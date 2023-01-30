Wrangler
Wrangler is a commmand-line tool for building with Cloudflare’s developer products, including R2.
The R2 support in Wrangler allows you to manage buckets and perform basic operations against objects in your buckets. For more advanced use-cases, including bulk uploads or mirroring files from legacy object storage providers, we recommend rclone or an S3-compatible tool of your choice.
Configuring Wrangler
If you have not installed Wrangler before, follow the installation guide to install the
wrangler CLI onto your machine.
Once installed, you’ll need to
wrangler login to authenticate Wrangler against your Cloudflare account.
Bucket-Level Operations
Create a bucket:
$ wrangler r2 bucket create YOUR_BUCKET_NAME
List the buckets in the current account:
Delete a bucket. Note that the bucket must be empty (all objects must be deleted).
$ wrangler r2 bucket list
$ wrangler r2 bucket delete BUCKET_TO_DELETE
Object Level Operations
Upload an Object
To upload a file to R2, call
put and provide a name (key) for the object, as well as the path to the file via
--file:
$ wrangler r2 object put test-bucket/dataset.csv --file=dataset.csv
Creating object "dataset.csv" in bucket "test-bucket".Upload complete.
You can set the Content Type (MIME type), Content Disposition, Cache Control and other HTTP header metadata through optional flags.
Download an Object
You can download objects from a bucket (including private buckets in your account) directly.
For example, to download
file.bin from
test-bucket:
$ wrangler r2 object get test-bucket/file.bin
Downloading "file.bin" from "test-bucket".Download complete.
The file will be downloaded into the current working directory. You can also use the
--file flag to set a new name for the object as it is downloaded, and the
--pipe flag to pipe the download to stdout.
Delete an Object
You can delete an object directly by calling
delete against a
{bucket}/{path/to/object}.
For example, to delete the object
foo.png from bucket
test-bucket:
$ wrangler r2 object delete test-bucket/foo.png
Deleting object "foo.png" from bucket "test-bucket".Delete complete.