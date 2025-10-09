 Skip to content
You can now deploy and manage Workflows in Terraform

Workers

You can now create and manage Workflows using Terraform, now supported in the Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.11.0. Workflows allow you to build durable, multi-step applications -- without needing to worry about retrying failed tasks or managing infrastructure.

Now, you can deploy and manage Workflows through Terraform using the new cloudflare_workflow resource:

resource "cloudflare_workflow" "my_workflow" {
  account_id    = var.account_id
  workflow_name = "my-workflow"
  class_name    = "MyWorkflow"
  script_name   = "my-worker"
}

Examples

Here are full examples of how to configure cloudflare_workflow in Terraform, using the existing cloudflare_workers_script resource, and the beta cloudflare_worker_version resource.

With cloudflare_workflow and cloudflare_workers_script

resource "cloudflare_workers_script" "workflow_worker" {
  account_id  = var.cloudflare_account_id
  script_name = "my-workflow-worker"


  content_file   = "${path.module}/../dist/worker/index.js"
  content_sha256 = filesha256("${path.module}/../dist/worker/index.js")
  main_module    = "index.js"
}


resource "cloudflare_workflow" "workflow" {
  account_id    = var.cloudflare_account_id
  workflow_name = "my-workflow"
  class_name    = "MyWorkflow"
  script_name   = cloudflare_workers_script.workflow_worker.script_name
}

With cloudflare_workflow, and the new beta resources

You can more granularly control the lifecycle of each Worker resource using the beta cloudflare_worker_version resource, alongside the cloudflare_worker and cloudflare_workers_deployment resources.

resource "cloudflare_worker" "workflow_worker" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "my-workflow-worker"
}


resource "cloudflare_worker_version" "workflow_worker_version" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  worker_id  = cloudflare_worker.workflow_worker.id


  main_module         = "index.js"


  modules = [{
    name         = "index.js"
    content_file = "${path.module}/../dist/worker/index.js"
    content_type = "application/javascript+module"
  }]
}


resource "cloudflare_workers_deployment" "workflow_deployment" {
  account_id  = var.cloudflare_account_id
  script_name = cloudflare_worker.workflow_worker.name


  strategy = "percentage"
  versions = [{
    version_id = cloudflare_worker_version.workflow_worker_version.id
    percentage = 100
  }]
}


resource "cloudflare_workflow" "my_workflow" {
  account_id    = var.cloudflare_account_id
  workflow_name = "my-workflow"
  class_name    = "MyWorkflow"
  script_name   = cloudflare_worker.workflow_worker.name
}

