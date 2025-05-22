 Skip to content
Handle incoming request cancellation in Workers with Request.signal

Workers

In Cloudflare Workers, you can now attach an event listener to Request objects, using the signal property. This allows you to perform tasks when the request to your Worker is canceled by the client. To use this feature, you must set the enable_request_signal compatibility flag.

You can use a listener to perform cleanup tasks or write to logs before your Worker's invocation ends. For example, if you run the Worker below, and then abort the request from the client, a log will be written:

index.js
export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
    // This sets up an event listener that will be called if the client disconnects from your
    // worker.
    request.signal.addEventListener("abort", () => {
      console.log("The request was aborted!");
    });


    const { readable, writable } = new IdentityTransformStream();
    sendPing(writable);
    return new Response(readable, {
      headers: { "Content-Type": "text/plain" },
    });
  },
};


async function sendPing(writable) {
  const writer = writable.getWriter();
  const enc = new TextEncoder();


  for (;;) {
    // Send 'ping' every second to keep the connection alive
    await writer.write(enc.encode("ping\r\n"));
    await scheduler.wait(1000);
  }
}

For more information see the Request documentation.