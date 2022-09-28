Workers Analytics Engine SQL Reference
SHOW statement
SHOW can be used to list the tables on your account. The table name is the name you specified as
dataset when configuring the workers binding (refer to Get started with Workers Analytics Engine, for more information). The table is automatically created when you write event data in your worker.
SHOW TABLES
[FORMAT <format>]
Refer to FORMAT clause for the available
FORMAT options.
SELECT statement
SELECT is used to query tables.
Usage:
SELECT <expression_list>
[FROM <table>|(<subquery>)]
[WHERE <expression>]
[GROUP BY <expression>, ...]
[ORDER BY <expression_list>] [LIMIT <n>|ALL]
[FORMAT <format>]
Below you can find the syntax of each clause. Refer to the SQL API docs for some example queries.
SELECT clause
The
SELECT clause specifies the list of columns to be included in the result.
Columns can be aliased using the
AS keyword.
Usage:
SELECT <expression> [AS <alias>], ...
Examples:
-- return the named columns
SELECT blob2, double3
-- return all columns
SELECT *
-- alias columns to more descriptive names
SELECT blob2 AS probe_name, double3 AS temperature
Additionally, expressions using supported functions and operators can be used in place of column names:
SELECT blob2 AS probe_name, double3 AS temp_c, double3*1.8+32 AS temp_f -- compute a value
SELECT blob2 AS probe_name, IF(double3 <= 0, 'FREEZING', 'NOT FREEZING') AS description -- use of functions
SELECT blob2 AS probe_name, AVG(double3) AS avg_temp -- aggregation function
FROM clause
FROM is used to specify the source of the data for the query.
Usage:
FROM <table_name>|(subquery)
Examples:
-- query data written to a workers dataset called "temperatures"
FROM temperatures
-- use a subquery to manipulate the table
FROM ( SELECT blob1 AS probe_name, count() as num_readings FROM temperatures GROUP BY probe_name)
Note that queries can only operate on a single table.
UNION,
JOIN etc. are not currently supported.
WHERE clause
WHERE is used to filter the rows returned by a query.
Usage:
WHERE <condition>
<condition> can be any expression that evaluates to a boolean.
Comparison operators can be used to compare values and boolean operators can be used to combine conditions.
Expressions containing functions and operators are supported.
Examples:
-- simple comparisons
WHERE blob1 = 'test'
WHERE double1 = 4
-- inequalities
WHERE double1 > 4
-- use of operators (see below for supported operator list)
WHERE double1 + double2 > 4
WHERE blob1 = 'test1' OR blob2 = 'test2'
-- expression using inequalities, functions and operators
WHERE IF(unit = 'f', (temp-32)/1.8, temp) <= 0
GROUP BY clause
When using aggregate functions,
GROUP BY specifies the groups over which the aggregation is run.
Usage:
GROUP BY <expression>, ...
For example. If you had a table of temperature readings:
-- return the average temperature for each probe
SELECT blob1 AS probe_name, AVG(double1) AS average_tempFROM temperature_readingsGROUP BY probe_name
In the usual case the
<expression> can just be a column name but it is also possible to suppy a complex expression here.
Multiple expressions or column names can be supplied separated by commas.
ORDER BY clause
ORDER BY can be used to control the order in which rows are returned.
Usage:
ORDER BY <expression> [ASC|DESC], ...
<expression> can just be a column name.
ASC or
DESC determines if the ordering is ascending or descending.
ASC is the default, and can be omitted.
Examples:
-- order by double2 then double3, both in ascending order
ORDER BY double2, double3
-- order by double2 in ascending order then double3 is descending order
ORDER BY double2, double3 DESC
LIMIT clause
LIMIT specifies a maximum number of rows to return.
Usage:
LIMIT <n>|ALL
Supply the maximum number of rows to return or
ALL for no restriction.
For example:
LIMIT 10 -- return at most 10 rows
FORMAT clause
FORMAT controls how to the returned data is encoded.
Usage:
FORMAT [JSON|JSONEachRow|TabSeparated]
If no format clause is included then the default format of
JSON will be used.
Override the default by setting a format. For example:
FORMAT JSONEachRow
The following formats are supported:
JSON
Data is returned as a single JSON object with schema data included:
{ "meta": [ { "name": "<column 1 name>", "type": "<column 1 type>" }, { "name": "<column 2 name>", "type": "<column 2 type>" }, ... ], "data": [ { "<column 1 name>": "<column 1 value>", "<column 2 name>": "<column 2 value>", ... }, { "<column 1 name>": "<column 1 value>", "<column 2 name>": "<column 2 value>", ... }, ... ], "rows": 10
}
JSONEachRow
Data is returned with a separate JSON object per row. Rows are newline separated and there is no header line or schema data:
{"<column 1 name>": "<column 1 value>", "<column 2 name>": "<column 2 value>"}
{"<column 1 name>": "<column 1 value>", "<column 2 name>": "<column 2 value>"}...
TabSeparated
Data is returned with newline separated rows. Columns are separated with tabs. There is no header.
column 1 value column 2 valuecolumn 1 value column 2 value...
Supported functions
COUNT
Usage:
COUNT()
Count is an aggregation function that returns the number of rows in each group or results set.
SUM
Usage:
SUM(column_name)
Sum is an aggregation function that returns the sum of column values across all rows in each group or results set.
Example:
-- return the total cost of all items
SUM(item_cost)
AVG
Usage:
AVG(column_name)
Avg is an aggregation function that returns the mean of column values across all rows in each group or results set.
Example:
-- return the mean item cost
AVG(item_cost)
QUANTILEWEIGHTED
Usage:
QUANTILEWEIGHTED(q, column_name, weight_column_name)
QUANTILEWEIGHTED is an aggregation function that returns the value at the qth quantile in the named column across all rows in each group or results set. Each row will be weighted by the value in
weight_column_name. Typically this would be
_sample_interval (refer to how sampling works, for more information).
Example:
-- estimate the median value of <double1>QUANTILEWEIGHTED(0.5, double1, _sample_interval)
-- in a table of query times, estimate the 95th centile query timeQUANTILEWEIGHTED(0.95, query_time, _sample_interval)
IF
Usage:
IF(<condition>, <true_expression>, <false_expression>)
Returns
<true_expression> if
<condition> evaluates to true, else returns
<false_expression>.
Example:
IF(temp > 20, 'It is warm', 'Bring a jumper')
INTDIV
Usage:
INTDIV(a, b)
Divide a by b, rounding the answer down to the nearest whole number.
TOUINT32
Usage:
TOUINT32(<expression>)
Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 32 bit integer.
Behaviour for negative numbers is undefined.
TODATETIME
Usage:
TODATETIME(<expression>)
TODATETIME converts an expression to a datetime.
Examples:
-- double1 contains a unix timestamp in secondsTODATETIME(double1)
-- blob1 contains an datetime in the format 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss'TODATETIME(blob1)
-- literal values:TODATETIME(355924804) -- unix timestampTODATETIME('355924804') -- string containing unix timestampTODATETIME('1981-04-12 12:00:04') -- string with datetime in 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss' format
NOW
Usage:
NOW()
Returns the current time as a DateTime.
Supported operators
The following operators are supported:
Arithmetic operators
|Operator
|Description
+
|addition
-
|subtraction
*
|multiplication
/
|division
%
|modulus
Comparison operators
|Operator
|Description
=
|equals
<
|less than
>
|greater than
<=
|less than or equal to
>=
|greater than or equal to
<> or
!=
|not equal
Boolean operators
|Operator
|Description
AND
|boolean “AND” (true if both sides are true)
OR
|boolean “OR” (true if either side or both sides are true)
NOT
|boolean “NOT” (true if following expression is false and visa-versa)
Unary operators
|Operator
|Description
-
|negation operator (e.g.
-42)
Literals
|Type
|Syntax
|integer
42,
-42
|double
4.2,
-4.2
|string
'so long and thanks for all the fish'
|boolean
true or
false
|time interval
INTERVAL '42' DAY
Intervals of
YEAR,
MONTH,
DAY,
HOUR,
MINUTE and
SECOND are supported