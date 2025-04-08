Changelog
Improved support for Node.js Crypto and TLS APIs in Workers
When using a Worker with the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag enabled,
the following Node.js APIs are now available:
This make it easier to reuse existing Node.js code in Workers or use npm packages that depend on these APIs.
The full
node:crypto ↗ API is now available in Workers.
You can use it to verify and sign data:
Or, to encrypt and decrypt data:
See the
node:crypto documentation for more information.
The following APIs from
node:tls are now available:
This enables secure connections over TLS (Transport Layer Security) to external services.
See the
node:tls documentation for more information.