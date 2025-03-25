Changelog
Source maps are now Generally Available (GA). You can now be uploaded with a maximum gzipped size of 15 MB. Previously, the maximum size limit was 15 MB uncompressed.
Source maps help map between the original source code and the transformed/minified code that gets deployed to production. By uploading your source map, you allow Cloudflare to map the stack trace from exceptions onto the original source code making it easier to debug.
With no source maps uploaded: notice how all the Javascript has been minified to one file, so the stack trace is missing information on file name, shows incorrect line numbers, and incorrectly references
jsinstead of
ts.
With source maps uploaded: all methods reference the correct files and line numbers.
Uploading source maps and stack trace remapping happens out of band from the Worker execution, so source maps do not affect upload speed, bundle size, or cold starts. The remapped stack traces are accessible through Tail Workers, Workers Logs, and Workers Logpush.
To enable source maps, add the following to your Pages Function's or Worker's wrangler configuration:
Update: Mon Mar 24th, 11PM UTC: Next.js has made further changes to address a smaller vulnerability introduced in the patches made to its middleware handling. Users should upgrade to Next.js versions
15.2.4,
14.2.26,
13.5.10or
12.3.6. If you are unable to immediately upgrade or are running an older version of Next.js, you can enable the WAF rule described in this changelog as a mitigation.
Update: Mon Mar 24th, 8PM UTC: Next.js has now backported the patch for this vulnerability ↗ to cover Next.js v12 and v13. Users on those versions will need to patch to
13.5.9and
12.3.5(respectively) to mitigate the vulnerability.
Update: Sat Mar 22nd, 4PM UTC: We have changed this WAF rule to opt-in only, as sites that use auth middleware with third-party auth vendors were observing failing requests.
We strongly recommend updating your version of Next.js (if eligible) to the patched versions, as your app will otherwise be vulnerable to an authentication bypass attack regardless of auth provider.
This rule is opt-in only for sites on the Pro plan or above in the WAF managed ruleset.
To enable the rule:
- Head to Security > WAF > Managed rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
- Click the three dots next to Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and choose Edit
- Scroll down and choose Browse Rules
- Search for CVE-2025-29927 (ruleId:
34583778093748cc83ff7b38f472013e)
- Change the Status to Enabled and the Action to Block. You can optionally set the rule to Log, to validate potential impact before enabling it. Log will not block requests.
- Click Next
- Scroll down and choose Save
This will enable the WAF rule and block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequestheader regardless of Next.js version.
For users on the Free plan, or who want to define a more specific rule, you can create a Custom WAF rule to block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequestheader regardless of Next.js version.
To create a custom rule:
- Head to Security > WAF > Custom rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
- Give the rule a name - e.g.
next-js-CVE-2025-29927
- Set the matching parameters for the rule match any request where the
x-middleware-subrequestheader
existsper the rule expression below.
- Set the action to 'block'. If you want to observe the impact before blocking requests, set the action to 'log' (and edit the rule later).
- Deploy the rule.
We've made a WAF (Web Application Firewall) rule available to all sites on Cloudflare to protect against the Next.js authentication bypass vulnerability ↗ (
CVE-2025-29927) published on March 21st, 2025.
Note: This rule is not enabled by default as it blocked requests across sites for specific authentication middleware.
- This managed rule protects sites using Next.js on Workers and Pages, as well as sites using Cloudflare to protect Next.js applications hosted elsewhere.
- This rule has been made available (but not enabled by default) to all sites as part of our WAF Managed Ruleset and blocks requests that attempt to bypass authentication in Next.js applications.
- The vulnerability affects almost all Next.js versions, and has been fully patched in Next.js
14.2.26and
15.2.4. Earlier, interim releases did not fully patch this vulnerability.
- Users on older versions of Next.js (
11.1.4to
13.5.6) did not originally have a patch available, but this the patch for this vulnerability and a subsequent additional patch have been backported to Next.js versions
12.3.6and
13.5.10as of Monday, March 24th. Users on Next.js v11 will need to deploy the stated workaround or enable the WAF rule.
The managed WAF rule mitigates this by blocking external user requests with the
x-middleware-subrequestheader regardless of Next.js version, but we recommend users using Next.js 14 and 15 upgrade to the patched versions of Next.js as an additional mitigation.
Smart Placement is smarter about running Workers and Pages Functions in the best locations
Smart Placement is a unique Cloudflare feature that can make decisions to move your Worker to run in a more optimal location (such as closer to a database). Instead of always running in the default location (the one closest to where the request is received), Smart Placement uses certain “heuristics” (rules and thresholds) to decide if a different location might be faster or more efficient.
Previously, if these heuristics weren't consistently met, your Worker would revert to running in the default location—even after it had been optimally placed. This meant that if your Worker received minimal traffic for a period of time, the system would reset to the default location, rather than remaining in the optimal one.
Now, once Smart Placement has identified and assigned an optimal location, temporarily dropping below the heuristic thresholds will not force a return to default locations. For example in the previous algorithm, a drop in requests for a few days might return to default locations and heuristics would have to be met again. This was problematic for workloads that made requests to a geographically located resource every few days or longer. In this scenario, your Worker would never get placed optimally. This is no longer the case.
📝 We've renamed the Agents package to
agents!
If you've already been building with the Agents SDK, you can update your dependencies to use the new package name, and replace references to
agents-sdkwith
agents:
All future updates will be pushed to the new
agentspackage, and the older package has been marked as deprecated.
We've added a number of big new features to the Agents SDK over the past few weeks, including:
- You can now set
cors: truewhen using
routeAgentRequestto return permissive default CORS headers to Agent responses.
- The regular client now syncs state on the agent (just like the React version).
useAgentChatbug fixes for passing headers/credentials, including properly clearing cache on unmount.
- Experimental
/schedulemodule with a prompt/schema for adding scheduling to your app (with evals!).
- Changed the internal
zodschema to be compatible with the limitations of Google's Gemini models by removing the discriminated union, allowing you to use Gemini models with the scheduling API.
We've also fixed a number of bugs with state synchronization and the React hooks.
We've added a new
@unstable_callable()decorator for defining methods that can be called directly from clients. This allows you call methods from within your client code: you can call methods (with arguments) and get native JavaScript objects back.
We've fixed a number of small bugs in the
agents-starter↗ project — a real-time, chat-based example application with tool-calling & human-in-the-loop built using the Agents SDK. The starter has also been upgraded to use the latest wrangler v4 release.
If you're new to Agents, you can install and run the
agents-starterproject in two commands:
You can use the starter as a template for your own Agents projects: open up
src/server.tsand
src/client.tsxto see how the Agents SDK is used.
We've heard your feedback on the Agents SDK documentation, and we're shipping more API reference material and usage examples, including:
- Expanded API reference documentation, covering the methods and properties exposed by the Agents SDK, as well as more usage examples.
- More Client API documentation that documents
useAgent,
useAgentChatand the new
@unstable_callableRPC decorator exposed by the SDK.
- New documentation on how to route requests to agents and (optionally) authenticate clients before they connect to your Agents.
Note that the Agents SDK is continually growing: the type definitions included in the SDK will always include the latest APIs exposed by the
agentspackage.
If you're still wondering what Agents are, read our blog on building AI Agents on Cloudflare ↗ and/or visit the Agents documentation to learn more.
- You can now set
You can now access bindings from anywhere in your Worker by importing the
envobject from
cloudflare:workers.
Previously,
envcould only be accessed during a request. This meant that bindings could not be used in the top-level context of a Worker.
Now, you can import
envand access bindings such as secrets or environment variables in the initial setup for your Worker:
Additionally,
envwas normally accessed as a argument to a Worker's entrypoint handler, such as
fetch. This meant that if you needed to access a binding from a deeply nested function, you had to pass
envas an argument through many functions to get it to the right spot. This could be cumbersome in complex codebases.
Now, you can access the bindings from anywhere in your codebase without passing
envas an argument:
For more information, see documentation on accessing
env.
You can now retry your Cloudflare Pages and Workers builds directly from GitHub. No need to switch to the Cloudflare Dashboard for a simple retry!
Let’s say you push a commit, but your build fails due to a spurious error like a network timeout. Instead of going to the Cloudflare Dashboard to manually retry, you can now rerun the build with just a few clicks inside GitHub, keeping you inside your workflow.
For Pages and Workers projects connected to a GitHub repository:
- When a build fails, go to your GitHub repository or pull request
- Select the failed Check Run for the build
- Select "Details" on the Check Run
- Select "Rerun" to trigger a retry build for that commit
Learn more about Pages Builds and Workers Builds.
We've released the next major version of Wrangler, the CLI for Cloudflare Workers —
wrangler@4.0.0. Wrangler v4 is a major release focused on updates to underlying systems and dependencies, along with improvements to keep Wrangler commands consistent and clear.
You can run the following command to install it in your projects:
Unlike previous major versions of Wrangler, which were foundational rewrites ↗ and rearchitectures ↗ — Version 4 of Wrangler includes a much smaller set of changes. If you use Wrangler today, your workflow is very unlikely to change.
A detailed migration guide is available and if you find a bug or hit a roadblock when upgrading to Wrangler v4, open an issue on the
cloudflare/workers-sdkrepository on GitHub ↗.
Going forward, we'll continue supporting Wrangler v3 with bug fixes and security updates until Q1 2026, and with critical security updates until Q1 2027, at which point it will be out of support.
You can now debug your Workers tests with our Vitest integration by running the following command:
Attach a debugger to the port 9229 and you can start stepping through your Workers tests. This is available with
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workersv0.7.5 or later.
Learn more in our documentation.
You can now access environment variables and secrets on
process.envwhen using the
nodejs_compatcompatibility flag.
In Node.js, environment variables are exposed via the global
process.envobject. Some libraries assume that this object will be populated, and many developers may be used to accessing variables in this way.
Previously, the
process.envobject was always empty unless written to in Worker code. This could cause unexpected errors or friction when developing Workers using code previously written for Node.js.
Now, environment variables, secrets, and version metadata can all be accessed on
process.env.
To opt-in to the new
process.envbehaviour now, add the
nodejs_compat_populate_process_envcompatibility flag to your
wrangler.jsonconfiguration:
After April 1, 2025, populating
process.envwill become the default behavior when both
nodejs_compatis enabled and your Worker's
compatibility_dateis after "2025-04-01".
We've released a release candidate of the next major version of Wrangler, the CLI for Cloudflare Workers —
wrangler@4.0.0-rc.0.
You can run the following command to install it and be one of the first to try it out:
Unlike previous major versions of Wrangler, which were foundational rewrites ↗ and rearchitectures ↗ — Version 4 of Wrangler includes a much smaller set of changes. If you use Wrangler today, your workflow is very unlikely to change. Before we release Wrangler v4 and advance past the release candidate stage, we'll share a detailed migration guide in the Workers developer docs. But for the vast majority of cases, you won't need to do anything to migrate — things will just work as they do today. We are sharing this release candidate in advance of the official release of v4, so that you can try it out early and share feedback.
Version 4 of Wrangler updates the version of esbuild ↗ that Wrangler uses internally, allowing you to use modern JavaScript language features, including:
The
usingkeyword from the Explicit Resource Management standard makes it easier to work with the JavaScript-native RPC system built into Workers. This means that when you obtain a stub, you can ensure that it is automatically disposed when you exit scope it was created in:
Import attributes ↗ allow you to denote the type or other attributes of the module that your code imports. For example, you can import a JSON module, using the following syntax:
All commands that access resources (for example,
wrangler kv,
wrangler r2,
wrangler d1) now access local datastores by default, ensuring consistent behavior.
Moving forward, the active, maintenance, and current versions of Node.js ↗ will be officially supported by Wrangler. This means the minimum officially supported version of Node.js you must have installed for Wrangler v4 will be Node.js v18 or later. This policy mirrors how many other packages and CLIs support older versions of Node.js, and ensures that as long as you are using a version of Node.js that the Node.js project itself supports, this will be supported by Wrangler as well.
All previously deprecated features in Wrangler v2 ↗ and in Wrangler v3 ↗ have now been removed. Additionally, the following features that were deprecated during the Wrangler v3 release have been removed:
- Legacy Assets (using
wrangler dev/deploy --legacy-assetsor the
legacy_assetsconfig file property). Instead, we recommend you migrate to Workers assets ↗.
- Legacy Node.js compatibility (using
wrangler dev/deploy --node-compator the
node_compatconfig file property). Instead, use the
nodejs_compatcompatibility flag ↗. This includes the functionality from legacy
node_compatpolyfills and natively implemented Node.js APIs.
wrangler version. Instead, use
wrangler --versionto check the current version of Wrangler.
getBindingsProxy()(via
import { getBindingsProxy } from "wrangler"). Instead, use the
getPlatformProxy()API ↗, which takes exactly the same arguments.
usage_model. This no longer has any effect, after the rollout of Workers Standard Pricing ↗.
We'd love your feedback! If you find a bug or hit a roadblock when upgrading to Wrangler v4, open an issue on the
cloudflare/workers-sdkrepository on GitHub ↗.
- Legacy Assets (using
We've released the Agents SDK ↗, a package and set of tools that help you build and ship AI Agents.
You can get up and running with a chat-based AI Agent ↗ (and deploy it to Workers) that uses the Agents SDK, tool calling, and state syncing with a React-based front-end by running the following command:
You can also add an Agent to any existing Workers application by installing the
agentspackage directly
... and then define your first Agent:
Head over to the Agents documentation to learn more about the Agents SDK, the SDK APIs, as well as how to test and deploying agents to production.
Small misconfigurations shouldn’t break your deployments. Cloudflare is introducing automatic error detection and fixes in Workers Builds, identifying common issues in your wrangler.toml or wrangler.jsonc and proactively offering fixes, so you spend less time debugging and more time shipping.
Here's how it works:
- Before running your build, Cloudflare checks your Worker's Wrangler configuration file (wrangler.toml or wrangler.jsonc) for common errors.
- Once you submit a build, if Cloudflare finds an error it can fix, it will submit a pull request to your repository that fixes it.
- Once you merge this pull request, Cloudflare will run another build.
We're starting with fixing name mismatches between your Wrangler file and the Cloudflare dashboard, a top cause of build failures.
This is just the beginning, we want your feedback on what other errors we should catch and fix next. Let us know in the Cloudflare Developers Discord, #workers-and-pages-feature-suggestions ↗.
We've added an example prompt to help you get started with building AI agents and applications on Cloudflare Workers, including Workflows, Durable Objects, and Workers KV.
You can use this prompt with your favorite AI model, including Claude 3.5 Sonnet, OpenAI's o3-mini, Gemini 2.0 Flash, or Llama 3.3 on Workers AI. Models with large context windows will allow you to paste the prompt directly: provide your own prompt within the
<user_prompt></user_prompt>tags.
This prompt is still experimental, but we encourage you to try it out and provide feedback ↗.
You can now create a Worker by:
- Importing a Git repository: Choose an existing Git repo on your GitHub/GitLab account and set up Workers Builds to deploy your Worker.
- Deploying a template with Git: Choose from a brand new selection of production ready examples ↗ to help you get started with popular frameworks like Astro ↗, Remix ↗ and Next ↗ or build stateful applications with Cloudflare resources like D1 databases, Workers AI or Durable Objects! When you're ready to deploy, Cloudflare will set up your project by cloning the template to your GitHub/GitLab account, provisioning any required resources and deploying your Worker.
With every push to your chosen branch, Cloudflare will automatically build and deploy your Worker.
To get started, go to the Workers dashboard ↗.
These new features are available today in the Cloudflare dashboard to a subset of Cloudflare customers, and will be coming to all customers in the next few weeks. Don't see it in your dashboard, but want early access? Add your Cloudflare Account ID to this form ↗.
We've revamped the Workers Metrics dashboard ↗.
Now you can easily compare metrics across Worker versions, understand the current state of a gradual deployment, and review key Workers metrics in a single view. This new interface enables you to:
- Drag-and-select using a graphical timepicker for precise metric selection.
- Use histograms to visualize cumulative metrics, allowing you to bucket and compare rates over time.
- Focus on Worker versions by directly interacting with the version numbers in the legend.
- Monitor and compare active gradual deployments.
- Track error rates across versions with grouping both by version and by invocation status.
- Measure how Smart Placement improves request duration.
Learn more about metrics.
You can now transform HTML elements with streamed content using
HTMLRewriter.
Methods like
replace,
append, and
prependnow accept
Responseand
ReadableStreamvalues as
Content.
This can be helpful in a variety of situations. For instance, you may have a Worker in front of an origin, and want to replace an element with content from a different source. Prior to this change, you would have to load all of the content from the upstream URL and convert it into a string before replacing the element. This slowed down overall response times.
Now, you can pass the
Responseobject directly into the
replacemethod, and HTMLRewriter will immediately start replacing the content as it is streamed in. This makes responses faster.
For more information, see the
HTMLRewriterdocumentation.
Browser Rendering now supports 10 concurrent browser instances per account and 10 new instances per minute, up from the previous limits of 2.
This allows you to launch more browser tasks from Cloudflare Workers.
To manage concurrent browser sessions, you can use Queues or Workflows:
When using a Worker with the
nodejs_compatcompatibility flag enabled, you can now use the following Node.js APIs:
You can use
node:net↗ to create a direct connection to servers via a TCP sockets with
net.Socket↗.
Additionally, you can now use other APIs including
net.BlockList↗ and
net.SocketAddress↗.
Note that
net.Server↗ is not supported.
You can use
node:dns↗ for name resolution via DNS over HTTPS using Cloudflare DNS ↗ at 1.1.1.1.
All
node:dnsfunctions are available, except
lookup,
lookupService, and
resolvewhich throw "Not implemented" errors when called.
You can use
node:timers↗ to schedule functions to be called at some future period of time.
This includes
setTimeout↗ for calling a function after a delay,
setInterval↗ for calling a function repeatedly, and
setImmediate↗ for calling a function in the next iteration of the event loop.
Workers Builds, the integrated CI/CD system for Workers (currently in beta), now lets you cache artifacts across builds, speeding up build jobs by eliminating repeated work, such as downloading dependencies at the start of each build.
-
Build Caching: Cache dependencies and build outputs between builds with a shared project-wide cache, ensuring faster builds for the entire team.
-
Build Watch Paths: Define paths to include or exclude from the build process, ideal for monorepos to target only the files that need to be rebuilt per Workers project.
To get started, select your Worker on the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ then go to Settings > Builds, and connect a GitHub or GitLab repository. Once connected, you'll see options to configure Build Caching and Build Watch Paths.
-
You can now use the
cacheproperty of the
Requestinterface to bypass Cloudflare's cache when making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers, by setting its value to
no-store.
When you set the value to
no-storeon a subrequest made from a Worker, the Cloudflare Workers runtime will not check whether a match exists in the cache, and not add the response to the cache, even if the response includes directives in the
Cache-ControlHTTP header that otherwise indicate that the response is cacheable.
This increases compatibility with NPM packages and JavaScript frameworks that rely on setting the
cacheproperty, which is a cross-platform standard part of the
Requestinterface. Previously, if you set the
cacheproperty on
Request, the Workers runtime threw an exception.
If you've tried to use
@planetscale/database,
redis-js,
stytch-node,
supabase,
axiom-jsor have seen the error message
The cache field on RequestInitializerDict is not implemented in fetch— you should try again, making sure that the Compatibility Date of your Worker is set to on or after
2024-11-11, or the
cache_option_enabledcompatibility flag is enabled for your Worker.
- Learn how the Cache works with Cloudflare Workers
- Enable Node.js compatibility for your Cloudflare Worker
- Explore Runtime APIs and Bindings available in Cloudflare Workers
Workflows is now in open beta, and available to any developer a free or paid Workers plan.
Workflows allow you to build multi-step applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe as they progress, and programmatically trigger instances based on events across your services.
You can get started with Workflows by following our get started guide and/or using
npm create cloudflareto pull down the starter project:
You can open the
src/index.tsfile, extend it, and use
wrangler deployto deploy your first Workflow. From there, you can:
- Learn the Workflows API
- Trigger Workflows via your Workers apps.
- Understand the Rules of Workflows and how to adopt best practices