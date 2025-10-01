toUInt8 New

Usage:

toUInt8( < expression > )

Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 8 bit integer.

Behaviour for negative numbers is undefined.

toUInt32

Usage:

toUInt32( < expression > )

Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 32 bit integer.

Behaviour for negative numbers is undefined.