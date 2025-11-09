Select Wrangler environments using the CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable

Wrangler now supports using the CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable to select the active environment for your Worker commands. This provides a more flexible way to manage environments, especially when working with build tools and CI/CD pipelines.

What's new

Environment selection via environment variable:

Set CLOUDFLARE_ENV to specify which environment to use for Wrangler commands

to specify which environment to use for Wrangler commands Works with all Wrangler commands that support the --env flag

flag The --env command line argument takes precedence over the CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable

Example usage

Terminal window # Deploy to the production environment using CLOUDFLARE_ENV CLOUDFLARE_ENV = production wrangler deploy # Upload a version to the staging environment CLOUDFLARE_ENV = staging wrangler versions upload # The --env flag takes precedence over CLOUDFLARE_ENV CLOUDFLARE_ENV = dev wrangler deploy --env production # This will deploy to production, not dev

The CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable is particularly useful when working with build tools like Vite. You can set the environment once during the build process, and it will be used for both building and deploying your Worker:

Terminal window # Set the environment for both build and deploy CLOUDFLARE_ENV = production npm run build & wrangler deploy

When using @cloudflare/vite-plugin , the build process generates a "redirected deploy config" that is flattened to only contain the active environment. Wrangler will validate that the environment specified matches the environment used during the build to prevent accidentally deploying a Worker built for one environment to a different environment.