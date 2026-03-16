Proxy requests to external APIs

When a sandbox needs to call an external API, you might pass credentials directly into the sandbox process. That approach works, but it means the sandbox holds a live credential that any code running inside it can read, copy, or misuse.
The proxy pattern removes that risk. Your Worker issues a short-lived JWT token to the sandbox. The sandbox uses that token for all API requests, which go to your Worker first. The Worker validates the JWT and injects the real credential before forwarding the request. Real credentials never enter the sandbox.
For a complete multi-service implementation covering GitHub, Anthropic, and R2, refer to the
authentication example. ↗
Sandbox (short-lived JWT) → Worker proxy (validates JWT, injects real credential) → External API
The proxy framework routes requests to named services. Each service is a
ServiceConfig object with three fields:
— Base URL of the external API to proxy to
target
— Extracts the JWT from the incoming request (returns
validate
null to reject)
— Injects the real credential into the forwarded request (or returns a
transform
Response to short-circuit)
You define only the service-specific logic. The framework handles JWT verification, routing, and error responses.
Use the proxy pattern when you need to:
Call external APIs from sandboxes without exposing credentials
Rotate credentials without reconfiguring sandboxes
Restrict what a sandbox can do (for example, limit to specific paths or methods)
Share one credential across many sandboxes without each holding a copy
For short-lived or low-risk credentials,
environment variables may be simpler.
A Worker with a Sandbox binding (refer to
Get started) The
package installed in your Worker project for JWT signing
jose
↗
Store the API credential and a secret for signing JWT tokens in your Worker:
wrangler secret put MY_API_KEY wrangler secret put PROXY_JWT_SECRET
Generate a strong random value for
PROXY_JWT_SECRET:
3. Copy the proxy framework
The proxy framework is a self-contained module you copy into your project. Download the
directory from the authentication example and place it at
src/proxy/
↗
src/proxy/ in your Worker project.
The framework exports:
— Creates the Worker request handler that routes and validates proxy requests
createProxyHandler
— Issues a signed JWT for a sandbox
createProxyToken
— The interface your service definitions implement
ServiceConfig
Create a
ServiceConfig for each external API you want to proxy. This example proxies a generic HTTP API that expects a Bearer token:
// All requests to /proxy/myapi/* are forwarded to this base URL target : "https://api.example.com" , // Extract the JWT from the Authorization header req . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ?. replace ( "Bearer " , "" ) ?? null , // Replace the JWT with the real API key before forwarding transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { req . headers . set ( "Authorization" , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . MY_API_KEY } ` ) ; import type { ServiceConfig } from '../proxy' ; PROXY_JWT_SECRET : string ; export const myApi : ServiceConfig < Env > = { // All requests to /proxy/myapi/* are forwarded to this base URL target : 'https://api.example.com' , // Extract the JWT from the Authorization header req . headers . get ( 'Authorization' ) ?. replace ( 'Bearer ' , '' ) ?? null , // Replace the JWT with the real API key before forwarding transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { req . headers . set ( 'Authorization' , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . MY_API_KEY } ` ) ;
The
transform function receives the outgoing request and a context object containing
ctx.env (your Worker environment) and
ctx.jwt (the verified token payload, including
sandboxId). Return the modified request to forward it, or return a
Response to short-circuit with an error.
Register your services with
createProxyHandler and issue tokens to sandboxes using
createProxyToken:
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { createProxyHandler , createProxyToken } from "./proxy" ; import { myApi } from "./services/myapi" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const proxyHandler = createProxyHandler ( { jwtSecret : ( env ) => env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , services : { myapi : myApi }, async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route all /proxy/* requests through the proxy handler if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/proxy/" )) { return proxyHandler ( request , env ) ; // Create a sandbox and issue it a short-lived token const sandboxId = "my-sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , sandboxId ) ; const token = await createProxyToken ( { secret : env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , const proxyBase = `https:// ${ url . hostname } ` ; // Pass the token and proxy base URL to the sandbox await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { return Response . json ( { message : "Sandbox ready" } ) ; import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; import { createProxyHandler , createProxyToken } from './proxy' ; import { myApi } from './services/myapi' ; export { Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; Sandbox : DurableObjectNamespace ; PROXY_JWT_SECRET : string ; const proxyHandler = createProxyHandler < Env > ( { jwtSecret : ( env ) => env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , services : { myapi : myApi } async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route all /proxy/* requests through the proxy handler if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( '/proxy/' )) { return proxyHandler ( request , env ) ; // Create a sandbox and issue it a short-lived token const sandboxId = 'my-sandbox' ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , sandboxId ) ; const token = await createProxyToken ( { secret : env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , const proxyBase = `https:// ${ url . hostname } ` ; // Pass the token and proxy base URL to the sandbox await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { return Response . json ( { message : 'Sandbox ready' } ) ;
The
mountPath (
/proxy) and service name (
myapi) together form the proxy route. A request to
/proxy/myapi/some/path is validated and forwarded to
https://api.example.com/some/path.
6. Call the proxy from the sandbox
Inside the sandbox, use the
PROXY_TOKEN and
PROXY_BASE environment variables to call the proxy. The JWT takes the place of the real credential:
curl " $PROXY_BASE /proxy/myapi/v1/endpoint" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $PROXY_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Or from Python running inside the sandbox:
response = requests . post ( f " { os . environ [ 'PROXY_BASE' ] } /proxy/myapi/v1/endpoint" , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { os . environ [ 'PROXY_TOKEN' ] } " },
The real
MY_API_KEY is never present in the sandbox. The Worker substitutes it transparently.
Pointing SDKs at the proxy URL
Many API clients and SDKs default to the official API base URL. After setting up the proxy, you need to tell the library to send requests to your Worker instead. Most SDKs support an environment variable or constructor option to override the base URL.
For example, the Anthropic SDK reads
ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL. Pass your proxy URL as that value and the JWT token as the API key:
export ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL = " $PROXY_BASE /proxy/anthropic" export ANTHROPIC_API_KEY = " $PROXY_TOKEN "
The SDK then sends all requests to your Worker proxy, which validates the token and forwards them to
api.anthropic.com with the real key injected. Check the documentation for your API client to find the equivalent base URL setting.
To proxy additional APIs, define another
ServiceConfig and add it to
createProxyHandler:
export const anotherApi = { target : "https://api.another-service.com" , req . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ?. replace ( "Bearer " , "" ) ?? null , transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { req . headers . set ( "Authorization" , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . ANOTHER_API_KEY } ` ) ; const proxyHandler = createProxyHandler ( { jwtSecret : ( env ) => env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , services : { myapi : myApi , another : anotherApi }, export const anotherApi : ServiceConfig < Env > = { target : 'https://api.another-service.com' , validate : ( req ) => req . headers . get ( 'Authorization' ) ?. replace ( 'Bearer ' , '' ) ?? null , transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { req . headers . set ( 'Authorization' , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . ANOTHER_API_KEY } ` ) ; const proxyHandler = createProxyHandler < Env > ( { jwtSecret : ( env ) => env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , services : { myapi : myApi , another : anotherApi }
Each service is reachable at
/proxy/<service-name>/*. The sandbox uses the same JWT token for all of them.
The JWT is missing, expired, or signed with the wrong secret. Verify that:
The sandbox is using the token returned by
createProxyToken, not a hardcoded value
The same
PROXY_JWT_SECRET value is used to create and verify tokens
The token has not expired — the default is 15 minutes
To issue a fresh token and pass it to the sandbox:
const freshToken = await createProxyToken ( { secret : env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { PROXY_TOKEN : freshToken } ) ; const freshToken = await createProxyToken ( { secret : env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { PROXY_TOKEN : freshToken } ) ;
Proxy returns 404 for the service
The service name in the URL must match the key in the
services object. A request to
/proxy/myapi/... requires
services: { myapi: ... }.
transform returns unexpected results
Log the request URL in
transform to confirm the path is being rewritten correctly:
transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { console . log ( "Proxying to:" , req . url ) ; req . headers . set ( "Authorization" , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . MY_API_KEY } ` ) ; transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { console . log ( 'Proxying to:' , req . url ) ; req . headers . set ( 'Authorization' , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . MY_API_KEY } ` ) ;