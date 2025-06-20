 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Increased blob size limits in Workers Analytics Engine

Workers

We’ve increased the total allowed size of blob fields on data points written to Workers Analytics Engine from 5 KB to 16 KB.

This change gives you more flexibility when logging rich observability data — such as base64-encoded payloads, AI inference traces, or custom metadata — without hitting request size limits.

You can find full details on limits for queries, filters, payloads, and more here in the Workers Analytics Engine limits documentation.

JavaScript
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    env.analyticsDataset.writeDataPoint({
      // The sum of all of the blob's sizes can now be 16 KB
      blobs: [
        // The URL of the request to the Worker
        request.url,
        // Some metadata about your application you'd like to store
        JSON.stringify(metadata),
        // The version of your Worker this datapoint was collected from
        env.versionMetadata.tag,
      ],
      indexes: ["sample-index"],
    });
  },
};