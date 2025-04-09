CPU time and Wall time now published for Workers Invocations

You can now observe and investigate the CPU time and Wall time for every Workers Invocations.

For Workers Logs, CPU time and Wall time are surfaced in the Invocation Log..

For Tail Workers, CPU time and Wall time are surfaced at the top level of the Workers Trace Events object.

For Workers Logpush, CPU and Wall time are surfaced at the top level of the Workers Trace Events object. All new jobs will have these new fields included by default. Existing jobs need to be updated to include CPU time and Wall time.

You can use a Workers Logs filter to search for logs where Wall time exceeds 100ms.

You can also use the Workers Observability Query Builder ↗ to find the median CPU time and median Wall time for all of your Workers.