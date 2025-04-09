 Skip to content
CPU time and Wall time now published for Workers Invocations

Workers

You can now observe and investigate the CPU time and Wall time for every Workers Invocations.

You can use a Workers Logs filter to search for logs where Wall time exceeds 100ms.

Workers Logs Wall Time Filter

You can also use the Workers Observability Query Builder to find the median CPU time and median Wall time for all of your Workers.

Query Builder filter