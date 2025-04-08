Deploy a Workers application in seconds with one-click

You can now add a Deploy to Cloudflare button to the README of your Git repository containing a Workers application — making it simple for other developers to quickly set up and deploy your project!

The Deploy to Cloudflare button:

Creates a new Git repository on your GitHub/ GitLab account: Cloudflare will automatically clone and create a new repository on your account, so you can continue developing. Automatically provisions resources the app needs: If your repository requires Cloudflare primitives like a Workers KV namespace, a D1 database, or an R2 bucket, Cloudflare will automatically provision them on your account and bind them to your Worker upon deployment. Configures Workers Builds (CI/CD): Every new push to your production branch on your newly created repository will automatically build and deploy courtesy of Workers Builds. Adds preview URLs to each pull request: If you'd like to test your changes before deploying, you can push changes to a non-production branch and preview URLs will be generated and posted back to GitHub as a comment.

To create a Deploy to Cloudflare button in your README, you can add the following snippet, including your Git repository URL:

[ ![ Deploy to Cloudflare ]( https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/button ) ]( https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/?url=<YOUR_GIT_REPO_URL> )

Check out our documentation for more information on how to set up a deploy button for your application and best practices to ensure a successful deployment for other developers.