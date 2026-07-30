The
gokeyless key server is published as a container image, and most settings can be configured with environment variables instead of a
gokeyless.yaml file.
A complete example is available in
docker-compose.example.yaml ↗ in the gokeyless repository.
Each environment variable maps to the equivalent setting in
gokeyless.yaml. When both are present, the environment variable takes precedence (the order is command-line flag, then environment variable, then configuration file).
|Environment variable
|Purpose
|
KEYLESS_HOSTNAME
|Hostname of this key server (must match the value configured in Cloudflare).
|
KEYLESS_ZONE_ID
|Cloudflare Zone ID.
|
KEYLESS_ORIGIN_CA_API_KEY
|Origin CA API key used to enroll the key server and obtain its authentication certificate.
|
KEYLESS_AUTH_CERT
|Path to the key server authentication certificate (default
server.pem).
|
KEYLESS_AUTH_KEY
|Path to the authentication certificate private key (default
server-key.pem).
|
KEYLESS_AUTH_CSR
|Path to write the CSR generated during initialization (default
server.csr).
|
KEYLESS_CLOUDFLARE_CA_CERT
|Path to the Cloudflare CA certificate used to authenticate connecting key clients (default
keyless_cacert.pem).
|
KEYLESS_PORT
|Port the key server listens on (default
2407).
|
KEYLESS_METRICS_PORT
|Port for the
/metrics endpoint (default
2406).
|
KEYLESS_LOGLEVEL
|Log verbosity,
0 (most verbose) to
5.
Private key locations cannot be set with an environment variable. Configure them with a
private_key_stores block in
gokeyless.yaml (each entry sets exactly one of
dir,
file, or
uri), or with the
--private-key-dirs /
--private-key-files flags (comma-separated), passed as arguments after the image name.
The image entrypoint is
gokeyless, so any command-line flags (such as
--private-key-dirs) are appended after the image name.
A single key server can hold private keys for multiple certificates. List several directories or files with
--private-key-dirs /
--private-key-files (comma-separated), or define multiple
private_key_stores entries in
gokeyless.yaml.