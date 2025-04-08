The Cloudflare Vite plugin is now Generally Available

The Cloudflare Vite plugin has reached v1.0 ↗ and is now Generally Available ("GA").

When you use @cloudflare/vite-plugin , you can use Vite's local development server and build tooling, while ensuring that while developing, your code runs in workerd ↗, the open-source Workers runtime.

This lets you get the best of both worlds for a full-stack app — you can use Hot Module Replacement ↗ from Vite right alongside Durable Objects and other runtime APIs and bindings that are unique to Cloudflare Workers.

@cloudflare/vite-plugin is made possible by the new environment API ↗ in Vite, and was built in partnership with the Vite team ↗.

Framework support

You can build any type of application with @cloudflare/vite-plugin , using any rendering mode, from single page applications (SPA) and static sites to server-side rendered (SSR) pages and API routes.

React Router v7 (Remix) is the first full-stack framework to provide full support for Cloudflare Vite plugin, allowing you to use all parts of Cloudflare's developer platform, without additional build steps.

You can also build complete full-stack apps on Workers without a framework — "just use Vite" ↗ and React together, and build a back-end API in the same Worker. Follow our React SPA with an API tutorial to learn how.

Configuration

If you're already using Vite ↗ in your build and development toolchain, you can start using our plugin with minimal changes to your vite.config.ts :

vite.config.ts import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ cloudflare ()] , } ) ;

Take a look at the documentation for our Cloudflare Vite plugin for more information!