Durable Objects are now supported in Python Workers
You can now create Durable Objects using Python Workers. A Durable Object is a special kind of Cloudflare Worker which uniquely combines compute with storage, enabling stateful long-running applications which run close to your users. For more info see here.
You can define a Durable Object in Python in a similar way to JavaScript:
Define the Durable Object in your Wrangler configuration file:
Then define the storage backend for your Durable Object:
Then test your new Durable Object locally by running
wrangler dev:
Consult the Durable Objects documentation for more details.