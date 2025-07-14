Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high mumber of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release, with 13.5% of resources impacted. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadeance to ensure it's stability and relability, including the v5.7 release.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues and please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
- Addressed permanent diff bug on Cloudflare Tunnel config
- State is now saved correctly for Zero Trust Access applications
- Exact match is now working as expected within
data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policynow supports OIDC claims & diff issues resolved
- Self hosted applications with private IPs no longer require a public domain for
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application.
- New resource:
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_warp_connector
-
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5563: cloudflare_logpull_retention is missing import ↗
- #5608: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy in 5.5.0 provider gives error upon apply unexpected new value: .app_count: was cty.NumberIntVal(0), but now cty.NumberIntVal(1) ↗
- #5612: data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications does not exact match ↗
- #5532: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider detects changes on every plan ↗
- #5662: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy does not support OIDC claims ↗
- #5565: Running Terraform with the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy resource results in updates on every apply, even when no changes are made - breaks idempotency ↗
- #5529: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application: self hosted applications with private ips require public domain ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding on migration to v5 while we work on stablization of the v5 provider. This will ensure Cloudflare can work ahead and avoid any blocking issues.
If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
You can now expect 3-5× faster indexing in AutoRAG, and with it, a brand new Jobs view to help you monitor indexing progress.
With each AutoRAG, indexing jobs are automatically triggered to sync your data source (i.e. R2 bucket) with your Vectorize index, ensuring new or updated files are reflected in your query results. You can also trigger jobs manually via the Sync API or by clicking “Sync index” in the dashboard.
With the new jobs observability, you can now:
- View the status, job ID, source, start time, duration and last sync time for each indexing job
- Inspect real-time logs of job events (e.g.
Starting indexing data source...)
- See a history of past indexing jobs under the Jobs tab of your AutoRAG
This makes it easier to understand what’s happening behind the scenes.
Coming soon: We’re adding APIs to programmatically check indexing status, making it even easier to integrate AutoRAG into your workflows.
Try it out today on the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
You can use Images to ingest HEIC images and serve them in supported output formats like AVIF, WebP, JPEG, and PNG.
When inputting a HEIC image, dimension and sizing limits may still apply. Refer to our documentation to see limits for uploading to Images or transforming a remote image.
Workers now support breakpoint debugging using VSCode's built-in JavaScript Debug Terminals ↗. All you have to do is open a JS debug terminal (
Cmd + Shift + Pand then type
javascript debug) and run
wrangler dev(or
vite dev) from within the debug terminal. VSCode will automatically connect to your running Worker (even if you're running multiple Workers at once!) and start a debugging session.
In 2023 we announced breakpoint debugging support ↗ for Workers, which meant that you could easily debug your Worker code in Wrangler's built-in devtools (accessible via the
[d]hotkey) as well as multiple other devtools clients, including VSCode ↗. For most developers, breakpoint debugging via VSCode is the most natural flow, but until now it's required manually configuring a
launch.jsonfile ↗, running
wrangler dev, and connecting via VSCode's built-in debugger. Now it's much more seamless!
You can now specify the number of connections your Hyperdrive configuration uses to connect to your origin database.
All configurations have a minimum of 5 connections. The maximum connection count for a Hyperdrive configuration depends on the Hyperdrive limits of your Workers plan.
This feature allows you to right-size your connection pool based on your database capacity and application requirements. You can configure connection counts through the Cloudflare dashboard or API.
Refer to the Hyperdrive configuration documentation for more information.
You can now use any of Vite's static asset handling ↗ features in your Worker as well as in your frontend. These include importing assets as URLs, importing as strings and importing from the
publicdirectory as well as inlining assets.
Additionally, assets imported as URLs in your Worker are now automatically moved to the client build output.
Here is an example that fetches an imported asset using the assets binding and modifies the response.
Refer to Static Assets in the Cloudflare Vite plugin docs for more info.
The Email Routing platform supports SPF ↗ records and DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail) ↗ signatures and honors these protocols when the sending domain has them configured. However, if the sending domain doesn't implement them, we still forward the emails to upstream mailbox providers.
Starting on July 3, 2025, we will require all emails to be authenticated using at least one of the protocols, SPF or DKIM, to forward them. We also strongly recommend that all senders implement the DMARC protocol.
If you are using a Worker with an Email trigger to receive email messages and forward them upstream, you will need to handle the case where the forward action may fail due to missing authentication on the incoming email.
SPAM has been a long-standing issue with email. By enforcing mail authentication, we will increase the efficiency of identifying abusive senders and blocking bad emails. If you're an email server delivering emails to large mailbox providers, it's likely you already use these protocols; otherwise, please ensure you have them properly configured.
Remote bindings (beta) now works with Next.js — connect to remote resources (D1, KV, R2, etc.) during local development
We recently announced ↗ our public beta for remote bindings, which allow you to connect to deployed resources running on your Cloudflare account (like R2 buckets or D1 databases) while running a local development session.
Now, you can use remote bindings with your Next.js applications through the
@opennextjs/cloudflareadaptor ↗ by enabling the experimental feature in your
next.config.ts:
Then, all you have to do is specify which bindings you want connected to the deployed resource on your Cloudflare account via the
experimental_remoteflag in your binding definition:
You can then run
next devto start a local development session (or start a preview with
opennextjs-cloudflare preview), and all requests to
env.MY_BUCKETwill be proxied to the remote
testing-bucket— rather than the default local binding simulations.
Remote bindings are also used during the build process, which comes with significant benefits for pages using Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR) ↗. During the build step for an ISR page, your server executes the page's code just as it would for normal user requests. If a page needs data to display (like fetching user info from KV), those requests are actually made. The server then uses this fetched data to render the final HTML.
Data fetching is a critical part of this process, as the finished HTML is only as good as the data it was built with. If the build process can't fetch real data, you end up with a pre-rendered page that's empty or incomplete.
With remote bindings support in OpenNext, your pre-rendered pages are built with real data from the start. The build process uses any configured remote bindings, and any data fetching occurs against the deployed resources on your Cloudflare account.
Want to learn more? Get started with remote bindings and OpenNext ↗.
Have feedback? Join the discussion in our beta announcement ↗ to share feedback or report any issues.
Workers can now talk to each other across separate dev commands using service bindings and tail consumers, whether started with
vite devor
wrangler dev.
Simply start each Worker in its own terminal:
This is useful when different teams maintain different Workers, or when each Worker has its own build setup or tooling.
Check out the Developing with multiple Workers guide to learn more about the different approaches and when to use each one.
AI is supercharging app development for everyone, but we need a safe way to run untrusted, LLM-written code. We’re introducing Sandboxes ↗, which let your Worker run actual processes in a secure, container-based environment.
exec(command: string, args: string[], options?: { stream?: boolean }):Execute a command in the sandbox.
gitCheckout(repoUrl: string, options: { branch?: string; targetDir?: string; stream?: boolean }): Checkout a git repository in the sandbox.
mkdir(path: string, options: { recursive?: boolean; stream?: boolean }): Create a directory in the sandbox.
writeFile(path: string, content: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Write content to a file in the sandbox.
readFile(path: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Read content from a file in the sandbox.
deleteFile(path: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Delete a file from the sandbox.
renameFile(oldPath: string, newPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Rename a file in the sandbox.
moveFile(sourcePath: string, destinationPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Move a file from one location to another in the sandbox.
ping(): Ping the sandbox.
Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.
You can try it today from your Worker, with just a few lines of code. Let us know what you build.
-
The new @cloudflare/actors ↗ library is now in beta!
The
@cloudflare/actorslibrary is a new SDK for Durable Objects and provides a powerful set of abstractions for building real-time, interactive, and multiplayer applications on top of Durable Objects. With beta usage and feedback,
@cloudflare/actorswill become the recommended way to build on Durable Objects and draws upon Cloudflare's experience building products/features on Durable Objects.
The name "actors" originates from the actor programming model, which closely ties to how Durable Objects are modelled.
The
@cloudflare/actorslibrary includes:
- Storage helpers for querying embeddeded, per-object SQLite storage
- Storage helpers for managing SQL schema migrations
- Alarm helpers for scheduling multiple alarms provided a date, delay in seconds, or cron expression
Actorclass for using Durable Objects with a defined pattern
- Durable Objects Workers API ↗ is always available for your application as needed
Storage and alarm helper methods can be combined with any Javascript class ↗ that defines your Durable Object, i.e, ones that extend
DurableObjectincluding the
Actorclass.
@cloudflare/actorslibrary introduces the
Actorclass pattern.
Actorlets you access Durable Objects without writing the Worker that communicates with your Durable Object (the Worker is created for you). By default, requests are routed to a Durable Object named "default".
You can route to different Durable Objects by name within your
Actorclass using
nameFromRequest↗.
For more examples, check out the library README ↗.
@cloudflare/actorslibrary is a place for more helpers and built-in patterns, like retry handling and Websocket-based applications, to reduce development overhead for common Durable Objects functionality. Please share feedback and what more you would like to see on our Discord channel ↗.
We’ve increased the total allowed size of
blobfields on data points written to Workers Analytics Engine from 5 KB to 16 KB.
This change gives you more flexibility when logging rich observability data — such as base64-encoded payloads, AI inference traces, or custom metadata — without hitting request size limits.
You can find full details on limits for queries, filters, payloads, and more here in the Workers Analytics Engine limits documentation.
In AutoRAG, you can now view your object's custom metadata in the response from
/searchand
/ai-search, and optionally add a
contextfield in the custom metadata of an object to provide additional guidance for AI-generated answers.
You can add custom metadata to an object when uploading it to your R2 bucket.
When you run a search, AutoRAG now returns any custom metadata associated with the object. This metadata appears in the response inside
attributesthen
file, and can be used for downstream processing.
For example, the
attributessection of your search response may look like:
When you include a custom metadata field named
context, AutoRAG attaches that value to each chunk of the file. When you run an
/ai-searchquery, this
contextis passed to the LLM and can be used as additional input when generating an answer.
We recommend using the
contextfield to describe supplemental information you want the LLM to consider, such as a summary of the document or a source URL. If you have several different metadata attributes, you can join them together however you choose within the
contextstring.
For example:
This gives you more control over how your content is interpreted, without requiring you to modify the original contents of the file.
Learn more in AutoRAG's metadata filtering documentation.
In AutoRAG, you can now filter by an object's file name using the
filenameattribute, giving you more control over which files are searched for a given query.
This is useful when your application has already determined which files should be searched. For example, you might query a PostgreSQL database to get a list of files a user has access to based on their permissions, and then use that list to limit what AutoRAG retrieves.
For example, your search query may look like:
This allows you to connect your application logic with AutoRAG's retrieval process, making it easy to control what gets searched without needing to reindex or modify your data.
Learn more in AutoRAG's metadata filtering documentation.
Automate Worker deployments with a simplified SDK and more reliable Terraform provider
We've simplified the programmatic deployment of Workers via our Cloudflare SDKs. This update abstracts away the low-level complexities of the
multipart/form-dataupload process, allowing you to focus on your code while we handle the deployment mechanics.
This new interface is available in:
- cloudflare-typescript ↗ (4.4.1)
- cloudflare-python ↗ (4.3.1)
For complete examples, see our guide on programmatic Worker deployments.
Previously, deploying a Worker programmatically required manually constructing a
multipart/form-dataHTTP request, packaging your code and a separate
metadata.jsonfile. This was more complicated and verbose, and prone to formatting errors.
For example, here's how you would upload a Worker script previously with cURL:
With the new SDK interface, you can now define your entire Worker configuration using a single, structured object.
This approach allows you to specify metadata like
main_module,
bindings, and
compatibility_dateas clearer properties directly alongside your script content. Our SDK takes this logical object and automatically constructs the complex multipart/form-data API request behind the scenes.
Here's how you can now programmatically deploy a Worker via the
cloudflare-typescriptSDK ↗
View the complete example here: https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-typescript/blob/main/examples/workers/script-upload.ts ↗
We've also made several fixes and enhancements to the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗:
- Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_script↗ resource in Terraform, which previously was producing a diff even when there were no changes. Now, your
terraform planoutputs will be cleaner and more reliable.
- Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_for_platforms_dispatch_namespace↗, where the provider would attempt to recreate the namespace on a
terraform apply. The resource now correctly reads its remote state, ensuring stability for production environments and CI/CD workflows.
- The
cloudflare_workers_route↗ resource now allows for the
scriptproperty to be empty, null, or omitted to indicate that pattern should be negated for all scripts (see routes docs). You can now reserve a pattern or temporarily disable a Worker on a route without deleting the route definition itself.
- Using
primary_location_hintin the
cloudflare_d1_database↗ resource will no longer always try to recreate. You can now safely change the location hint for a D1 database without causing a destructive operation.
We've also properly documented the Workers Script And Version Settings in our public OpenAPI spec and SDKs.
Remote bindings public beta - Connect to remote resources (D1, KV, R2, etc.) during local development
Today we announced the public beta ↗ of remote bindings for local development. With remote bindings, you can now connect to deployed resources like R2 buckets and D1 databases while running Worker code on your local machine. This means you can test your local code changes against real data and services, without the overhead of deploying for each iteration.
To enable remote mode, add
"experimental_remote" : trueto each binding that you want to rely on a remote resource running on Cloudflare:
When remote bindings are configured, your Worker still executes locally, but all binding calls are proxied to the deployed resource that runs on Cloudflare's network.
You can try out remote bindings for local development today with:
- Wrangler v4.20.3: Use the
wrangler dev --x-remote-bindingscommand.
- The Cloudflare Vite Plugin: Refer to the documentation for how to enable in your Vite config.
- The Cloudflare Vitest Plugin: Refer to the documentation for how to enable in your Vitest config.
Have feedback? Join the discussion in our beta announcement ↗ to share feedback or report any issues.
- Wrangler v4.20.3: Use the
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.6.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
cloudflare_zone
-
-
cloudflare_page_rulesruntime panic when setting
cache_levelto
cache_ttl_by_status
- Failure to serialize requests in
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config
- Undocumented field 'priority' on
zone_lockdownresource
- Missing importability for
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallbackand
cloudflare_account_subscription
- New resources:
cloudflare_schema_validation_operation_settings
cloudflare_schema_validation_schemas
cloudflare_schema_validation_settings
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_settings
-
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5098: 500 Server Error on updating 'zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_virtual_network' Terraform resource ↗
- #5148: cloudflare_user_agent_blocking_rule doesn’t actually support user agents ↗
- #5472: cloudflare_zone showing changes in plan after following upgrade steps ↗
- #5508: cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config failed to serialize http request ↗
- #5509: cloudflare_zone: Problematic Terraform behaviour with paused zones ↗
- #5520: Resource 'cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route' is not working ↗
- #5524: Optional fields cause crash in cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared(s) when left null ↗
- #5526: Provider v5 migration issue: no import method for cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallback ↗
- #5532: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider detects changes on every plan ↗
- #5561: cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared: cannot rotate tunnel secret ↗
- #5569: cloudflare_zero_trust_device_custom_profile_local_domain_fallback not allowing multiple DNS Server entries ↗
- #5577: Panic modifying page_rule resource ↗
- #5653: cloudflare_zone_setting resource schema confusion in 5.5.0: value vs enabled ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
For those building Single Page Applications (SPAs) on Workers, you can now explicitly define which routes invoke your Worker script in Wrangler configuration. The
run_worker_firstconfig option has now been expanded to accept an array of route patterns, allowing you to more granularly specify when your Worker script runs.
Configuration example:
This new routing control was done in partnership with our community and customers who provided great feedback on our public proposal ↗. Thank you to everyone who brought forward use-cases and feedback on the design!
To use advanced routing control with
run_worker_first, you'll need:
- Wrangler v4.20.0 and above
- Cloudflare Vite plugin v1.7.0 and above
SSRF vulnerability in @opennextjs/cloudflare proactively mitigated for all Cloudflare customers
Mitigations have been put in place for all existing and future deployments of sites with the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next in response to an identified Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerability in the
@opennextjs/cloudflarepackage.
The vulnerability stemmed from an unimplemented feature in the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next, which allowed users to proxy arbitrary remote content via the
/_next/imageendpoint.
This issue allowed attackers to load remote resources from arbitrary hosts under the victim site's domain for any site deployed using the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next. For example:
https://victim-site.com/_next/image?url=https://attacker.com. In this example, attacker-controlled content from
attacker.comis served through the victim site's domain (
victim-site.com), violating the same-origin policy and potentially misleading users or other services.
References: https://www.cve.org/cverecord?id=CVE-2025-6087 ↗, https://github.com/opennextjs/opennextjs-cloudflare/security/advisories/GHSA-rvpw-p7vw-wj3m ↗
- SSRF via unrestricted remote URL loading
- Arbitrary remote content loading
- Potential internal service exposure or phishing risks through domain abuse
The following mitigations have been put in place:
Server side updates to Cloudflare's platform to restrict the content loaded via the
/_next/imageendpoint to images. The update automatically mitigates the issue for all existing and any future sites deployed to Cloudflare using the affected version of the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next
Root cause fix: Pull request #727 ↗ to the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next. The patched version of the adapter has been released as
@opennextjs/cloudflare@1.3.0
Package dependency update: Pull request cloudflare/workers-sdk#9608 ↗ to create-cloudflare (c3) to use the fixed version of the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next. The patched version of create-cloudflare has been published as
create-cloudflare@2.49.3.
In addition to the automatic mitigation deployed on Cloudflare's platform, we encourage affected users to upgrade to
@opennext/cloudflarev1.3.0 and use the
remotePatterns↗ filter in Next config if they need to allow-list external urls with images assets.
You can now grant members of your Cloudflare account read-only access to the Workers Platform.
The new "Workers Platform (Read-only)" role grants read-only access to all products typically used as part of Cloudflare's Developer Platform, including Workers, Pages, Durable Objects, KV, R2, Zones, Zone Analytics and Page Rules. When Cloudflare introduces new products to the Workers platform, we will add additional read-only permissions to this role.
Additionally, the role previously named "Workers Admin" has been renamed to "Workers Platform Admin". This change ensures that the name more accurately reflects the permissions granted — this role has always granted access to more than just Workers — it grants read and write access to the products mentioned above, and similarly, as new products are added to the Workers platform, we will add additional read and write permissions to this role.
You can review the updated roles in the developer docs.
We have increased the limits for Media Transformations:
- Input file size limit is now 100MB (was 40MB)
- Output video duration limit is now 1 minute (was 30 seconds)
Additionally, we have improved caching of the input asset, resulting in fewer requests to origin storage even when transformation options may differ.
For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.
Workers Builds connects your Worker to a Git repository, and automates building and deploying your code on each pushed change.
To make CI/CD pipelines even more flexible, Workers Builds now automatically injects default environment variables into your build process (much like the defaults in Cloudflare Pages projects). You can use these variables to customize your build process based on the deployment context, such as the branch or commit.
The following environment variables are injected by default:
Environment Variable Injected value Example use-case
CI
true
Changing build behavior when run on CI versus locally
WORKERS_CI
1
Changing build behavior when run on Workers Builds versus locally
WORKERS_CI_BUILD_UUID
<build-uuid-of-current-build>
Passing the Build UUID along to custom workflows
WORKERS_CI_COMMIT_SHA
<sha1-hash-of-current-commit>
Passing current commit ID to error reporting, for example, Sentry
WORKERS_CI_BRANCH
<branch-name-from-push-event
Customizing build based on branch, for example, disabling debug logging on
production
You can override these default values and add your own custom environment variables by navigating to your Worker > Settings > Environment variables.
Learn more in the Build configuration documentation.
Workers native integrations were originally launched in May 2023 ↗ to connect to popular database and observability providers with your Worker in just a few clicks. We are changing how developers connect Workers to these external services. The Integrations tab in the dashboard has been removed in favor of a more direct, command-line-based approach using Wrangler secrets.
- Integrations tab removed: The integrations setup flow is no longer available in the Workers dashboard.
- Manual secret configuration: New connections should be configured by adding credentials as secrets to your Workers using
npx wrangler secret putcommands.
Existing integrations will continue to work without any changes required. If you have integrations that were previously created through the dashboard, they will remain functional.
If you'd like to modify your existing integration, you can update the secrets, environment variables, or Tail Workers that were created from the original integration setup.
- Update secrets: Use
npx wrangler secret put <SECRET_NAME>to update credential values.
- Modify environment variables: Update variables through the dashboard or Wrangler configuration.
- Dashboard management: Access your Worker's settings in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ to modify connections created by our removed native integrations feature.
If you have previously set up an observability integration with Sentry ↗, the following environment variables were set and are still modifiable:
BLOCKED_HEADERS: headers to exclude sending to Sentry
EXCEPTION_SAMPLING_RATE: number from 0 - 100, where 0 = no events go through to Sentry, and 100 = all events go through to Sentry
STATUS_CODES_TO_SAMPLING_RATES: a map of status codes -- like 400 or with wildcards like 4xx -- to sampling rates described above
For new connections, refer to our step-by-step guides on connecting to popular database and observability providers including: Sentry, Turso, Neon, Supabase, PlanetScale, Upstash, Xata.
With the release of the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next v1.0.0 in May 2025, we already had followups plans to improve performance and size ↗.
@opennextjs/cloudflarev1.2 released on June 5, 2025 delivers on these enhancements. By removing
babelfrom the app code and dropping a dependency on
@ampproject/toolbox-optimizer, we were able to reduce generated bundle sizes. Additionally, by stopping preloading of all app routes, we were able to improve the cold start time.
This means that users will now see a decrease from 14 to 8MiB (2.3 to 1.6MiB gzipped) in generated bundle size for a Next app created via create-next-app, and typically 100ms faster startup times for their medium-sized apps.
Users only need to update to the latest version of
@opennextjs/cloudflareto automatically benefit from these improvements.
Note that we published CVE-2005-6087 ↗ for a SSRF vulnerability in the
@opennextjs/cloudflarepackage. The vulnerability has been fixed from
@opennextjs/cloudflarev1.3.0 onwards. Please update to any version after this one.
Users can now use an OpenAI Compatible endpoint in AI Gateway to easily switch between providers, while keeping the exact same request and response formats. We're launching now with the chat completions endpoint, with the embeddings endpoint coming up next.
To get started, use the OpenAI compatible chat completions endpoint URL with your own account id and gateway id and switch between providers by changing the
modeland
apiKeyparameters.
Additionally, the OpenAI Compatible endpoint can be combined with our Universal Endpoint to add fallbacks across multiple providers. That means AI Gateway will return every response in the same standardized format, no extra parsing logic required!
Learn more in the OpenAI Compatibility documentation.