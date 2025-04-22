Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cron triggers are now supported in Python Workers
You can now create Python Workers which are executed via a cron trigger.
This is similar to how it's done in JavaScript Workers, simply define a scheduled event listener in your Worker:
Define a cron trigger configuration in your Wrangler configuration file:
Then test your new handler by using Wrangler with the
--test-scheduled flag and
making a request to
/cdn-cgi/handler/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*:
Consult the Workers Cron Triggers page for full details on cron triggers in Workers.