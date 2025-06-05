Performance and size optimization for the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next

With the release of the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next v1.0.0 in May 2025, we already had followups plans to improve performance and size ↗.

@opennextjs/cloudflare v1.2 released on June 5, 2025 delivers on these enhancements. By removing babel from the app code and dropping a dependency on @ampproject/toolbox-optimizer , we were able to reduce generated bundle sizes. Additionally, by stopping preloading of all app routes, we were able to improve the cold start time.

This means that users will now see a decrease from 14 to 8MiB (2.3 to 1.6MiB gzipped) in generated bundle size for a Next app created via create-next-app, and typically 100ms faster startup times for their medium-sized apps.

Users only need to update to the latest version of @opennextjs/cloudflare to automatically benefit from these improvements.