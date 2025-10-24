Build TanStack Start apps with the Cloudflare Vite plugin

The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports TanStack Start ↗ apps. Get started with new or existing projects.

New projects

Create a new TanStack Start project that uses the Cloudflare Vite plugin via the create-cloudflare CLI:

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-tanstack-start-app --framework=tanstack-start Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-tanstack-start-app --framework=tanstack-start Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-tanstack-start-app --framework=tanstack-start

Existing projects

Migrate an existing TanStack Start project to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin:

Install @cloudflare/vite-plugin and wrangler

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i -D @cloudflare/vite-plugin wrangler Terminal window yarn add -D @cloudflare/vite-plugin wrangler Terminal window pnpm add -D @cloudflare/vite-plugin wrangler

Add the Cloudflare plugin to your Vite config

vite.config.ts import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; import { tanstackStart } from "@tanstack/react-start/plugin/vite" ; import viteReact from "@vitejs/plugin-react" ; import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ cloudflare ( { viteEnvironment : { name : "ssr" } } ) , tanstackStart () , viteReact () , ] , } ) ;

Add your Worker config file

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "my-tanstack-start-app" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-02-25" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " main " : "@tanstack/react-start/server-entry" } " $schema " = "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "my-tanstack-start-app" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-02-25" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] main = "@tanstack/react-start/server-entry"

Modify the scripts in your package.json

package.json { " scripts " : { " dev " : "vite dev" , " build " : "vite build && tsc --noEmit" , " start " : "node .output/server/index.mjs" , " preview " : "vite preview" , " deploy " : "npm run build && wrangler deploy" , " cf-typegen " : "wrangler types" } }

See the TanStack Start framework guide for more info.