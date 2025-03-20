Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools are functions that a MCP Server provides and MCP clients can call.

When you build MCP Servers with the @cloudflare/model-context-protocol package, you can define tools the same way as shown in the @modelcontextprotocol/typescript-sdk package's examples ↗.

For example, the following code from this example MCP server ↗ defines a simple MCP server that adds two numbers together: