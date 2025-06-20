Changelog
Increased blob size limits in Workers Analytics Engine
We’ve increased the total allowed size of
blob fields on data points written to Workers Analytics Engine from 5 KB to 16 KB.
This change gives you more flexibility when logging rich observability data — such as base64-encoded payloads, AI inference traces, or custom metadata — without hitting request size limits.
You can find full details on limits for queries, filters, payloads, and more here in the Workers Analytics Engine limits documentation.