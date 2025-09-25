Announcing Workers VPC Services (Beta)

Workers VPC Services is now available, enabling your Workers to securely access resources in your private networks, without having to expose them on the public Internet.

What's new

VPC Services : Create secure connections to internal APIs, databases, and services using familiar Worker binding syntax

: Create secure connections to internal APIs, databases, and services using familiar Worker binding syntax Multi-cloud Support: Connect to resources in private networks in any external cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.) or on-premise using Cloudflare Tunnels

JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Perform application logic in Workers here // Sample call to an internal API running on ECS in AWS using the binding const response = await env . AWS_VPC_ECS_API . fetch ( "https://internal-host.example.com" ) ; // Additional application logic in Workers return new Response () ; }, };

Getting started

Set up a Cloudflare Tunnel, create a VPC Service, add service bindings to your Worker, and access private resources securely. Refer to the documentation to get started.