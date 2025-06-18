Remote bindings public beta - Connect to remote resources (D1, KV, R2, etc.) during local development

Today we announced the public beta ↗ of remote bindings for local development. With remote bindings, you can now connect to deployed resources like R2 buckets and D1 databases while running Worker code on your local machine. This means you can test your local code changes against real data and services, without the overhead of deploying for each iteration.

Example configuration

To enable remote mode, add "experimental_remote" : true to each binding that you want to rely on a remote resource running on Cloudflare:

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-02-25" , " r2_buckets " : [ { " bucket_name " : "screenshots-bucket" , " binding " : "screenshots_bucket" , " experimental_remote " : true , }, ], } name = "my-worker" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-02-25" [[ r2_buckets ]] bucket_name = "screenshots-bucket" binding = "screenshots_bucket" experimental_remote = true

When remote bindings are configured, your Worker still executes locally, but all binding calls are proxied to the deployed resource that runs on Cloudflare's network.

You can try out remote bindings for local development today with:

Wrangler v4.20.3: Use the wrangler dev --x-remote-bindings command.

command. The Cloudflare Vite Plugin: Refer to the documentation for how to enable in your Vite config.

The Cloudflare Vitest Plugin: Refer to the documentation for how to enable in your Vitest config.

Have feedback? Join the discussion in our beta announcement ↗ to share feedback or report any issues.