed by the SkillProvider interface. A skill provider has three methods:

get() returns a metadata listing (titles and descriptions) that appears in the system prompt

returns a metadata listing (titles and descriptions) that appears in the system prompt load(key) fetches the full content of a specific skill

fetches the full content of a specific skill set(key, content, description?) writes or updates a skill entry (optional)

The system prompt shows available skills as a listing. The [loadable] tag tells the LLM that these entries are not inline. It needs to use a tool to access the full content:

══════════════════════════════════════════════ SKILLS [loadable] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ - api-ref: API Reference documentation - style-guide: Company style guide - deploy-checklist: Production deployment checklist

The agent sees the titles, decides which skill is relevant to the current task, and uses load_context to pull the full content into its working context. When it is done, it uses unload_context to free the space. When the skill provider implements set() , the agent can also write back, updating existing skills or creating new ones.

Agent sees: "- deploy-checklist: Production deployment checklist" User asks: "Walk me through a production deployment" Agent calls: load_context({ block: "skills", key: "deploy-checklist" }) → Full checklist content is loaded into the agent's working context

R2-backed skills

The built-in R2SkillProvider stores skills in a Cloudflare R2 bucket. Each skill is an R2 object with optional custom metadata for descriptions.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Session , R2SkillProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => [ "You are a helpful assistant with access to skills." , "When a user asks you to do something, check the SKILLS section" , "for a relevant skill and use load_context to load it." , ] . join ( "

" ) , }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 , } ) . withContext ( "skills" , { provider : new R2SkillProvider ( env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } ) , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; Explain Code TypeScript import { Session , R2SkillProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => [ "You are a helpful assistant with access to skills." , "When a user asks you to do something, check the SKILLS section" , "for a relevant skill and use load_context to load it." , ] . join ( "

" ) } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withContext ( "skills" , { provider : new R2SkillProvider ( env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } ) } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; Explain Code

The prefix option scopes the provider to a subdirectory in the bucket. Skill keys in the metadata listing are shown without the prefix, so skills/api-ref becomes api-ref in the system prompt.

Add an R2 bucket binding to your Wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " r2_buckets " : [ { " binding " : "SKILLS_BUCKET" , " bucket_name " : "my-agent-skills" } ] } TOML [[ r2_buckets ]] binding = "SKILLS_BUCKET" bucket_name = "my-agent-skills"

Skills are regular R2 objects. Upload them through any R2 interface (the Wrangler CLI, the dashboard, or the Workers API):

Terminal window # Upload a skill from a file wrangler r2 object put my-agent-skills/skills/style-guide --file ./docs/style-guide.md --content-type text/markdown

To add descriptions (shown in the metadata listing), set custom metadata on the R2 object:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await env . SKILLS_BUCKET . put ( "skills/api-ref" , content , { customMetadata : { description : "API Reference documentation" }, } ) ; TypeScript await env . SKILLS_BUCKET . put ( "skills/api-ref" , content , { customMetadata : { description : "API Reference documentation" } } ) ;

Custom skill providers

You can back skills with any storage by implementing the SkillProvider interface:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class DatabaseSkillProvider { db ; constructor ( db ) { this . db = db ; } async get () { const rows = await this . db . prepare ( "SELECT key, description FROM skills ORDER BY key" ) . all () ; if ( rows . results . length === 0 ) return null ; return rows . results . map ( ( r ) => `- ${ r . key }${ r . description ? `: ${ r . description } ` : "" } ` ) . join ( "

" ) ; } async load ( key ) { const row = await this . db . prepare ( "SELECT content FROM skills WHERE key = ?" ) . bind ( key ) . first () ; return row ? row . content : null ; } async set ( key , content , description ) { await this . db . prepare ( "INSERT INTO skills (key, content, description) VALUES (?, ?, ?) " + "ON CONFLICT(key) DO UPDATE SET content = ?, description = ?" , ) . bind ( key , content , description ?? null , content , description ?? null ) . run () ; } } Explain Code TypeScript import type { SkillProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; class DatabaseSkillProvider implements SkillProvider { private db : D1Database ; constructor ( db : D1Database ) { this . db = db ; } async get () : Promise < string | null > { const rows = await this . db . prepare ( "SELECT key, description FROM skills ORDER BY key" ) . all () ; if ( rows . results . length === 0 ) return null ; return rows . results . map ( r => `- ${ r . key }${ r . description ? `: ${ r . description } ` : "" } ` ) . join ( "

" ) ; } async load ( key : string ) : Promise < string | null > { const row = await this . db . prepare ( "SELECT content FROM skills WHERE key = ?" ) . bind ( key ) . first () ; return row ? ( row . content as string ) : null ; } async set ( key : string , content : string , description ?: string ) : Promise < void > { await this . db . prepare ( "INSERT INTO skills (key, content, description) VALUES (?, ?, ?) " + "ON CONFLICT(key) DO UPDATE SET content = ?, description = ?" ) . bind ( key , content , description ?? null , content , description ?? null ) . run () ; } } Explain Code

The Session detects the load() method via duck-typing and generates the appropriate tools automatically.

Skills vs other memory types

Aspect Skills Writable context Searchable context In system prompt Metadata listing only Full content Summary count Access pattern Load whole document by key Always visible Search by query Best for Large documents, reference material Short notes, preferences Large collections of small entries Context cost Low (until loaded) Proportional to content Low (until searched) Agent writes? Optional (if set implemented) Yes (via set_context ) Yes (via set_context )

The key distinction: skills are lazy. They cost nearly nothing in the system prompt until the agent decides it needs one. This makes them ideal for large reference material where only a subset is relevant to any given conversation.

How agents interact with memory

The Session automatically generates tools based on the provider types of your context blocks. You pass these tools to your LLM alongside your own application-specific tools:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const sessionTools = await session . tools () ; const allTools = { ... sessionTools , ... myApplicationTools }; const result = streamText ( { model : myModel , system : await session . freezeSystemPrompt () , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( session . getHistory ()) , tools : allTools , } ) ; TypeScript const sessionTools = await session . tools () ; const allTools = { ... sessionTools , ... myApplicationTools }; const result = streamText ( { model : myModel , system : await session . freezeSystemPrompt () , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( session . getHistory ()) , tools : allTools } ) ;

The Session generates tools dynamically based on what provider types are present:

Tool Generated when What it does set_context Any writable, skill, or search block exists Writes content to a named block. For writable blocks, replaces or appends. For skill/search blocks, writes a keyed entry. load_context Any skill block exists Loads full content of a document by key into the agent's context. unload_context Any skill block exists Frees context space by removing a previously loaded document. The document remains available for re-loading. search_context Any search block exists Full-text search within a searchable block. Returns the top results ranked by relevance. session_search Using SessionManager Searches across all sessions (cross-conversation search).

The tools include descriptions and parameter schemas that tell the LLM which blocks are available and what they are for. The agent decides when and how to use them based on the conversation.

For the full tool signatures and all Session methods, refer to the Session API reference.

The system prompt

Context blocks are assembled into a structured system prompt with clear headers and metadata. Each block gets a labeled section with tags indicating its type and capacity:

══════════════════════════════════════════════ SOUL (Identity) [readonly] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ You are a helpful coding assistant who speaks concisely. ══════════════════════════════════════════════ MEMORY (Important facts) [45% — 495/1100 tokens] [writable] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ User prefers dark mode. User's project uses React and TypeScript. ══════════════════════════════════════════════ KNOWLEDGE (Searchable knowledge base) [searchable] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ 12 entries indexed. ══════════════════════════════════════════════ SKILLS [loadable] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ - api-ref: API Reference documentation - style-guide: Company style guide Explain Code

The tags ( [readonly] , [writable] , [searchable] , [loadable] ) tell the LLM what kind of interaction is possible with each block. Token budgets show the agent how much space remains in writable blocks, helping it manage its own memory.

Gotchas

Prompt caching

LLM providers (Anthropic, OpenAI, and others) cache the system prompt prefix. When consecutive requests share the same system prompt, the provider can skip re-processing that prefix, reducing both latency and cost. Breaking the cache (by changing the system prompt) throws away this benefit.

The Session API is designed to work with prompt caching:

freezeSystemPrompt() renders the system prompt from all context blocks on the first call, then returns the cached value on subsequent calls. The prompt does not change between turns, even when the agent writes to memory via set_context .

renders the system prompt from all context blocks on the first call, then returns the cached value on subsequent calls. The prompt does not change between turns, even when the agent writes to memory via . withCachedPrompt() persists the frozen prompt to storage, so it survives Durable Object hibernation and eviction. When the agent wakes up, it loads the same prompt without re-fetching from all providers.

When the agent uses set_context to update a writable block, the underlying provider is updated immediately (the data is saved), but the frozen system prompt is not re-rendered. The LLM sees the update on its next turn only if you explicitly call refreshSystemPrompt() , which you typically do between conversation turns, not mid-turn.

This means the system prompt stays stable throughout a multi-step tool-use turn, preserving the provider's prefix cache across every step.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant." }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; // Persist the frozen prompt across hibernation // During a conversation turn: const system = await session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; // Same value every call const tools = await session . tools () ; // ... agent calls set_context to update memory ... // The frozen prompt is NOT changed, prefix cache stays warm // Between turns (optional, if you want the agent to see its own updates): await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ; Explain Code TypeScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; // Persist the frozen prompt across hibernation // During a conversation turn: const system = await session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; // Same value every call const tools = await session . tools () ; // ... agent calls set_context to update memory ... // The frozen prompt is NOT changed, prefix cache stays warm // Between turns (optional, if you want the agent to see its own updates): await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ; Explain Code

Compaction

Long conversations eventually exceed the LLM's context window. Compaction addresses this at two levels: macro-compaction summarizes ranges of older messages, and micro-compaction truncates individual messages that are too large.

Macro-compaction summarizes older messages, but it never deletes the originals.

It uses overlays: a summary is stored in a separate table, keyed by the message range it covers. When getHistory() is called, overlays are applied transparently at read time. The compacted range is replaced by a synthetic summary message. The underlying messages remain in SQLite, preserving the full conversation for audit, search, and branching.

Messages: [1] [2] [3] [4] [5] [6] [7] [8] [9] [10] ↓ compaction ↓ Overlay: [1] [2] [SUMMARY of 3-7] [8] [9] [10] ↑ tail protected

The key points:

Non-destructive , original messages are never deleted. The full conversation is always available in the database.

, original messages are never deleted. The full conversation is always available in the database. Iterative , when the conversation grows again and triggers another compaction, the existing summary is passed to the LLM to update, not replaced from scratch.

, when the conversation grows again and triggers another compaction, the existing summary is passed to the LLM to update, not replaced from scratch. Boundary-aware , compaction boundaries are shifted to avoid splitting tool call / tool result pairs.

, compaction boundaries are shifted to avoid splitting tool call / tool result pairs. Configurable, protectHead preserves the first N messages (usually the system context), and tailTokenBudget keeps the most recent messages intact.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createCompactFunction } from "agents/experimental/memory/utils/compaction-helpers" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "memory" , { maxTokens : 1100 } ) . onCompaction ( createCompactFunction ( { summarize : ( prompt ) => generateText ( { model : myModel , prompt } ) . then ( ( r ) => r . text ) , protectHead : 3 , tailTokenBudget : 20000 , minTailMessages : 2 , } ) , ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) ; // Auto-compact when token estimate exceeds threshold Explain Code TypeScript import { createCompactFunction } from "agents/experimental/memory/utils/compaction-helpers" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "memory" , { maxTokens : 1100 } ) . onCompaction ( createCompactFunction ( { summarize : ( prompt ) => generateText ( { model : myModel , prompt } ) . then ( r => r . text ) , protectHead : 3 , tailTokenBudget : 20000 , minTailMessages : 2 } )) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) ; // Auto-compact when token estimate exceeds threshold Explain Code

Auto-compaction triggers after appendMessage() when the estimated token count exceeds the threshold. Compaction failure is non-fatal, the message is already saved.

Micro-compaction works at the individual message level rather than across ranges. It handles two problems:

Read-time truncation: truncateOlderMessages() shortens tool outputs and long text in older messages before sending them to the LLM. Recent messages (last 4 by default) are kept intact. This operates on a copy, stored messages are not mutated.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { truncateOlderMessages } from "agents/experimental/memory/utils" ; const history = session . getHistory () ; const truncated = truncateOlderMessages ( history ) ; // Pass truncated history to the LLM TypeScript import { truncateOlderMessages } from "agents/experimental/memory/utils" ; const history = session . getHistory () ; const truncated = truncateOlderMessages ( history ) ; // Pass truncated history to the LLM

Row size enforcement: when a message is persisted (typically an assistant message with large tool outputs), it is checked against the SQLite row size limit. Oversized tool outputs are replaced with a preview and a note suggesting the tool be re-run. This prevents individual messages from exceeding storage limits while preserving the conversation flow.

Related

Session API reference Full API reference for Session, covering messages, context blocks, compaction, search, tools, and custom providers.

Store and sync state setState() for simpler key-value persistence and real-time sync.