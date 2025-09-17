Preview URLs now default to opt-in

To prevent the accidental exposure of applications, we've updated how Worker preview URLs ( <PREVIEW>-<WORKER_NAME>.<SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev ) are handled. We made this change to ensure preview URLs are only active when intentionally configured, improving the default security posture of your Workers.

We performed a one-time update to disable preview URLs for existing Workers where the workers.dev subdomain was also disabled.

Because preview URLs were historically enabled by default, users who had intentionally disabled their workers.dev route may not have realized their Worker was still accessible at a separate preview URL. This update was performed to ensure that using a preview URL is always an intentional, opt-in choice.

If your Worker was affected, its preview URL ( <PREVIEW>-<WORKER_NAME>.<SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev ) will now direct to an informational page explaining this change.

How to Re-enable Your Preview URL

If your preview URL was disabled, you can re-enable it via the Cloudflare dashboard by navigating to your Worker's Settings page and toggling on the Preview URL.

Alternatively, you can use Wrangler by adding the preview_urls = true setting to your Wrangler file and redeploying the Worker.