Run with Docker

Overview Pull the image Environment variables Configure private keys Run the container Serve multiple private keys

The gokeyless key server is published as a container image, and most settings can be configured with environment variables instead of a gokeyless.yaml file.

Pull the image

docker pull ghcr.io/cloudflare/gokeyless:latest

Note The image is published on the GitHub Container Registry ( ghcr.io ), not Docker Hub.

A complete example is available in docker-compose.example.yaml ↗ in the gokeyless repository.

Environment variables

Each environment variable maps to the equivalent setting in gokeyless.yaml . When both are present, the environment variable takes precedence (the order is command-line flag, then environment variable, then configuration file).

Environment variable Purpose KEYLESS_HOSTNAME Hostname of this key server (must match the value configured in Cloudflare). KEYLESS_ZONE_ID Cloudflare Zone ID. KEYLESS_ORIGIN_CA_API_KEY Origin CA API key used to enroll the key server and obtain its authentication certificate. KEYLESS_AUTH_CERT Path to the key server authentication certificate (default server.pem ). KEYLESS_AUTH_KEY Path to the authentication certificate private key (default server-key.pem ). KEYLESS_AUTH_CSR Path to write the CSR generated during initialization (default server.csr ). KEYLESS_CLOUDFLARE_CA_CERT Path to the Cloudflare CA certificate used to authenticate connecting key clients (default keyless_cacert.pem ). KEYLESS_PORT Port the key server listens on (default 2407 ). KEYLESS_METRICS_PORT Port for the /metrics endpoint (default 2406 ). KEYLESS_LOGLEVEL Log verbosity, 0 (most verbose) to 5 .

Configure private keys

Private key locations cannot be set with an environment variable. Configure them with a private_key_stores block in gokeyless.yaml (each entry sets exactly one of dir , file , or uri ), or with the --private-key-dirs / --private-key-files flags (comma-separated), passed as arguments after the image name.

Run the container

docker run -d \ -e KEYLESS_HOSTNAME= < KEY_SERVER_HOSTNAM E > \ -e KEYLESS_ZONE_ID= < ZONE_I D > \ -e KEYLESS_AUTH_CERT=/config/server.pem \ -e KEYLESS_AUTH_KEY=/config/server-key.pem \ -e KEYLESS_CLOUDFLARE_CA_CERT=/config/keyless_cacert.pem \ -v /local/config:/config:ro \ -v /local/keys:/keys:ro \ -p 2407:2407 \ ghcr.io/cloudflare/gokeyless:latest \ --private-key-dirs /keys

The image entrypoint is gokeyless , so any command-line flags (such as --private-key-dirs ) are appended after the image name.

Serve multiple private keys