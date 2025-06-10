Workers Builds connects your Worker to a Git repository, and automates building and deploying your code on each pushed change.

To make CI/CD pipelines even more flexible, Workers Builds now automatically injects default environment variables into your build process (much like the defaults in Cloudflare Pages projects). You can use these variables to customize your build process based on the deployment context, such as the branch or commit.

The following environment variables are injected by default:

Environment Variable Injected value Example use-case CI true Changing build behavior when run on CI versus locally WORKERS_CI 1 Changing build behavior when run on Workers Builds versus locally WORKERS_CI_BUILD_UUID <build-uuid-of-current-build> Passing the Build UUID along to custom workflows WORKERS_CI_COMMIT_SHA <sha1-hash-of-current-commit> Passing current commit ID to error reporting, for example, Sentry WORKERS_CI_BRANCH <branch-name-from-push-event Customizing build based on branch, for example, disabling debug logging on production

You can override these default values and add your own custom environment variables by navigating to your Worker > Settings > Environment variables.

Learn more in the Build configuration documentation.