Proxy requests to external APIs

When a sandbox needs to call an external API, you might pass credentials directly into the sandbox process. That approach works, but it means the sandbox holds a live credential that any code running inside it can read, copy, or misuse.

The proxy pattern removes that risk. Your Worker issues a short-lived JWT token to the sandbox. The sandbox uses that token for all API requests, which go to your Worker first. The Worker validates the JWT and injects the real credential before forwarding the request. Real credentials never enter the sandbox.

For a complete multi-service implementation covering GitHub, Anthropic, and R2, refer to the authentication example ↗.

How it works

Sandbox (short-lived JWT) → Worker proxy (validates JWT, injects real credential) → External API

The proxy framework routes requests to named services. Each service is a ServiceConfig object with three fields:

target — Base URL of the external API to proxy to

— Base URL of the external API to proxy to validate — Extracts the JWT from the incoming request (returns null to reject)

— Extracts the JWT from the incoming request (returns to reject) transform — Injects the real credential into the forwarded request (or returns a Response to short-circuit)

You define only the service-specific logic. The framework handles JWT verification, routing, and error responses.

When to use this pattern

Use the proxy pattern when you need to:

Call external APIs from sandboxes without exposing credentials

Rotate credentials without reconfiguring sandboxes

Restrict what a sandbox can do (for example, limit to specific paths or methods)

Share one credential across many sandboxes without each holding a copy

For short-lived or low-risk credentials, environment variables may be simpler.

Prerequisites

A Worker with a Sandbox binding (refer to Get started)

The jose ↗ package installed in your Worker project for JWT signing

1. Set up secrets

Store the API credential and a secret for signing JWT tokens in your Worker:

Terminal window wrangler secret put MY_API_KEY wrangler secret put PROXY_JWT_SECRET

Generate a strong random value for PROXY_JWT_SECRET :

Terminal window openssl rand -hex 32

2. Install dependencies

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i jose Terminal window yarn add jose Terminal window pnpm add jose

3. Copy the proxy framework

The proxy framework is a self-contained module you copy into your project. Download the src/proxy/ ↗ directory from the authentication example and place it at src/proxy/ in your Worker project.

The framework exports:

createProxyHandler — Creates the Worker request handler that routes and validates proxy requests

— Creates the Worker request handler that routes and validates proxy requests createProxyToken — Issues a signed JWT for a sandbox

— Issues a signed JWT for a sandbox ServiceConfig — The interface your service definitions implement

4. Define a service

Create a ServiceConfig for each external API you want to proxy. This example proxies a generic HTTP API that expects a Bearer token:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export const myApi = { // All requests to /proxy/myapi/* are forwarded to this base URL target : "https://api.example.com" , // Extract the JWT from the Authorization header validate : ( req ) => req . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ?. replace ( "Bearer " , "" ) ?? null , // Replace the JWT with the real API key before forwarding transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { req . headers . set ( "Authorization" , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . MY_API_KEY } ` ) ; return req ; }, }; TypeScript import type { ServiceConfig } from '../proxy' ; interface Env { MY_API_KEY : string ; PROXY_JWT_SECRET : string ; } export const myApi : ServiceConfig < Env > = { // All requests to /proxy/myapi/* are forwarded to this base URL target : 'https://api.example.com' , // Extract the JWT from the Authorization header validate : ( req ) => req . headers . get ( 'Authorization' ) ?. replace ( 'Bearer ' , '' ) ?? null , // Replace the JWT with the real API key before forwarding transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { req . headers . set ( 'Authorization' , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . MY_API_KEY } ` ) ; return req ; } };

The transform function receives the outgoing request and a context object containing ctx.env (your Worker environment) and ctx.jwt (the verified token payload, including sandboxId ). Return the modified request to forward it, or return a Response to short-circuit with an error.

5. Wire up the Worker

Register your services with createProxyHandler and issue tokens to sandboxes using createProxyToken :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { createProxyHandler , createProxyToken } from "./proxy" ; import { myApi } from "./services/myapi" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const proxyHandler = createProxyHandler ( { mountPath : "/proxy" , jwtSecret : ( env ) => env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , services : { myapi : myApi }, } ) ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route all /proxy/* requests through the proxy handler if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/proxy/" )) { return proxyHandler ( request , env ) ; } // Create a sandbox and issue it a short-lived token const sandboxId = "my-sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , sandboxId ) ; const token = await createProxyToken ( { secret : env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , sandboxId , expiresIn : "15m" , } ) ; const proxyBase = `https:// ${ url . hostname } ` ; // Pass the token and proxy base URL to the sandbox await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { PROXY_TOKEN : token , PROXY_BASE : proxyBase , } ) ; return Response . json ( { message : "Sandbox ready" } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; import { createProxyHandler , createProxyToken } from './proxy' ; import { myApi } from './services/myapi' ; export { Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; interface Env { Sandbox : DurableObjectNamespace ; MY_API_KEY : string ; PROXY_JWT_SECRET : string ; } const proxyHandler = createProxyHandler < Env > ( { mountPath : '/proxy' , jwtSecret : ( env ) => env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , services : { myapi : myApi } } ) ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route all /proxy/* requests through the proxy handler if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( '/proxy/' )) { return proxyHandler ( request , env ) ; } // Create a sandbox and issue it a short-lived token const sandboxId = 'my-sandbox' ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , sandboxId ) ; const token = await createProxyToken ( { secret : env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , sandboxId , expiresIn : '15m' } ) ; const proxyBase = `https:// ${ url . hostname } ` ; // Pass the token and proxy base URL to the sandbox await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { PROXY_TOKEN : token , PROXY_BASE : proxyBase } ) ; return Response . json ( { message : 'Sandbox ready' } ) ; } };

The mountPath ( /proxy ) and service name ( myapi ) together form the proxy route. A request to /proxy/myapi/some/path is validated and forwarded to https://api.example.com/some/path .

6. Call the proxy from the sandbox

Inside the sandbox, use the PROXY_TOKEN and PROXY_BASE environment variables to call the proxy. The JWT takes the place of the real credential:

Terminal window curl " $PROXY_BASE /proxy/myapi/v1/endpoint" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $PROXY_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"input": "hello"}'

Or from Python running inside the sandbox:

Python import os import requests response = requests . post ( f " { os . environ [ 'PROXY_BASE' ] } /proxy/myapi/v1/endpoint" , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { os . environ [ 'PROXY_TOKEN' ] } " }, json = { "input" : "hello" } )

The real MY_API_KEY is never present in the sandbox. The Worker substitutes it transparently.

Pointing SDKs at the proxy URL Many API clients and SDKs default to the official API base URL. After setting up the proxy, you need to tell the library to send requests to your Worker instead. Most SDKs support an environment variable or constructor option to override the base URL. For example, the Anthropic SDK reads ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL . Pass your proxy URL as that value and the JWT token as the API key: Terminal window export ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL = " $PROXY_BASE /proxy/anthropic" export ANTHROPIC_API_KEY = " $PROXY_TOKEN " The SDK then sends all requests to your Worker proxy, which validates the token and forwards them to api.anthropic.com with the real key injected. Check the documentation for your API client to find the equivalent base URL setting.

Adding more services

To proxy additional APIs, define another ServiceConfig and add it to createProxyHandler :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export const anotherApi = { target : "https://api.another-service.com" , validate : ( req ) => req . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ?. replace ( "Bearer " , "" ) ?? null , transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { req . headers . set ( "Authorization" , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . ANOTHER_API_KEY } ` ) ; return req ; }, }; // In your Worker: const proxyHandler = createProxyHandler ( { mountPath : "/proxy" , jwtSecret : ( env ) => env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , services : { myapi : myApi , another : anotherApi }, } ) ; TypeScript export const anotherApi : ServiceConfig < Env > = { target : 'https://api.another-service.com' , validate : ( req ) => req . headers . get ( 'Authorization' ) ?. replace ( 'Bearer ' , '' ) ?? null , transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { req . headers . set ( 'Authorization' , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . ANOTHER_API_KEY } ` ) ; return req ; } }; // In your Worker: const proxyHandler = createProxyHandler < Env > ( { mountPath : '/proxy' , jwtSecret : ( env ) => env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , services : { myapi : myApi , another : anotherApi } } ) ;

Each service is reachable at /proxy/<service-name>/* . The sandbox uses the same JWT token for all of them.

Troubleshooting

Proxy returns 401

The JWT is missing, expired, or signed with the wrong secret. Verify that:

The sandbox is using the token returned by createProxyToken , not a hardcoded value

, not a hardcoded value The same PROXY_JWT_SECRET value is used to create and verify tokens

value is used to create and verify tokens The token has not expired — the default is 15 minutes

To issue a fresh token and pass it to the sandbox:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const freshToken = await createProxyToken ( { secret : env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , sandboxId , expiresIn : "15m" , } ) ; await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { PROXY_TOKEN : freshToken } ) ; TypeScript const freshToken = await createProxyToken ( { secret : env . PROXY_JWT_SECRET , sandboxId , expiresIn : '15m' } ) ; await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { PROXY_TOKEN : freshToken } ) ;

Proxy returns 404 for the service

The service name in the URL must match the key in the services object. A request to /proxy/myapi/... requires services: { myapi: ... } .

transform returns unexpected results

Log the request URL in transform to confirm the path is being rewritten correctly:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { console . log ( "Proxying to:" , req . url ) ; req . headers . set ( "Authorization" , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . MY_API_KEY } ` ) ; return req ; }; TypeScript transform : async ( req , ctx ) => { console . log ( 'Proxying to:' , req . url ) ; req . headers . set ( 'Authorization' , `Bearer ${ ctx . env . MY_API_KEY } ` ) ; return req ; }