Build TanStack Start apps with the Cloudflare Vite plugin
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports TanStack Start ↗ apps. Get started with new or existing projects.
Create a new TanStack Start project that uses the Cloudflare Vite plugin via the
create-cloudflare CLI:
Migrate an existing TanStack Start project to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin:
- Install
@cloudflare/vite-pluginand
wrangler
- Add the Cloudflare plugin to your Vite config
- Add your Worker config file
- Modify the scripts in your
package.json
See the TanStack Start framework guide for more info.