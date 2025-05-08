 Skip to content
Improved memory efficiency for WebAssembly Workers

Workers

FinalizationRegistry is now available in Workers. You can opt-in using the enable_weak_ref compatibility flag.

This can reduce memory leaks when using WebAssembly-based Workers, which includes Python Workers and Rust Workers. The FinalizationRegistry works by enabling toolchains such as Emscripten and wasm-bindgen to automatically free WebAssembly heap allocations. If you are using WASM and seeing Exceeded Memory errors and cannot determine a cause using memory profiling, you may want to enable the FinalizationRegistry.

For more information refer to the enable_weak_ref compatibility flag documentation.