count

Usage:

count () count ( DISTINCT column_name)

count is an aggregation function that returns the number of rows in each group or results set.

count can also be used to count the number of distinct (unique) values in each column:

Example:

-- return the total number of rows count () -- return the number of different values in the column count ( DISTINCT column_name)

sum

Usage:

sum ([DISTINCT] column_name)

sum is an aggregation function that returns the sum of column values across all rows in each group or results set. Sum also supports DISTINCT , but in this case it will only sum the unique values in the column.

Example:

-- return the total cost of all items sum (item_cost) -- return the total of all unique item costs sum ( DISTINCT item_cost)

avg

Usage:

avg ([DISTINCT] column_name)

avg is an aggregation function that returns the mean of column values across all rows in each group or results set. Avg also supports DISTINCT , but in this case it will only average the unique values in the column.

Example:

-- return the mean item cost avg (item_cost) -- return the mean of unique item costs avg ( DISTINCT item_cost)

min

Usage:

min (column_name)

min is an aggregation function that returns the minimum value of a column across all rows.

Example:

-- return the minimum item cost min (item_cost)

max

Usage:

max (column_name)

max is an aggregation function that returns the maximum value of a column across all rows.

Example:

-- return the maximum item cost max (item_cost)

quantileExactWeighted

Usage:

quantileExactWeighted(q)(column_name, weight_column_name)

quantileExactWeighted is an aggregation function that returns the value at the qth quantile in the named column across all rows in each group or results set. Each row will be weighted by the value in weight_column_name . Typically this would be _sample_interval (refer to Sampling for more information).

Example:

-- estimate the median value of <double1> quantileExactWeighted( 0 . 5 )(double1, _sample_interval) -- in a table of query times, estimate the 95th centile query time quantileExactWeighted( 0 . 95 )(query_time, _sample_interval)

For backwards compatibility, this is also available as quantileWeighted(q, column_name, weight_column_name) .

argMax New

Usage:

argMax(arg, val)

argMax is an aggregation function that returns the arg value that corresponds to the maximum value of val .

If multiple arg values have the maximum value of val , any one will be returned.

Example:

-- find the <blob1> value for the row with the highest <double1> argMax(blob1, double1) -- find the <blob1> value from the most heavily sampled row argMax(blob1, _sample_interval)

argMin New

Usage:

argMin(arg, val)

argMin is an aggregation function that returns the arg value that corresponds to the minimum value of val .

If multiple arg values have the minimum value of val , any one will be returned.

Example:

-- find the <blob1> value for the row with the lowest <double1> argMin(blob1, double1) -- find the <blob1> value from the least heavily sampled row argMin(blob1, _sample_interval)

first_value New

Usage:

first_value (column_name)

first_value is an aggregation function which returns the first value of the provided column.

Example:

-- find the oldest value of <blob1> SELECT first_value (blob1) FROM my_dataset ORDER BY timestamp ASC

last_value New

Usage:

last_value (column_name)

last_value is an aggregation function which returns the last value of the provided column.

Example:

-- find the oldest value of <blob1> SELECT last_value (blob1) FROM my_dataset ORDER BY timestamp DESC

topK New

Usage:

topK(N)(column)

topK is an aggregation function which returns the most common N values of a column.

N is optional and defaults to 10 .

Example:

-- find the 10 most common values of <double1> SELECT topK(double1) FROM my_dataset -- find the 15 most common values of <blob1> SELECT topK( 15 )(blob1) FROM my_dataset

topKWeighted New

Usage:

topKWeighted(N)(column, weight_column)

topKWeighted is an aggregation function which returns the most common N values of a column, weighted by a second column.

N is optional and defaults to 10 .

