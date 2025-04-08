Improved support for Node.js Crypto and TLS APIs in Workers

When using a Worker with the nodejs_compat compatibility flag enabled, the following Node.js APIs are now available:

This make it easier to reuse existing Node.js code in Workers or use npm packages that depend on these APIs.

The full node:crypto ↗ API is now available in Workers.

You can use it to verify and sign data:

JavaScript import { sign , verify } from "node:crypto" ; const signature = sign ( "sha256" , "-data to sign-" , env . PRIVATE_KEY ) ; const verified = verify ( "sha256" , "-data to sign-" , env . PUBLIC_KEY , signature ) ;

Or, to encrypt and decrypt data:

JavaScript import { publicEncrypt , privateDecrypt } from "node:crypto" ; const encrypted = publicEncrypt ( env . PUBLIC_KEY , "some data" ) ; const plaintext = privateDecrypt ( env . PRIVATE_KEY , encrypted ) ;

See the node:crypto documentation for more information.

The following APIs from node:tls are now available:

This enables secure connections over TLS (Transport Layer Security) to external services.

JavaScript import { connect } from "node:tls" ; // ... in a request handler ... const connectionOptions = { key : env . KEY , cert : env . CERT }; const socket = connect ( url , connectionOptions , () => { if ( socket . authorized ) { console . log ( "Connection authorized" ) ; } } ) ; socket . on ( "data" , ( data ) => { console . log ( data ) ; } ) ; socket . on ( "end" , () => { console . log ( "server ends connection" ) ; } ) ;