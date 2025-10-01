String functions
Usage:
Returns the length of a string. This function is UTF-8 compatible.
Examples:
For backwards-compatibility, this function is the equivalent of ClickHouse's
lengthUTF8 function, rather than ClickHouse's
length function.
Usage:
Returns a boolean saying whether the string was empty. This computation can also be done as a binary operation:
{string} = ''.
Examples:
For backwards compatibility, this function can also be called using
empty(<string>).
Usage:
Returns the string converted to lowercase. This function is NOT Unicode compatible - refer to
lowerUTF8 for that.
Examples:
Usage:
Returns the string converted to lowercase. This function is Unicode compatible. This may not be perfect for all languages and users with stringent needs, should do the operation in their own code.
Examples:
For backwards compatibility, this function can also be called using
toLower({string}).
Usage:
Returns the string converted to uppercase. This function is NOT Unicode compatible - refer to
upperUTF8 for that.
Examples:
Usage:
Returns the string converted to uppercase. This function is Unicode compatible. The results may not be perfect for all languages and users with strict needs. These users should do the operation in their own code.
Examples:
For backwards compatibility, this function can also be called using
toUpper({string}).
Usage:
Returns a boolean of whether the first string has the second string at its start.
Examples:
Usage:
Returns a boolean of whether the first string contains the second string at its end.
Examples:
Usage:
Returns the position of one string,
needle, in another,
haystack. In SQL, indexes are usually 1-based. That means that position returns
1 if your needle is at the start of the haystack. It only returns
0 if your string is not found.
Examples:
Usage:
Extracts part of a string, starting at the Unicode code point indicated by the offset and returning the number of code points requested by the length. As previously mentioned, in SQL, indexes are usually 1-based. That means that the offset provided to substring should be at least
1.
Examples:
Usage:
This function supports formatting strings, integers, floats, datetimes, intervals, etc, except
NULL. The function does not support literal
{ and
} characters in the format string.
Examples:
The formatDateTime function might also be useful.
Usage:
extract returns an integer number of time units from a datetime. It supports
YEAR,
MONTH,
DAY,
HOUR,
MINUTE and
SECOND.
Examples:
