Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high mumber of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release, with 13.5% of resources impacted. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadeance to ensure it's stability and relability, including the v5.7 release.

Thank you for continuing to raise issues and please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.

Changes

Addressed permanent diff bug on Cloudflare Tunnel config

State is now saved correctly for Zero Trust Access applications

Exact match is now working as expected within data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications

cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy now supports OIDC claims & diff issues resolved

now supports OIDC claims & diff issues resolved Self hosted applications with private IPs no longer require a public domain for cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application .

. New resource: cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_warp_connector

Other bug fixes

For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.

Issues Closed

If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

Upgrading

We suggest holding on migration to v5 while we work on stablization of the v5 provider. This will ensure Cloudflare can work ahead and avoid any blocking issues.

If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.