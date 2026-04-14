Build real-time voice agents with speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and conversation persistence. Audio streams over WebSocket — no SFU or meeting infrastructure required. Beta

Overview

@cloudflare/voice provides two server-side mixins and matching client libraries:

Export Import Purpose withVoice @cloudflare/voice Full voice agent: STT, LLM, TTS, persistence withVoiceInput @cloudflare/voice STT-only: transcription without response useVoiceAgent @cloudflare/voice/react React hook for withVoice agents useVoiceInput @cloudflare/voice/react React hook for withVoiceInput agents VoiceClient @cloudflare/voice/client Framework-agnostic client

Built on Cloudflare Durable Objects, you get:

Real-time audio — mic audio streams as binary WebSocket frames, TTS audio streams back

— mic audio streams as binary WebSocket frames, TTS audio streams back Automatic conversation persistence — messages stored in SQLite, survive restarts

— messages stored in SQLite, survive restarts Streaming TTS — LLM tokens are sentence-chunked and synthesized concurrently

— LLM tokens are sentence-chunked and synthesized concurrently Interruption handling — user speech during playback cancels the current response

— user speech during playback cancels the current response Continuous STT — per-call transcriber session, model handles turn detection

— per-call transcriber session, model handles turn detection Pipeline hooks — intercept and transform text at every stage

Quick start

Install

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/voice agents

Server

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAITTS } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { return "Hello! I heard you say: " + transcript ; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAITTS , type VoiceTurnContext , } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { return "Hello! I heard you say: " + transcript ; } } Explain Code

Client (React)

import { useVoiceAgent } from "@cloudflare/voice/react" ; function VoiceUI () { const { status , transcript , interimTranscript , audioLevel , isMuted , startCall , endCall , toggleMute , } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; return ( < div > < p >Status: { status }</ p > < button onClick = { status === "idle" ? startCall : endCall }> { status === "idle" ? "Start Call" : "End Call" } </ button > < button onClick = { toggleMute }>{ isMuted ? "Unmute" : "Mute" }</ button > { interimTranscript && ( < p > < em >{ interimTranscript }</ em > </ p > )} { transcript . map (( msg , i ) => ( < p key = { i }> < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . text } </ p > ))} </ div > ) ; } Explain Code

Wrangler configuration

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MyAgent" , " class_name " : "MyAgent" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ] } ] } Explain Code TOML [ ai ] binding = "AI" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MyAgent" class_name = "MyAgent" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ] Explain Code

How it works

Browser Durable Object (withVoice) ┌──────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────┐ │ Mic │ binary PCM (16kHz) │ Transcriber session │ │ │ ──────────────────────► │ (per-call, continuous) │ │ │ │ ↓ model detects turn │ │ │ JSON: transcript │ onTurn() → your LLM code │ │ │ ◄────────────────────── │ ↓ (sentence chunking) │ │ │ binary: audio │ TTS │ │ Speaker │ ◄────────────────────── │ │ └──────────┘ └──────────────────────────┘ Explain Code

The client captures mic audio and sends it as binary WebSocket frames (16kHz mono 16-bit PCM). Audio streams continuously to the transcriber session (created at start_call , lives for the entire call). The STT model detects when the user finishes an utterance and fires onUtterance . All providers use model-driven turn detection — the client does not need to signal end-of-speech for STT. Your onTurn() method runs — typically an LLM call. The response is sentence-chunked and synthesized via TTS. Audio streams back to the client for playback.

The client receives transcript_interim messages with partial results as the user speaks, so you can show real-time feedback in the UI.

Server API: withVoice

withVoice(Agent) adds the full voice pipeline to an Agent class.

Providers

Set providers as class properties. Class field initializers run after super() , so this.env is available.

Property Type Required Description transcriber Transcriber Yes Continuous per-call STT provider tts TTSProvider Yes Text-to-speech

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAITTS } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; } TypeScript import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAITTS } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; }

For runtime model switching (for example, a Flux vs Nova 3 dropdown), override createTranscriber :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; createTranscriber ( connection ) { return new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; createTranscriber ( connection : Connection ) : Transcriber { return new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; } }

Required. Called when the user finishes speaking and the transcript is ready.

Return a string , AsyncIterable<string> , or ReadableStream for streaming responses.

Simple response:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { return "You said: " + transcript ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { return "You said: " + transcript ; } }

Streaming response (recommended for LLM):

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" ) , system : "You are a helpful voice assistant. Keep responses concise." , messages : [ ... context . messages . map ( ( m ) => ( { role : m . role , content : m . content , } )) , { role : "user" , content : transcript }, ] , abortSignal : context . signal , } ) ; return result . textStream ; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { streamText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" ) , system : "You are a helpful voice assistant. Keep responses concise." , messages : [ ... context . messages . map ( m => ( { role : m . role as "user" | "assistant" , content : m . content , } )) , { role : "user" , content : transcript }, ] , abortSignal : context . signal , } ) ; return result . textStream ; } } Explain Code

The context object provides:

Field Type Description connection Connection The WebSocket connection messages Array<{ role: string; content: string }> Conversation history from SQLite signal AbortSignal Aborted on interrupt or disconnect

Lifecycle hooks

Method Description beforeCallStart(connection) Return false to reject the call onCallStart(connection) Called after a call is accepted onCallEnd(connection) Called when a call ends onInterrupt(connection) Called when user interrupts during playback

Pipeline hooks

Intercept and transform data at each pipeline stage. Return null to skip the current utterance.

Method Receives Can skip? afterTranscribe(transcript, connection) STT text Yes beforeSynthesize(text, connection) Text before TTS Yes afterSynthesize(audio, text, connection) Audio after TTS Yes

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import {} from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; afterTranscribe ( transcript , connection ) { if ( transcript . length < 3 ) return null ; return transcript ; } beforeSynthesize ( text , connection ) { return text . replace ( / \b AI \b / g , "A.I." ) ; } async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { return transcript ; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { type Connection } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; afterTranscribe ( transcript : string , connection : Connection ) { if ( transcript . length < 3 ) return null ; return transcript ; } beforeSynthesize ( text : string , connection : Connection ) { return text . replace ( / \b AI \b / g , "A.I." ) ; } async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { return transcript ; } } Explain Code

Convenience methods

Method Description speak(connection, text) Synthesize and send audio to one connection speakAll(text) Synthesize and send audio to all connections forceEndCall(connection) Programmatically end a call saveMessage(role, text) Persist a message to conversation history getConversationHistory() Retrieve conversation history from SQLite

Configuration options

Pass options to withVoice() as the second argument:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent , { historyLimit : 20 , audioFormat : "mp3" , maxMessageCount : 1000 , } ) ; TypeScript const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent , { historyLimit : 20 , audioFormat : "mp3" , maxMessageCount : 1000 , } ) ;

Option Type Default Description historyLimit number 20 Max messages loaded for context audioFormat string "mp3" Audio format sent to client maxMessageCount number 1000 Max messages stored in SQLite

Server API: withVoiceInput

withVoiceInput(Agent) adds STT-only voice input — no TTS, no LLM, no response generation. Use this for dictation, search-by-voice, or any UI where you need speech-to-text without a conversational agent.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { withVoiceInput , WorkersAINova3STT } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const InputAgent = withVoiceInput ( Agent ) ; export class DictationAgent extends InputAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAINova3STT ( this . env . AI ) ; onTranscript ( text , connection ) { console . log ( "User said:" , text ) ; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { withVoiceInput , WorkersAINova3STT } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const InputAgent = withVoiceInput ( Agent ) ; export class DictationAgent extends InputAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAINova3STT ( this . env . AI ) ; onTranscript ( text : string , connection : Connection ) { console . log ( "User said:" , text ) ; } } Explain Code

Called after each utterance is transcribed. Override this to process the transcript.

Hooks

withVoiceInput supports the same lifecycle hooks as withVoice :

beforeCallStart(connection) — return false to reject

— return to reject onCallStart(connection) , onCallEnd(connection) , onInterrupt(connection)

, , createTranscriber(connection) — override for runtime model switching

— override for runtime model switching afterTranscribe(transcript, connection) — filter or transform transcripts

It does not have TTS hooks ( beforeSynthesize , afterSynthesize ) or onTurn .

Client API: React hooks

useVoiceAgent

Wraps VoiceClient for withVoice agents. Manages connection, mic capture, playback, silence detection, and interrupt detection.

import { useVoiceAgent } from "@cloudflare/voice/react" ; const { status , // "idle" | "listening" | "thinking" | "speaking" transcript , // TranscriptMessage[] — conversation history interimTranscript , // string | null — real-time partial transcript metrics , // VoicePipelineMetrics | null audioLevel , // number (0–1) — current mic RMS level isMuted , // boolean connected , // boolean — WebSocket connected error , // string | null startCall , // () => Promise<void> endCall , // () => void toggleMute , // () => void sendText , // (text: string) => void — bypass STT sendJSON , // (data: Record<string, unknown>) => void lastCustomMessage , // unknown — last non-voice message from server } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "default" , host : window . location . host , } ) ; Explain Code

Tuning options

Option Type Default Description silenceThreshold number 0.04 RMS below this is silence silenceDurationMs number 500 Silence duration before end_of_speech (ms) interruptThreshold number 0.05 RMS to detect speech during playback interruptChunks number 2 Consecutive high-RMS chunks to trigger interrupt

Changing tuning options triggers a client reconnect (the connection key includes them).

useVoiceInput

Lightweight hook for dictation and voice-to-text. Accumulates user transcripts into a single string.

import { useVoiceInput } from "@cloudflare/voice/react" ; function Dictation () { const { transcript , // string — accumulated text from all utterances interimTranscript , // string | null — current partial transcript isListening , // boolean audioLevel , // number (0–1) isMuted , // boolean error , // string | null start , // () => Promise<void> stop , // () => void toggleMute , // () => void clear , // () => void — clear accumulated transcript } = useVoiceInput ( { agent : "DictationAgent" } ) ; return ( < div > < textarea value = { transcript + ( interimTranscript ? " " + interimTranscript : "" ) } readOnly /> < button onClick = { isListening ? stop : start }> { isListening ? "Stop" : "Dictate" } </ button > </ div > ) ; } Explain Code

Client API: VoiceClient

Framework-agnostic client for environments without React.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { VoiceClient } from "@cloudflare/voice/client" ; const client = new VoiceClient ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; client . addEventListener ( "statuschange" , ( status ) => { console . log ( "Status:" , status ) ; } ) ; client . addEventListener ( "transcriptchange" , ( messages ) => { console . log ( "Transcript:" , messages ) ; } ) ; client . addEventListener ( "error" , ( err ) => { console . error ( "Error:" , err ) ; } ) ; client . connect () ; await client . startCall () ; // Later: client . endCall () ; client . disconnect () ; Explain Code TypeScript import { VoiceClient } from "@cloudflare/voice/client" ; const client = new VoiceClient ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; client . addEventListener ( "statuschange" , ( status ) => { console . log ( "Status:" , status ) ; } ) ; client . addEventListener ( "transcriptchange" , ( messages ) => { console . log ( "Transcript:" , messages ) ; } ) ; client . addEventListener ( "error" , ( err ) => { console . error ( "Error:" , err ) ; } ) ; client . connect () ; await client . startCall () ; // Later: client . endCall () ; client . disconnect () ; Explain Code

Events

Event Data type Description statuschange VoiceStatus Pipeline state changed transcriptchange TranscriptMessage[] Transcript updated interimtranscript string | null Interim transcript from streaming STT metricschange VoicePipelineMetrics Pipeline timing metrics audiolevelchange number Mic audio level (0–1) connectionchange boolean WebSocket connected/disconnected mutechange boolean Mute state changed error string | null Error occurred custommessage unknown Non-voice message from server

Advanced options

Option Type Description transport VoiceTransport Custom transport (default: WebSocket via PartySocket) audioInput VoiceAudioInput Custom mic capture (default: built-in AudioWorklet) preferredFormat VoiceAudioFormat Hint for server audio format (advisory only)

Providers

No API keys required — use your Workers AI binding:

Class Type Default model Recommended for WorkersAIFluxSTT Continuous STT @cf/deepgram/flux withVoice WorkersAINova3STT Continuous STT @cf/deepgram/nova-3 withVoiceInput WorkersAITTS TTS @cf/deepgram/aura-1 Both

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAINova3STT , WorkersAITTS , } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; // Default usage export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; } // Custom options export class CustomAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI , { eotThreshold : 0.8 , keyterms : [ "Cloudflare" , "Workers" ] , } ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI , { model : "@cf/deepgram/aura-1" , speaker : "asteria" , } ) ; } Explain Code TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAINova3STT , WorkersAITTS , } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; // Default usage export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; } // Custom options export class CustomAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI , { eotThreshold : 0.8 , keyterms : [ "Cloudflare" , "Workers" ] , } ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI , { model : "@cf/deepgram/aura-1" , speaker : "asteria" , } ) ; } Explain Code

Third-party providers

Package Class Description @cloudflare/voice-deepgram DeepgramSTT Continuous STT @cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs ElevenLabsTTS High-quality TTS @cloudflare/voice-twilio TwilioAdapter Telephony (phone calls)

ElevenLabs TTS:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { ElevenLabsTTS } from "@cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new ElevenLabsTTS ( { apiKey : this . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY , voiceId : "21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM" , } ) ; } TypeScript import { ElevenLabsTTS } from "@cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new ElevenLabsTTS ( { apiKey : this . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY , voiceId : "21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM" , } ) ; }

Deepgram STT:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { DeepgramSTT } from "@cloudflare/voice-deepgram" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new DeepgramSTT ( { apiKey : this . env . DEEPGRAM_API_KEY , } ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; } TypeScript import { DeepgramSTT } from "@cloudflare/voice-deepgram" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new DeepgramSTT ( { apiKey : this . env . DEEPGRAM_API_KEY , } ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; }

Telephony (Twilio)

Connect phone calls to your voice agent using the Twilio adapter:

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/voice-twilio

The adapter bridges Twilio Media Streams to your VoiceAgent:

Phone → Twilio → WebSocket → TwilioAdapter → WebSocket → VoiceAgent

WorkersAITTS returns MP3, which cannot be decoded to PCM in the Workers runtime. When using the Twilio adapter, use a TTS provider that outputs raw PCM (for example, ElevenLabs with outputFormat: "pcm_16000" ).

Text messages

withVoice agents can also receive text messages, bypassing STT entirely. This is useful for chat-style input alongside voice.

const { sendText } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; // Send text — goes straight to onTurn() without STT sendText ( "What is the weather like today?" ) ;

Text messages work both during and outside of active calls. During a call, the response is spoken aloud via TTS. Outside a call, the response is sent as text-only transcript messages.

Custom messages

Send and receive application-level JSON messages alongside voice protocol messages. Non-voice messages pass through to your onMessage handler on the server and emit custommessage events on the client.

Server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { onMessage ( connection , message ) { const data = JSON . parse ( message ) ; if ( data . type === "kick_speaker" ) { this . forceEndCall ( connection ) ; } } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { const data = JSON . parse ( message as string ) ; if ( data . type === "kick_speaker" ) { this . forceEndCall ( connection ) ; } } }

Client:

const { sendJSON , lastCustomMessage } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; sendJSON ( { type : "kick_speaker" } ) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( lastCustomMessage ) { console . log ( "Custom message:" , lastCustomMessage ) ; } }, [ lastCustomMessage ]) ;

Single-speaker enforcement

Use beforeCallStart to restrict who can start a call. This example enforces single-speaker — only one connection can be the active speaker at a time:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import {} from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent { #speakerId = null ; beforeCallStart ( connection ) { if ( this . #speakerId !== null ) { return false ; } this . #speakerId = connection . id ; return true ; } onCallEnd ( connection ) { if ( this . #speakerId === connection . id ) { this . #speakerId = null ; } } } Explain Code TypeScript import { type Connection } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { #speakerId : string | null = null ; beforeCallStart ( connection : Connection ) { if ( this . #speakerId !== null ) { return false ; } this . #speakerId = connection . id ; return true ; } onCallEnd ( connection : Connection ) { if ( this . #speakerId === connection . id ) { this . #speakerId = null ; } } } Explain Code

Pipeline metrics

withVoice agents emit timing metrics after each turn:

const { metrics } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; // metrics: { // llm_ms: 850, // tts_ms: 200, // first_audio_ms: 950, // total_ms: 1200, // }

Conversation history

withVoice automatically persists conversation messages to SQLite. Access history in your onTurn via context.messages , or directly:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const history = this . getConversationHistory ( 20 ) ; this . saveMessage ( "assistant" , "Welcome! How can I help?" ) ; TypeScript const history = this . getConversationHistory ( 20 ) ; this . saveMessage ( "assistant" , "Welcome! How can I help?" ) ;