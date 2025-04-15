Fixed and documented Workers Routes and Secrets API

Workers Routes API

Previously, a request to the Workers Create Route API always returned null for "script" and an empty string for "pattern" even if the request was successful.

Example request curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $CF_ACCOUNT_ID /workers/routes \ -X PUT \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CF_API_TOKEN " \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "pattern": "example.com/*", "script": "hello-world-script" }'

Example bad response { " result " : { " id " : "bf153a27ba2b464bb9f04dcf75de1ef9" , " pattern " : "" , " script " : null , " request_limit_fail_open " : false }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Now, it properly returns all values!

Example good response { " result " : { " id " : "bf153a27ba2b464bb9f04dcf75de1ef9" , " pattern " : "example.com/*" , " script " : "hello-world-script" , " request_limit_fail_open " : false }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Workers Secrets API

The Workers and Workers for Platforms secrets APIs are now properly documented in the Cloudflare OpenAPI docs. Previously, these endpoints were not publicly documented, leaving users confused on how to directly manage their secrets via the API. Now, you can find the proper endpoints in our public documentation, as well as in our API Library SDKs such as cloudflare-typescript ↗ (>4.2.0) and cloudflare-python ↗ (>4.1.0).

Note the cloudflare_workers_secret and cloudflare_workers_for_platforms_script_secret Terraform resources ↗ are being removed in a future release. This resource is not recommended for managing secrets. Users should instead use the: