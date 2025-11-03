Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Capture Wrangler command output in structured format
You can now capture Wrangler command output in a structured ND-JSON ↗ format by setting the
WRANGLER_OUTPUT_FILE_PATH or
WRANGLER_OUTPUT_FILE_DIRECTORY environment variables. This feature is particularly useful for CI/CD pipelines and automation tools that need programmatic access to deployment information such as worker names, version IDs, deployment URLs, and error details. Commands that support this feature include
wrangler deploy,
wrangler versions upload,
wrangler versions deploy, and
wrangler pages deploy.