Pywrangler ↗, the CLI tool for managing Python Workers and packages, now supports Windows, allowing you to develop and deploy Python Workers from Windows environments. Previously, Pywrangler was only available on macOS and Linux.
You can install and use Pywrangler on Windows the same way you would on other platforms. Specify your Worker's Python dependencies in your
pyproject.tomlfile, then use the following commands to develop and deploy:
All existing Pywrangler functionality, including package management, local development, and deployment, works on Windows without any additional configuration.
This feature requires the following minimum versions:
wrangler>= 4.64.0
workers-py>= 1.72.0
uv>= 0.29.8
To upgrade
workers-py(which includes Pywrangler) in your project, run:
To upgrade
wrangler, run:
To upgrade
uv, run:
To get started with Python Workers on Windows, refer to the Python packages documentation for full details on Pywrangler.
deleteAll()now deletes a Durable Object alarm in addition to stored data for Workers with a compatibility date of
2026-02-24or later. This change simplifies clearing a Durable Object's storage with a single API call.
Previously,
deleteAll()only deleted user-stored data for an object. Alarm usage stores metadata in an object's storage, which required a separate
deleteAlarm()call to fully clean up all storage for an object. The
deleteAll()change applies to both KV-backed and SQLite-backed Durable Objects.
For more information, refer to the Storage API documentation.
Cloudflare Pipelines ingests streaming data via Workers or HTTP endpoints, transforms it with SQL, and writes it to R2 as Apache Iceberg tables. Today we're shipping three improvements to help you understand why streaming events get dropped, catch data quality issues early, and set up Pipelines faster.
When stream events don't match the expected schema, Pipelines accepts them during ingestion but drops them when attempting to deliver them to the sink. To help you identify the root cause of these issues, we are introducing a new dashboard and metrics that surface dropped events with detailed error messages.
Dropped events can also be queried programmatically via the new
pipelinesUserErrorsAdaptiveGroupsGraphQL dataset. The dataset breaks down failures by specific error type (
missing_field,
type_mismatch,
parse_failure, or
null_value) so you can trace issues back to the source.
For the full list of dimensions, error types, and additional query examples, refer to User error metrics.
Sending data to a Pipeline from a Worker previously used a generic
Pipeline<PipelineRecord>type, which meant schema mismatches (wrong field names, incorrect types) were only caught at runtime as dropped events.
Running
wrangler typesnow generates schema-specific TypeScript types for your Pipeline bindings. TypeScript catches missing required fields and incorrect field types at compile time, before your code is deployed.
For more information, refer to Typed Pipeline bindings.
Setting up a new Pipeline previously required multiple manual steps: creating an R2 bucket, enabling R2 Data Catalog, generating an API token, and configuring format, compression, and rolling policies individually.
The
wrangler pipelines setupcommand now offers a Simple setup mode that applies recommended defaults and automatically creates the R2 bucket and enables R2 Data Catalog if they do not already exist. Validation errors during setup prompt you to retry inline rather than restarting the entire process.
For a full walkthrough, refer to the Getting started guide.
The
@cloudflare/codemode↗ package has been rewritten into a modular, runtime-agnostic SDK.
Code Mode ↗ enables LLMs to write and execute code that orchestrates your tools, instead of calling them one at a time. This can (and does) yield significant token savings, reduces context window pressure and improves overall model performance on a task.
The new
Executorinterface is runtime agnostic and comes with a prebuilt
DynamicWorkerExecutorto run generated code in a Dynamic Worker Loader.
- Removed
experimental_codemode()and
CodeModeProxy— the package no longer owns an LLM call or model choice
- New import path:
createCodeTool()is now exported from
@cloudflare/codemode/ai
createCodeTool()— Returns a standard AI SDK
Toolto use in your AI agents.
Executorinterface — Minimal
execute(code, fns)contract. Implement for any code sandboxing primitive or runtime.
Runs code in a Dynamic Worker. It comes with the following features:
- Network isolation —
fetch()and
connect()blocked by default (
globalOutbound: null) when using
DynamicWorkerExecutor
- Console capture —
console.log/warn/errorcaptured and returned in
ExecuteResult.logs
- Execution timeout — Configurable via
timeoutoption (default 30s)
See the Code Mode documentation for full API reference and examples.
- Removed
Agents SDK v0.5.0: Protocol message control, retry utilities, data parts, and @cloudflare/ai-chat v0.1.0
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ adds built-in retry utilities, per-connection protocol message control, and a fully rewritten
@cloudflare/ai-chatwith data parts, tool approval persistence, and zero breaking changes.
A new
this.retry()method lets you retry any async operation with exponential backoff and jitter. You can pass an optional
shouldRetrypredicate to bail early on non-retryable errors.
Retry options are also available per-task on
queue(),
schedule(),
scheduleEvery(), and
addMcpServer():
Retry options are validated eagerly at enqueue/schedule time, and invalid values throw immediately. Internal retries have also been added for workflow operations (
terminateWorkflow,
pauseWorkflow, and others) with Durable Object-aware error detection.
Agents automatically send JSON text frames (identity, state, MCP server lists) to every WebSocket connection. You can now suppress these per-connection for clients that cannot handle them — binary-only devices, MQTT clients, or lightweight embedded systems.
Connections with protocol messages disabled still fully participate in RPC and regular messaging. Use
isConnectionProtocolEnabled(connection)to check a connection's status at any time. The flag persists across Durable Object hibernation.
See Protocol messages for full documentation.
The first stable release of
@cloudflare/ai-chatships alongside this release with a major refactor of
AIChatAgentinternals — new
ResumableStreamclass, WebSocket
ChatTransport, and simplified SSE parsing — with zero breaking changes. Existing code using
AIChatAgentand
useAgentChatworks as-is.
Key new features:
- Data parts — Attach typed JSON blobs (
data-*) to messages alongside text. Supports reconciliation (type+id updates in-place), append, and transient parts (ephemeral via
onDatacallback). See Data parts.
- Tool approval persistence — The
needsApprovalapproval UI now survives page refresh and DO hibernation. The streaming message is persisted to SQLite when a tool enters
approval-requestedstate.
maxPersistedMessages— Cap SQLite message storage with automatic oldest-message deletion.
bodyoption on
useAgentChat— Send custom data with every request (static or dynamic).
- Incremental persistence — Hash-based cache to skip redundant SQL writes.
- Row size guard — Automatic two-pass compaction when messages approach the SQLite 2 MB limit.
autoContinueAfterToolResultdefaults to
true— Client-side tool results and tool approvals now automatically trigger a server continuation, matching server-executed tool behavior. Set
autoContinueAfterToolResult: falsein
useAgentChatto restore the previous behavior.
Notable bug fixes:
- Resolved stream resumption race conditions
- Resolved an issue where
setMessagesfunctional updater sent empty arrays
- Resolved an issue where client tool schemas were lost after DO hibernation
- Resolved
InvalidPromptErrorafter tool approval (
approval.idwas dropped)
- Resolved an issue where message metadata was not propagated on broadcast/resume paths
- Resolved an issue where
clearAll()did not clear in-memory chunk buffers
- Resolved an issue where
reasoning-deltasilently dropped data when
reasoning-startwas missed during stream resumption
getQueue(),
getQueues(),
getSchedule(),
dequeue(),
dequeueAll(), and
dequeueAllByCallback()were unnecessarily
asyncdespite only performing synchronous SQL operations. They now return values directly instead of wrapping them in Promises. This is backward compatible — existing code using
awaiton these methods will continue to work.
- Fix TypeScript "excessively deep" error — A depth counter on
CanSerializeand
IsSerializableParamtypes bails out to
trueafter 10 levels of recursion, preventing the "Type instantiation is excessively deep" error with deeply nested types like AI SDK
CoreMessage[].
- POST SSE keepalive — The POST SSE handler now sends
event: pingevery 30 seconds to keep the connection alive, matching the existing GET SSE handler behavior. This prevents POST response streams from being silently dropped by proxies during long-running tool calls.
- Widened peer dependency ranges — Peer dependency ranges across packages have been widened to prevent cascading major bumps during 0.x minor releases.
@cloudflare/ai-chatand
@cloudflare/codemodeare now marked as optional peer dependencies.
To update to the latest version:
- Data parts — Attach typed JSON blobs (
A new Workers Best Practices guide provides opinionated recommendations for building fast, reliable, observable, and secure Workers. The guide draws on production patterns, Cloudflare internal usage, and best practices observed from developers building on Workers.
Key guidance includes:
- Keep your compatibility date current and enable
nodejs_compat— Ensure you have access to the latest runtime features and Node.js built-in modules.
- Generate binding types with
wrangler types— Never hand-write your
Envinterface. Let Wrangler generate it from your actual configuration to catch mismatches at compile time.
- Stream request and response bodies — Avoid buffering large payloads in memory. Use
TransformStreamand
pipeToto stay within the 128 MB memory limit and improve time-to-first-byte.
- Use bindings, not REST APIs — Bindings to KV, R2, D1, Queues, and other Cloudflare services are direct, in-process references with no network hop and no authentication overhead.
- Use Queues and Workflows for background work — Move long-running or retriable tasks out of the critical request path. Use Queues for simple fan-out and buffering, and Workflows for multi-step durable processes.
- Enable Workers Logs and Traces — Configure observability before deploying to production so you have data when you need to debug.
- Avoid global mutable state — Workers reuse isolates across requests. Storing request-scoped data in module-level variables causes cross-request data leaks.
- Always
awaitor
waitUntilyour Promises — Floating promises cause silent bugs and dropped work.
- Use Web Crypto for secure token generation — Never use
Math.random()for security-sensitive operations.
To learn more, refer to Workers Best Practices.
- Keep your compatibility date current and enable
Introducing GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, @cloudflare/tanstack-ai, and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1
We're excited to announce GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, a fast and efficient text generation model optimized for multilingual dialogue and instruction-following tasks, along with the brand-new @cloudflare/tanstack-ai ↗ package and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1 ↗.
You can now run AI agents entirely on Cloudflare. With GLM-4.7-Flash's multi-turn tool calling support, plus full compatibility with TanStack AI and the Vercel AI SDK, you have everything you need to build agentic applications that run completely at the edge.
@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flashis a multilingual model with a 131,072 token context window, making it ideal for long-form content generation, complex reasoning tasks, and multilingual applications.
Key Features and Use Cases:
- Multi-turn Tool Calling for Agents: Build AI agents that can call functions and tools across multiple conversation turns
- Multilingual Support: Built to handle content generation in multiple languages effectively
- Large Context Window: 131,072 tokens for long-form writing, complex reasoning, and processing long documents
- Fast Inference: Optimized for low-latency responses in chatbots and virtual assistants
- Instruction Following: Excellent at following complex instructions for code generation and structured tasks
Use GLM-4.7-Flash through the Workers AI binding (
env.AI.run()), the REST API at
/runor
/v1/chat/completions, AI Gateway, or via workers-ai-provider for the Vercel AI SDK.
Pricing is available on the model page or pricing page.
We've released
@cloudflare/tanstack-ai, a new package that brings Workers AI and AI Gateway support to TanStack AI ↗. This provides a framework-agnostic alternative for developers who prefer TanStack's approach to building AI applications.
Workers AI adapters support four configuration modes — plain binding (
env.AI), plain REST, AI Gateway binding (
env.AI.gateway(id)), and AI Gateway REST — across all capabilities:
- Chat (
createWorkersAiChat) — Streaming chat completions with tool calling, structured output, and reasoning text streaming.
- Image generation (
createWorkersAiImage) — Text-to-image models.
- Transcription (
createWorkersAiTranscription) — Speech-to-text.
- Text-to-speech (
createWorkersAiTts) — Audio generation.
- Summarization (
createWorkersAiSummarize) — Text summarization.
AI Gateway adapters route requests from third-party providers — OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Grok, and OpenRouter — through Cloudflare AI Gateway for caching, rate limiting, and unified billing.
To get started:
The Workers AI provider for the Vercel AI SDK ↗ now supports three new capabilities beyond chat and image generation:
- Transcription (
provider.transcription(model)) — Speech-to-text with automatic handling of model-specific input formats across binding and REST paths.
- Text-to-speech (
provider.speech(model)) — Audio generation with support for voice and speed options.
- Reranking (
provider.reranking(model)) — Document reranking for RAG pipelines and search result ordering.
This release also includes a comprehensive reliability overhaul (v3.0.5):
- Fixed streaming — Responses now stream token-by-token instead of buffering all chunks, using a proper
TransformStreampipeline with backpressure.
- Fixed tool calling — Resolved issues with tool call ID sanitization, conversation history preservation, and a heuristic that silently fell back to non-streaming mode when tools were defined.
- Premature stream termination detection — Streams that end unexpectedly now report
finishReason: "error"instead of silently reporting
"stop".
- AI Search support — Added
createAISearchas the canonical export (renamed from AutoRAG).
createAutoRAGstill works with a deprecation warning.
To upgrade:
Workers no longer have a limit of 1000 subrequests per invocation, allowing you to make more
fetch()calls or requests to Cloudflare services on every incoming request. This is especially important for long-running Workers requests, such as open websockets on Durable Objects or long-running Workflows, as these could often exceed this limit and error.
By default, Workers on paid plans are now limited to 10,000 subrequests per invocation, but this limit can be increased up to 10 million by setting the new
subrequestslimit in your Wrangler configuration file.
Workers on the free plan remain limited to 50 external subrequests and 1000 subrequests to Cloudflare services per invocation.
To protect against runaway code or unexpected costs, you can also set a lower limit for both subrequests and CPU usage.
For more information, refer to the Wrangler configuration documentation for limits and subrequest limits.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now integrates seamlessly @vitejs/plugin-rsc ↗, the official Vite plugin for React Server Components ↗.
A
childEnvironmentsoption has been added to the plugin config to enable using multiple environments within a single Worker. The parent environment can then import modules from a child environment in order to access a separate module graph. For a typical RSC use case, the plugin might be configured as in the following example:
@vitejs/plugin-rscprovides the lower level functionality that frameworks, such as React Router ↗, build upon. The GitHub repository includes a basic Cloudflare example ↗.
Agents SDK v0.4.0: Readonly connections, MCP security improvements, x402 v2 migration, and custom MCP OAuth providers
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings readonly connections, MCP protocol and security improvements, x402 payment protocol v2 migration, and the ability to customize OAuth for MCP server connections.
Agents can now restrict WebSocket clients to read-only access, preventing them from modifying agent state. This is useful for dashboards, spectator views, or any scenario where clients should observe but not mutate.
New hooks:
shouldConnectionBeReadonly,
setConnectionReadonly,
isConnectionReadonly. Readonly connections block both client-side
setState()and mutating
@callable()methods, and the readonly flag survives hibernation.
The new
createMcpOAuthProvidermethod on the
Agentclass allows subclasses to override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.
Upgraded the MCP SDK to 1.26.0 to prevent cross-client response leakage. Stateless MCP Servers should now create a new
McpServerinstance per request instead of sharing a single instance. A guard is added in this version of the MCP SDK which will prevent connection to a Server instance that has already been connected to a transport. Developers will need to modify their code if they declare their
McpServerinstance as a global variable.
Added
callbackPathoption to
addMcpServerto prevent instance name leakage in MCP OAuth callback URLs. When
sendIdentityOnConnectis
false,
callbackPathis now required — the default callback URL would expose the instance name, undermining the security intent. Also fixes callback request detection to match via the
stateparameter instead of a loose
/callbackURL substring check, enabling custom callback paths.
onStateChangedis a drop-in rename of
onStateUpdate(same signature, same behavior).
onStateUpdatestill works but emits a one-time console warning per class.
validateStateChangerejections now propagate a
CF_AGENT_STATE_ERRORmessage back to the client.
Migrated the x402 MCP payment integration from the legacy
x402package to
@x402/coreand
@x402/evmv2.
Breaking changes for x402 users:
- Peer dependencies changed: replace
x402with
@x402/coreand
@x402/evm
PaymentRequirementstype now uses v2 fields (e.g.
amountinstead of
maxAmountRequired)
X402ClientConfig.accounttype changed from
viem.Accountto
ClientEvmSigner(structurally compatible with
privateKeyToAccount())
Network identifiers now accept both legacy names and CAIP-2 format:
Other x402 changes:
X402ClientConfig.networkis now optional — the client auto-selects from available payment requirements
- Server-side lazy initialization: facilitator connection is deferred until the first paid tool invocation
- Payment tokens support both v2 (
PAYMENT-SIGNATURE) and v1 (
X-PAYMENT) HTTP headers
- Added
normalizeNetworkexport for converting legacy network names to CAIP-2 format
- Re-exports
PaymentRequirements,
PaymentRequired,
Network,
FacilitatorConfig, and
ClientEvmSignerfrom
agents/x402
- Fix
useAgentand
AgentClientcrashing when using
basePathrouting
- CORS handling delegated to partyserver's native support (simpler, more reliable)
- Client-side
onStateUpdateErrorcallback for handling rejected state updates
To update to the latest version:
- Peer dependencies changed: replace
Visualize data, share links, and create exports with the new Workers Observability dashboard
The Workers Observability dashboard ↗ has some major updates to make it easier to debug your application's issues and share findings with your team.
You can now:
- Create visualizations — Build charts from your Worker data directly in a Worker's Observability tab
- Export data as JSON or CSV — Download logs and traces for offline analysis or to share with teammates
- Share events and traces — Generate direct URLs to specific events, invocations, and traces that open standalone pages with full context
- Customize table columns — Improved field picker to add, remove, and reorder columns in the events table
- Expandable event details — Expand events inline to view full details without leaving the table
- Keyboard shortcuts — Navigate the dashboard with hotkey support
These updates are now live in the Cloudflare dashboard, both in a Worker's Observability tab and in the account-level Observability dashboard for a unified experience. To get started, go to Workers & Pages > select your Worker > Observability.
Cloudflare Workflows now automatically generates visual diagrams from your code
Your Workflow is parsed to provide a visual map of the Workflow structure, allowing you to:
- Understand how steps connect and execute
- Visualize loops and nested logic
- Follow branching paths for conditional logic
You can collapse loops and nested logic to see the high-level flow, or expand them to see every step.
Workflow diagrams are available in beta for all JavaScript and TypeScript Workflows. Find your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ to see their diagrams.
You can now configure Workers to run close to infrastructure in legacy cloud regions to minimize latency to existing services and databases. This is most useful when your Worker makes multiple round trips.
To set a placement hint, set the
placement.regionproperty in your Wrangler configuration file:
Placement hints support Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure region identifiers. Workers run in the Cloudflare data center ↗ with the lowest latency to the specified cloud region.
If your existing infrastructure is not in these cloud providers, expose it to placement probes with
placement.hostfor layer 4 checks or
placement.hostnamefor layer 7 checks. These probes are designed to locate single-homed infrastructure and are not suitable for anycasted or multicasted resources.
This is an extension of Smart Placement, which automatically places your Workers closer to back-end APIs based on measured latency. When you do not know the location of your back-end APIs or have multiple back-end APIs, set
mode: "smart":
The
.sqlfile extension is now automatically configured to be importable in your Worker code when using Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This is particular useful for importing migrations in Durable Objects and means you no longer need to configure custom rules when using Drizzle ↗.
SQL files are imported as JavaScript strings:
Auxiliary Workers are now fully supported when using full-stack frameworks, such as React Router and TanStack Start, that integrate with the Cloudflare Vite plugin. They are included alongside the framework's build output in the build output directory. Note that this feature requires Vite 7 or above.
Auxiliary Workers are additional Workers that can be called via service bindings from your main (entry) Worker. They are defined in the plugin config, as in the example below:
See the Vite plugin API docs for more info.
The
wrangler typescommand now generates TypeScript types for bindings from all environments defined in your Wrangler configuration file by default.
Previously,
wrangler typesonly generated types for bindings in the top-level configuration (or a single environment when using the
--envflag). This meant that if you had environment-specific bindings — for example, a KV namespace only in production or an R2 bucket only in staging — those bindings would be missing from your generated types, causing TypeScript errors when accessing them.
Now, running
wrangler typescollects bindings from all environments and includes them in the generated
Envtype. This ensures your types are complete regardless of which environment you deploy to.
If you want the previous behavior of generating types for only a specific environment, you can use the
--envflag:
Learn more about generating types for your Worker in the Wrangler documentation.
Wrangler now supports a
--checkflag for the
wrangler typescommand. This flag validates that your generated types are up to date without writing any changes to disk.
This is useful in CI/CD pipelines where you want to ensure that developers have regenerated their types after making changes to their Wrangler configuration. If the types are out of date, the command will exit with a non-zero status code.
If your types are up to date, the command will succeed silently. If they are out of date, you'll see an error message indicating which files need to be regenerated.
For more information, see the Wrangler types documentation.
You can now receive notifications when your Workers' builds start, succeed, fail, or get cancelled using Event Subscriptions.
Workers Builds publishes events to a Queue that your Worker can read messages from, and then send notifications wherever you need — Slack, Discord, email, or any webhook endpoint.
You can deploy this Worker ↗ to your own Cloudflare account to send build notifications to Slack:
The template includes:
- Build status with Preview/Live URLs for successful deployments
- Inline error messages for failed builds
- Branch, commit hash, and author name
For setup instructions, refer to the template README ↗ or the Event Subscriptions documentation.
Wrangler now includes built-in shell tab completion support, making it faster and easier to navigate commands without memorizing every option. Press Tab as you type to autocomplete commands, subcommands, flags, and even option values like log levels.
Tab completions are supported for Bash, Zsh, Fish, and PowerShell.
Generate the completion script for your shell and add it to your configuration file:
After adding the script, restart your terminal or source your configuration file for the changes to take effect. Then you can simply press Tab to see available completions:
Tab completions are dynamically generated from Wrangler's command registry, so they stay up-to-date as new commands and options are added. This feature is powered by
@bomb.sh/tab↗.
See the
wrangler completedocumentation for more details.
Workers Analytics Engine SQL now supports filtering using HAVING and LIKE
You can now use the
HAVINGclause and
LIKEpattern matching operators in Workers Analytics Engine ↗.
Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale and query your data through a simple SQL API.
The
HAVINGclause complements the
WHEREclause by enabling you to filter groups based on aggregate values. While
WHEREfilters rows before aggregation,
HAVINGfilters groups after aggregation is complete.
You can use
HAVINGto filter groups where the average exceeds a threshold:
You can also filter groups based on aggregates such as the number of items in the group:
The new pattern matching operators enable you to search for strings that match specific patterns using wildcard characters:
LIKE- case-sensitive pattern matching
NOT LIKE- case-sensitive pattern exclusion
ILIKE- case-insensitive pattern matching
NOT ILIKE- case-insensitive pattern exclusion
Pattern matching supports two wildcard characters:
%(matches zero or more characters) and
_(matches exactly one character).
You can match strings starting with a prefix:
You can also match file extensions (case-insensitive):
Another example is excluding strings containing specific text:
Learn more about the
HAVINGclause or pattern matching operators in the Workers Analytics Engine SQL reference documentation.
You can now deploy microfrontends to Cloudflare, splitting a single application into smaller, independently deployable units that render as one cohesive application. This lets different teams using different frameworks develop, test, and deploy each microfrontend without coordinating releases.
Microfrontends solve several challenges for large-scale applications:
- Independent deployments: Teams deploy updates on their own schedule without redeploying the entire application
- Framework flexibility: Build multi-framework applications (for example, Astro, Remix, and Next.js in one app)
- Gradual migration: Migrate from a monolith to a distributed architecture incrementally
Create a microfrontend project:
This template automatically creates a router worker with pre-configured routing logic, and lets you configure Service bindings to Workers you have already deployed to your Cloudflare account. The router Worker analyzes incoming requests, matches them against configured routes, and forwards requests to the appropriate microfrontend via service bindings. The router automatically rewrites HTML, CSS, and headers to ensure assets load correctly from each microfrontend's mount path. The router includes advanced features like preloading for faster navigation between microfrontends, smooth page transitions using the View Transitions API, and automatic path rewriting for assets, redirects, and cookies.
Each microfrontend can be a full-framework application, a static site with Workers Static Assets, or any other Worker-based application.
Get started with the microfrontends template ↗, or read the microfrontends documentation for implementation details.
Agents SDK v0.3.0, workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support
We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK ↗ v0.3.0 bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v6 ↗ and introducing the unified tool pattern, dynamic tool approval, and enhanced React hooks with improved tool handling.
This release includes improved streaming and tool support, dynamic tool approval (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with
onToolCallcallback, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration from v5 patterns.
This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable tool execution and approval workflows.
Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0, the provider for Cloudflare AI Gateway, to be compatible with AI SDK v6.
AI SDK v6 introduces a unified tool pattern where all tools are defined on the server using the
tool()function. This replaces the previous client-side
AIToolpattern.
Key benefits of the unified tool pattern:
- Server-defined tools: All tools are defined in one place on the server
- Dynamic approval: Use
needsApprovalto conditionally require user confirmation
- Cleaner client code: Use
onToolCallcallback instead of managing tool configs
- Type safety: Full TypeScript support with proper tool typing
Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v6 capabilities.
Use
needsApprovalon server tools to conditionally require user confirmation:
The
isToolUIPartand
getToolNamefunctions now check both static and dynamic tool parts:
If you need the v5 behavior (static-only checks), use the new functions:
The
convertToModelMessages()function is now asynchronous. Update all calls to await the result:
The
CoreMessagetype has been removed. Use
ModelMessageinstead:
The
modeoption for
generateObjecthas been removed:
While
generateObjectand
streamObjectare still functional, the recommended approach is to use
generateText/
streamTextwith the
Output.object()helper:
Note: When using structured output with
generateText, you must configure multiple steps with
stopWhenbecause generating the structured output is itself a step.
Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support.
Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:
Workers AI models now support v6 file handling with automatic conversion:
Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:
The ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 now supports AI SDK v6, enabling you to use Cloudflare AI Gateway with multiple AI providers including Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, and Perplexity.
Use Cloudflare AI Gateway to add analytics, caching, and rate limiting to your AI applications:
The following APIs are deprecated in favor of the unified tool pattern:
Deprecated Replacement
AITooltype
Use AI SDK's
tool()function on server
extractClientToolSchemas()
Define tools on server, no client schemas needed
createToolsFromClientSchemas()
Define tools on server with
tool()
toolsRequiringConfirmationoption
Use
needsApprovalon server tools
experimental_automaticToolResolution
Use
onToolCallcallback
toolsoption in
useAgentChat
Use
onToolCallfor client-side execution
addToolResult()
Use
addToolOutput()
- Unified Tool Pattern: All tools must be defined on the server using
tool()
convertToModelMessages()is async: Add
awaitto all calls
CoreMessageremoved: Use
ModelMessageinstead
generateObjectmode removed: Remove
modeoption
isToolUIPartbehavior changed: Now checks both static and dynamic tool parts
Update your dependencies to use the latest versions:
- Migration Guide ↗ - Comprehensive migration documentation from v5 to v6
- AI SDK v6 Documentation ↗ - Official AI SDK migration guide
- AI SDK v6 Announcement ↗ - Learn about new features in v6
- AI SDK Documentation ↗ - Complete AI SDK reference
- GitHub Issues ↗ - Report bugs or request features
We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on:
- Migration experience - How smooth was the upgrade from v5 to v6?
- Unified tool pattern - How does the new server-defined tool pattern work for you?
- Dynamic tool approval - Does the
needsApprovalfeature meet your needs?
- AI Gateway integration - How well does the new provider work with your setup?
TanStack Start ↗ apps can now prerender routes to static HTML at build time with access to build time environment variables and bindings, and serve them as static assets. To enable prerendering, configure the
prerenderoption of the TanStack Start plugin in your Vite config:
This feature requires
@tanstack/react-startv1.138.0 or later. See the TanStack Start framework guide for more details.
We've published build image policies for Workers Builds and Cloudflare Pages, which establish:
- Minor version updates: We typically update preinstalled software to the latest available minor version without notice. For tools that don't follow semantic versioning (e.g., Bun or Hugo), we provide 3 months’ notice.
- Major version updates: Before preinstalled software reaches end-of-life, we update to the next stable LTS version with 3 months’ notice.
- Build image version deprecation (Pages only): We provide 6 months’ notice before deprecation. Projects on v1 or v2 will be automatically moved to v3 on their specified deprecation dates.
To prepare for updates, monitor the Cloudflare Changelog ↗, dashboard notifications, and email. You can also override default versions to maintain specific versions.
Wrangler now includes a new
wrangler auth tokencommand that retrieves your current authentication token or credentials for use with other tools and scripts.
The command returns whichever authentication method is currently configured, in priority order: API token from
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN, or OAuth token from
wrangler login(automatically refreshed if expired).
Use the
--jsonflag to get structured output including the token type:
The JSON output includes the authentication type:
API key/email credentials from
CLOUDFLARE_API_KEYand
CLOUDFLARE_EMAILrequire the
--jsonflag since this method uses two values instead of a single token.