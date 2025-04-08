 Skip to content
The Cloudflare Vite plugin is now Generally Available

Workers

The Cloudflare Vite plugin has reached v1.0 and is now Generally Available ("GA").

When you use @cloudflare/vite-plugin, you can use Vite's local development server and build tooling, while ensuring that while developing, your code runs in workerd, the open-source Workers runtime.

This lets you get the best of both worlds for a full-stack app — you can use Hot Module Replacement from Vite right alongside Durable Objects and other runtime APIs and bindings that are unique to Cloudflare Workers.

@cloudflare/vite-plugin is made possible by the new environment API in Vite, and was built in partnership with the Vite team.

Framework support

You can build any type of application with @cloudflare/vite-plugin, using any rendering mode, from single page applications (SPA) and static sites to server-side rendered (SSR) pages and API routes.

React Router v7 (Remix) is the first full-stack framework to provide full support for Cloudflare Vite plugin, allowing you to use all parts of Cloudflare's developer platform, without additional build steps.

You can also build complete full-stack apps on Workers without a framework"just use Vite" and React together, and build a back-end API in the same Worker. Follow our React SPA with an API tutorial to learn how.

Configuration

If you're already using Vite in your build and development toolchain, you can start using our plugin with minimal changes to your vite.config.ts:

vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from "vite";
import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin";


export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [cloudflare()],
});

Take a look at the documentation for our Cloudflare Vite plugin for more information!