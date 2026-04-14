Build real-time voice agents with speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and conversation persistence. Audio streams over WebSocket — no SFU or meeting infrastructure required.
Beta
@cloudflare/voice provides two server-side mixins and matching client libraries:
Export Import Purpose
withVoice
@cloudflare/voice
Full voice agent: STT, LLM, TTS, persistence
withVoiceInput
@cloudflare/voice
STT-only: transcription without response
useVoiceAgent
@cloudflare/voice/react
React hook for
withVoice agents
useVoiceInput
@cloudflare/voice/react
React hook for
withVoiceInput agents
VoiceClient
@cloudflare/voice/client
Framework-agnostic client
Built on Cloudflare Durable Objects, you get:
Real-time audio — mic audio streams as binary WebSocket frames, TTS audio streams back
Automatic conversation persistence — messages stored in SQLite, survive restarts
Streaming TTS — LLM tokens are sentence-chunked and synthesized concurrently
Interruption handling — user speech during playback cancels the current response
Continuous STT — per-call transcriber session, model handles turn detection
Pipeline hooks — intercept and transform text at every stage
npm install @cloudflare/voice agents
import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAITTS } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { return "Hello! I heard you say: " + transcript ; import { Agent } from "agents" ; } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { return "Hello! I heard you say: " + transcript ;
import { useVoiceAgent } from "@cloudflare/voice/react" ; } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; < button onClick = { status === "idle" ? startCall : endCall }> { status === "idle" ? "Start Call" : "End Call" } < button onClick = { toggleMute }>{ isMuted ? "Unmute" : "Mute" }</ button > < em >{ interimTranscript }</ em > { transcript . map (( msg , i ) => ( < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . text }
" new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ]
Browser Durable Object (withVoice) ┌──────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────┐ │ Mic │ binary PCM (16kHz) │ Transcriber session │ │ │ ──────────────────────► │ (per-call, continuous) │ │ │ │ ↓ model detects turn │ │ │ JSON: transcript │ onTurn() → your LLM code │ │ │ ◄────────────────────── │ ↓ (sentence chunking) │ │ │ binary: audio │ TTS │ │ Speaker │ ◄────────────────────── │ │ └──────────┘ └──────────────────────────┘
The client captures mic audio and sends it as binary WebSocket frames (16kHz mono 16-bit PCM).
Audio streams continuously to the transcriber session (created at
start_call, lives for the entire call).
The STT model detects when the user finishes an utterance and fires
onUtterance. All providers use
model-driven turn detection — the client does not need to signal end-of-speech for STT. Your
onTurn() method runs — typically an LLM call.
The response is sentence-chunked and synthesized via TTS.
Audio streams back to the client for playback.
The client receives
transcript_interim messages with partial results as the user speaks, so you can show real-time feedback in the UI.
withVoice(Agent) adds the full voice pipeline to an Agent class.
Set providers as class properties. Class field initializers run after
super(), so
this.env is available.
Property Type Required Description
transcriber
Transcriber
Yes Continuous per-call STT provider
tts
TTSProvider
Yes Text-to-speech
import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAITTS } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAITTS } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ;
For runtime model switching (for example, a Flux vs Nova 3 dropdown), override
createTranscriber:
export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; createTranscriber ( connection ) { return new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; createTranscriber ( connection : Connection ) : Transcriber { return new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ;
onTurn(transcript, context)
Required. Called when the user finishes speaking and the transcript is ready.
Return a
string,
AsyncIterable<string>, or
ReadableStream for streaming responses.
Simple response:
export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { return "You said: " + transcript ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { return "You said: " + transcript ;
Streaming response (recommended for LLM):
import { streamText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" ) , system : "You are a helpful voice assistant. Keep responses concise." , ... context . messages . map ( ( m ) => ( { { role : "user" , content : transcript }, abortSignal : context . signal , return result . textStream ; import { streamText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" ) , system : "You are a helpful voice assistant. Keep responses concise." , ... context . messages . map ( m => ( { role : m . role as "user" | "assistant" , { role : "user" , content : transcript }, abortSignal : context . signal , return result . textStream ;
The
context object provides:
Field Type Description
connection
Connection
The WebSocket connection
messages
Array<{ role: string; content: string }>
Conversation history from SQLite
signal
AbortSignal
Aborted on interrupt or disconnect
Method Description
beforeCallStart(connection)
Return
false to reject the call
onCallStart(connection)
Called after a call is accepted
onCallEnd(connection)
Called when a call ends
onInterrupt(connection)
Called when user interrupts during playback
Intercept and transform data at each pipeline stage. Return
null to skip the current utterance.
Method Receives Can skip?
afterTranscribe(transcript, connection)
STT text Yes
beforeSynthesize(text, connection)
Text before TTS Yes
afterSynthesize(audio, text, connection)
Audio after TTS Yes
export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; afterTranscribe ( transcript , connection ) { if ( transcript . length < 3 ) return null ; beforeSynthesize ( text , connection ) { return text . replace ( / \b AI \b / g , "A.I." ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { import { type Connection } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; afterTranscribe ( transcript : string , connection : Connection ) { if ( transcript . length < 3 ) return null ; beforeSynthesize ( text : string , connection : Connection ) { return text . replace ( / \b AI \b / g , "A.I." ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) {
Method Description
speak(connection, text)
Synthesize and send audio to one connection
speakAll(text)
Synthesize and send audio to all connections
forceEndCall(connection)
Programmatically end a call
saveMessage(role, text)
Persist a message to conversation history
getConversationHistory()
Retrieve conversation history from SQLite
Pass options to
withVoice() as the second argument:
const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent , { const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent , {
Option Type Default Description
historyLimit
number
20
Max messages loaded for context
audioFormat
string
"mp3"
Audio format sent to client
maxMessageCount
number
1000
Max messages stored in SQLite
Server API:
withVoiceInput
withVoiceInput(Agent) adds STT-only voice input — no TTS, no LLM, no response generation. Use this for dictation, search-by-voice, or any UI where you need speech-to-text without a conversational agent.
import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { withVoiceInput , WorkersAINova3STT } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const InputAgent = withVoiceInput ( Agent ) ; export class DictationAgent extends InputAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAINova3STT ( this . env . AI ) ; onTranscript ( text , connection ) { console . log ( "User said:" , text ) ; import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { withVoiceInput , WorkersAINova3STT } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const InputAgent = withVoiceInput ( Agent ) ; export class DictationAgent extends InputAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAINova3STT ( this . env . AI ) ; onTranscript ( text : string , connection : Connection ) { console . log ( "User said:" , text ) ;
onTranscript(text, connection)
Called after each utterance is transcribed. Override this to process the transcript.
withVoiceInput supports the same lifecycle hooks as
withVoice:
beforeCallStart(connection) — return
false to reject
onCallStart(connection),
onCallEnd(connection),
onInterrupt(connection)
createTranscriber(connection) — override for runtime model switching
afterTranscribe(transcript, connection) — filter or transform transcripts
It does
not have TTS hooks (
beforeSynthesize,
afterSynthesize) or
onTurn.
Wraps
VoiceClient for
withVoice agents. Manages connection, mic capture, playback, silence detection, and interrupt detection.
import { useVoiceAgent } from "@cloudflare/voice/react" ; status , // "idle" | "listening" | "thinking" | "speaking" transcript , // TranscriptMessage[] — conversation history interimTranscript , // string | null — real-time partial transcript metrics , // VoicePipelineMetrics | null audioLevel , // number (0–1) — current mic RMS level connected , // boolean — WebSocket connected startCall , // () => Promise<void> toggleMute , // () => void sendText , // (text: string) => void — bypass STT sendJSON , // (data: Record<string, unknown>) => void lastCustomMessage , // unknown — last non-voice message from server host : window . location . host ,
Option Type Default Description
silenceThreshold
number
0.04
RMS below this is silence
silenceDurationMs
number
500
Silence duration before
end_of_speech (ms)
interruptThreshold
number
0.05
RMS to detect speech during playback
interruptChunks
number
2
Consecutive high-RMS chunks to trigger interrupt
Changing tuning options triggers a client reconnect (the connection key includes them).
Lightweight hook for dictation and voice-to-text. Accumulates user transcripts into a single string.
import { useVoiceInput } from "@cloudflare/voice/react" ; transcript , // string — accumulated text from all utterances interimTranscript , // string | null — current partial transcript audioLevel , // number (0–1) start , // () => Promise<void> toggleMute , // () => void clear , // () => void — clear accumulated transcript } = useVoiceInput ( { agent : "DictationAgent" } ) ; transcript + ( interimTranscript ? " " + interimTranscript : "" ) < button onClick = { isListening ? stop : start }> { isListening ? "Stop" : "Dictate" }
Framework-agnostic client for environments without React.
import { VoiceClient } from "@cloudflare/voice/client" ; const client = new VoiceClient ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; client . addEventListener ( "statuschange" , ( status ) => { console . log ( "Status:" , status ) ; client . addEventListener ( "transcriptchange" , ( messages ) => { console . log ( "Transcript:" , messages ) ; client . addEventListener ( "error" , ( err ) => { console . error ( "Error:" , err ) ; await client . startCall () ; import { VoiceClient } from "@cloudflare/voice/client" ; const client = new VoiceClient ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; client . addEventListener ( "statuschange" , ( status ) => { console . log ( "Status:" , status ) ; client . addEventListener ( "transcriptchange" , ( messages ) => { console . log ( "Transcript:" , messages ) ; client . addEventListener ( "error" , ( err ) => { console . error ( "Error:" , err ) ; await client . startCall () ;
Event Data type Description
statuschange
VoiceStatus
Pipeline state changed
transcriptchange
TranscriptMessage[]
Transcript updated
interimtranscript
string | null
Interim transcript from streaming STT
metricschange
VoicePipelineMetrics
Pipeline timing metrics
audiolevelchange
number
Mic audio level (0–1)
connectionchange
boolean
WebSocket connected/disconnected
mutechange
boolean
Mute state changed
error
string | null
Error occurred
custommessage
unknown
Non-voice message from server
Option Type Description
transport
VoiceTransport
Custom transport (default: WebSocket via PartySocket)
audioInput
VoiceAudioInput
Custom mic capture (default: built-in AudioWorklet)
preferredFormat
VoiceAudioFormat
Hint for server audio format (advisory only)
No API keys required — use your Workers AI binding:
Class Type Default model Recommended for
WorkersAIFluxSTT
Continuous STT
@cf/deepgram/flux
withVoice
WorkersAINova3STT
Continuous STT
@cf/deepgram/nova-3
withVoiceInput
WorkersAITTS
TTS
@cf/deepgram/aura-1
Both
import { Agent } from "agents" ; } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; export class CustomAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI , { keyterms : [ "Cloudflare" , "Workers" ] , tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI , { model : "@cf/deepgram/aura-1" , import { Agent } from "agents" ; } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; export class CustomAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI , { keyterms : [ "Cloudflare" , "Workers" ] , tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI , { model : "@cf/deepgram/aura-1" ,
Package Class Description
@cloudflare/voice-deepgram
DeepgramSTT
Continuous STT
@cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs
ElevenLabsTTS
High-quality TTS
@cloudflare/voice-twilio
TwilioAdapter
Telephony (phone calls)
ElevenLabs TTS:
import { ElevenLabsTTS } from "@cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new ElevenLabsTTS ( { apiKey : this . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY , voiceId : "21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM" , import { ElevenLabsTTS } from "@cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new ElevenLabsTTS ( { apiKey : this . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY , voiceId : "21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM" ,
Deepgram STT:
import { DeepgramSTT } from "@cloudflare/voice-deepgram" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new DeepgramSTT ( { apiKey : this . env . DEEPGRAM_API_KEY , tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; import { DeepgramSTT } from "@cloudflare/voice-deepgram" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new DeepgramSTT ( { apiKey : this . env . DEEPGRAM_API_KEY , tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ;
Connect phone calls to your voice agent using the Twilio adapter:
npm install @cloudflare/voice-twilio
The adapter bridges Twilio Media Streams to your VoiceAgent:
Phone → Twilio → WebSocket → TwilioAdapter → WebSocket → VoiceAgent
WorkersAITTS returns MP3, which cannot be decoded to PCM in the Workers runtime. When using the Twilio adapter, use a TTS provider that outputs raw PCM (for example, ElevenLabs with
outputFormat: "pcm_16000").
withVoice agents can also receive text messages, bypassing STT entirely. This is useful for chat-style input alongside voice.
const { sendText } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; // Send text — goes straight to onTurn() without STT sendText ( "What is the weather like today?" ) ;
Text messages work both during and outside of active calls. During a call, the response is spoken aloud via TTS. Outside a call, the response is sent as text-only transcript messages.
Send and receive application-level JSON messages alongside voice protocol messages. Non-voice messages pass through to your
onMessage handler on the server and emit
custommessage events on the client.
Server:
export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { onMessage ( connection , message ) { const data = JSON . parse ( message ) ; if ( data . type === "kick_speaker" ) { this . forceEndCall ( connection ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { const data = JSON . parse ( message as string ) ; if ( data . type === "kick_speaker" ) { this . forceEndCall ( connection ) ;
Client:
const { sendJSON , lastCustomMessage } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; sendJSON ( { type : "kick_speaker" } ) ; console . log ( "Custom message:" , lastCustomMessage ) ;
Single-speaker enforcement
Use
beforeCallStart to restrict who can start a call. This example enforces single-speaker — only one connection can be the active speaker at a time:
export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { beforeCallStart ( connection ) { if ( this . #speakerId !== null ) { this . #speakerId = connection . id ; if ( this . #speakerId === connection . id ) { import { type Connection } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { #speakerId : string | null = null ; beforeCallStart ( connection : Connection ) { if ( this . #speakerId !== null ) { this . #speakerId = connection . id ; onCallEnd ( connection : Connection ) { if ( this . #speakerId === connection . id ) {
withVoice agents emit timing metrics after each turn:
const { metrics } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ;
withVoice automatically persists conversation messages to SQLite. Access history in your
onTurn via
context.messages, or directly:
const history = this . getConversationHistory ( 20 ) ; this . saveMessage ( "assistant" , "Welcome! How can I help?" ) ; const history = this . getConversationHistory ( 20 ) ; this . saveMessage ( "assistant" , "Welcome! How can I help?" ) ;
History survives Durable Object restarts and client reconnections. Voice agents use
keepAlive to prevent eviction during active calls.