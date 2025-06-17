Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Control which routes invoke your Worker script for Single Page Applications
For those building Single Page Applications (SPAs) on Workers, you can now explicitly define which routes invoke your Worker script in Wrangler configuration. The
run_worker_first config option has now been expanded to accept an array of route patterns, allowing you to more granularly specify when your Worker script runs.
Configuration example:
This new routing control was done in partnership with our community and customers who provided great feedback on our public proposal ↗. Thank you to everyone who brought forward use-cases and feedback on the design!
To use advanced routing control with
run_worker_first, you'll need:
- Wrangler v4.20.0 and above
- Cloudflare Vite plugin v1.7.0 and above