Tools
Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools are functions that a MCP Server provides and MCP clients can call.
When you build MCP Servers with the
@cloudflare/model-context-protocol package, you can define tools the same way as shown in the
@modelcontextprotocol/typescript-sdk package's examples ↗.
For example, the following code from this example MCP server ↗ defines a simple MCP server that adds two numbers together:
