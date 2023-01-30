Wrangler

Wrangler is a commmand-line tool for building with Cloudflare’s developer products, including R2.

The R2 support in Wrangler allows you to manage buckets and perform basic operations against objects in your buckets. For more advanced use-cases, including bulk uploads or mirroring files from legacy object storage providers, we recommend rclone or an S3-compatible tool of your choice.

​​ Configuring Wrangler

If you have not installed Wrangler before, follow the installation guide to install the wrangler CLI onto your machine.

Once installed, you’ll need to wrangler login to authenticate Wrangler against your Cloudflare account.

Create a bucket:

$ wrangler r2 bucket create YOUR_BUCKET_NAME

List the buckets in the current account:

$ wrangler r2 bucket list

$ wrangler r2 bucket delete BUCKET_TO_DELETE

​​ Object Level Operations

​​ Upload an Object

Wrangler only supports uploading files up to 315MB in size. To upload large files, we recommend rclone or an S3-compatible tool of your choice.

To upload a file to R2, call put and provide a name (key) for the object, as well as the path to the file via --file :

$ wrangler r2 object put test-bucket/dataset.csv --file=dataset.csv Creating object "dataset.csv" in bucket "test-bucket". Upload complete.

You can set the Content Type (MIME type), Content Disposition, Cache Control and other HTTP header metadata through optional flags.

​​ Download an Object

You can download objects from a bucket (including private buckets in your account) directly.

For example, to download file.bin from test-bucket :

$ wrangler r2 object get test-bucket/file.bin Downloading "file.bin" from "test-bucket". Download complete.

The file will be downloaded into the current working directory. You can also use the --file flag to set a new name for the object as it is downloaded, and the --pipe flag to pipe the download to stdout.

​​ Delete an Object

Deleting an object (or objects) from a bucket is irreversible.

You can delete an object directly by calling delete against a {bucket}/{path/to/object} .

For example, to delete the object foo.png from bucket test-bucket :