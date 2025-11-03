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Capture Wrangler command output in structured format

Workers

You can now capture Wrangler command output in a structured ND-JSON format by setting the WRANGLER_OUTPUT_FILE_PATH or WRANGLER_OUTPUT_FILE_DIRECTORY environment variables. This feature is particularly useful for CI/CD pipelines and automation tools that need programmatic access to deployment information such as worker names, version IDs, deployment URLs, and error details. Commands that support this feature include wrangler deploy, wrangler versions upload, wrangler versions deploy, and wrangler pages deploy.