Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
You can now deploy and manage Workflows in Terraform
You can now create and manage Workflows using Terraform, now supported in the Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.11.0 ↗. Workflows allow you to build durable, multi-step applications -- without needing to worry about retrying failed tasks or managing infrastructure.
Now, you can deploy and manage Workflows through Terraform using the new
cloudflare_workflow resource ↗:
Here are full examples of how to configure
cloudflare_workflow in Terraform, using the existing
cloudflare_workers_script resource ↗, and the beta
cloudflare_worker_version resource ↗.
You can more granularly control the lifecycle of each Worker resource using the beta
cloudflare_worker_version ↗ resource, alongside the
cloudflare_worker ↗ and
cloudflare_workers_deployment ↗ resources.
- Get started with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗ and the new
cloudflare_workflowresource ↗.