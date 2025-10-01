Type conversion functions
Usage:
Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 8 bit integer.
Behaviour for negative numbers is undefined.
Usage:
Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 32 bit integer.
Behaviour for negative numbers is undefined.
