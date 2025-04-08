 Skip to content
Improved support for Node.js Crypto and TLS APIs in Workers

Workers

When using a Worker with the nodejs_compat compatibility flag enabled, the following Node.js APIs are now available:

This make it easier to reuse existing Node.js code in Workers or use npm packages that depend on these APIs.

node:crypto

The full node:crypto API is now available in Workers.

You can use it to verify and sign data:

JavaScript
import { sign, verify } from "node:crypto";


const signature = sign("sha256", "-data to sign-", env.PRIVATE_KEY);
const verified = verify("sha256", "-data to sign-", env.PUBLIC_KEY, signature);

Or, to encrypt and decrypt data:

JavaScript
import { publicEncrypt, privateDecrypt } from "node:crypto";


const encrypted = publicEncrypt(env.PUBLIC_KEY, "some data");
const plaintext = privateDecrypt(env.PRIVATE_KEY, encrypted);

See the node:crypto documentation for more information.

node:tls

The following APIs from node:tls are now available:

This enables secure connections over TLS (Transport Layer Security) to external services.

JavaScript
import { connect } from "node:tls";


// ... in a request handler ...
const connectionOptions = { key: env.KEY, cert: env.CERT };
const socket = connect(url, connectionOptions, () => {
  if (socket.authorized) {
    console.log("Connection authorized");
  }
});


socket.on("data", (data) => {
  console.log(data);
});


socket.on("end", () => {
  console.log("server ends connection");
});

See the node:tls documentation for more information.