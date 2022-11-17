Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Introspection

Cloudflare GraphQL API has a dynamic schema and exposes more than 70 datasets across zone and account scopes. We constantly expand the list and replace existing ones with more capable alternatives.

To tackle the schema question, GraphQL provides an introspection mechanism. It is part of the GraphQL specification and allows you to explore the graph of the datasets and fields.

The introspection results provide an overview of ALL available nodes and fields, their descriptions and deprecation status.

Although GraphQL has query, subscription, and mutation operations, Cloudflare GraphQL API only supports query operation.

​​ Description and Beta mode

With details on data exposed by a given node or a field, descriptions also indicate whether it is in Beta mode. Beta nodes (or fields) are for testing and exploration and are usually available for customers on more extensive plans. Please do not rely on beta data nodes since they are subject to change or removal without notice.

​​ Deprecation

Introspection provides information about deprecation status. Cloudflare uses it as a notification about replacement plans. If the sunset date is provided, please migrate to a replacement node(s) before that date to avoid any disruption.

​​ Availability

Some of the nodes might only be available to query for some users. Please refer to the settings node for more details about availability and personal limits on a given node.

​​ Explore documentation

The most convenient way to introspect the schema is to use a documentation explorer that usually is a part of a GraphQL client (like GraphiQL, Altair, etc).

Alternatively, you can also do it manually by using __schema node with the needed directives.

A typical introspection query
{
  __schema {
    queryType { name }
    mutationType { name }
    subscriptionType { name }
    types {
        ...FullType
    }
    directives {
      name
      description
      locations
      args {
        ...InputValue
      }
    }
  }

}

fragment TypeRef on __Type {
  kind
  name
  ofType {
    kind
    name
    ofType {
      kind
      name
      ofType {
        kind
        name
        ofType {
          kind
          name
          ofType {
            kind
            name
            ofType {
              kind
              name
              ofType {
                kind
                name
              }
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }

}

fragment InputValue on __InputValue {
  name
  description
  type { ...TypeRef }
  defaultValue

}

fragment FullType on __Type {
  kind
  name
  description
  fields(includeDeprecated: true) {
    name
    description
    args {
      ...InputValue
    }
    type {
      ...TypeRef
    }
    isDeprecated
    deprecationReason
  }
  inputFields {
    ...InputValue
  }
  interfaces {
    ...TypeRef
  }
  enumValues(includeDeprecated: true) {
    name
    description
    isDeprecated
    deprecationReason
  }
  possibleTypes {
    ...TypeRef
  }

}

For more details on how to send a GraphQL request with curl, please refer to this guide.