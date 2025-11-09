Changelog
Select Wrangler environments using the CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable
Wrangler now supports using the
CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable to select the active environment for your Worker commands. This provides a more flexible way to manage environments, especially when working with build tools and CI/CD pipelines.
Environment selection via environment variable:
- Set
CLOUDFLARE_ENVto specify which environment to use for Wrangler commands
- Works with all Wrangler commands that support the
--envflag
- The
--envcommand line argument takes precedence over the
CLOUDFLARE_ENVenvironment variable
The
CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable is particularly useful when working with build tools like Vite. You can set the environment once during the build process, and it will be used for both building and deploying your Worker:
When using
@cloudflare/vite-plugin, the build process generates a "redirected deploy config" that is flattened to only contain the active environment. Wrangler will validate that the environment specified matches the environment used during the build to prevent accidentally deploying a Worker built for one environment to a different environment.