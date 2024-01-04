Data location

You can restrict a Durable Object to a jurisdiction, or provide a location hint.

​​ Restrict Durable Objects to a jurisdiction

Durable Objects can be created so that they only run and store data within a specific jurisdiction to comply with local regulations such as the GDPR External link icon Open external link or FedRAMP External link icon Open external link . Jurisdictions are available to all Durable Objects users.

To use a jurisdiction, first create a jurisidictional subnamespace in your Worker’s code:



let subnamespace = OBJECT_NAMESPACE . jurisdiction ( 'eu' ) ;

A jurisdictional subnamespace works like a normal Durable Object namespace ( OBJECT_NAMESPACE above), except that IDs created within them permanently encode the jurisdiction that was used to create the subnamespace. Additionally, the idFromString() and get() methods will throw an exception if the IDs passed into them are not within the subnamespace’s jurisdiction. Once you have a subnamespace, you can use all of the namespace methods documented above.

To create a new Durable Object ID that will only run and persist data within the jurisdiction:



let id = subnamespace . newUniqueId ( ) ;

To derive a unique Object ID from the given name string that will only run and persist data within the jurisdiction:



let id = subnamespace . idFromName ( name ) ;

IDs derived from the same name but different jurisdictions will differ Because the jurisdiction is encoded permanently in the Durable Object ID, it is possible to have the same name represent different Durable Objects in different jurisdictions. For example: OBJECT_NAMESPACE.idFromName('my-name') and OBJECT_NAMESPACE.jurisdiction('eu').idFromName('my-name') represent different Durable Objects. They will have their own transient (in-memory) and persistent state, and will likely run in different geographical regions. This may be counterintuitive at first, but it would be impossible to enforce two different non-overlapping jurisdictions for a single name. The key insight to remember is that Durable Object namespaces operate on IDs, not names, and the jurisdiction is a permanent part of the ID.

To parse a previously-created ID from a string:



let id = subnamespace . idFromString ( id ) ;

To obtain an Object:



let durableObjectStub = subnamespace . get ( id )

While you cannot use an ID from a different jurisdiction in a subnamespace’s idFromString() or get() methods, you can use any valid ID in the top-level namespace’s methods. Object IDs created with a jurisdiction will still only run and persist data within the jurisdiction.



let id = subnamespace . idFromName ( name ) ; OBJECT_NAMESPACE . idFromString ( id . toString ( ) ) OBJECT_NAMESPACE . get ( id )

Your Workers may still access Durable Objects constrained to a jurisdiction from anywhere in the world. The jurisdiction constraint only controls where the Durable Object itself runs and persists data. Consider using Regional Services to control the regions from which Cloudflare responds to requests.

The currently supported jurisdictions are eu (the European Union) and fedramp (FedRAMP). ID logging Durable Object IDs will be logged outside of the specified jurisdiction for billing and debugging purposes.

​​ Provide a location hint

Durable Objects do not currently move between geographical regions after they are created1. By default, Durable Objects are created close to the first client that accesses them via GET .

To manually create Durable Objects in another location, provide an optional locationHint parameter to GET . Only the first call to GET for a particular Object will respect the hint.



let durableObjectStub = OBJECT_NAMESPACE . get ( id , { locationHint : 'enam' } ) ;

The following locations are supported. Hints are a best effort and not a guarantee. Durable Objects do not currently run in all locations below. The closest nearby region will be used until those locations are fully supported.

Location Hint Parameter Location wnam Western North America enam Eastern North America sam South America weur Western Europe eeur Eastern Europe apac Asia-Pacific oc Oceania afr Africa me Middle East

1 Dynamic relocation of existing Durable Objects is planned for the future.