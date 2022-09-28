Workers Analytics Engine SQL Reference

​​ SHOW statement

SHOW can be used to list the tables on your account. The table name is the name you specified as dataset when configuring the workers binding (refer to Get started with Workers Analytics Engine, for more information). The table is automatically created when you write event data in your worker.

SHOW TABLES [ FORMAT < format > ]

Refer to FORMAT clause for the available FORMAT options.

​​ SELECT statement

SELECT is used to query tables.

Usage:

SELECT < expression_list > [ FROM < table > | ( < subquery > ) ] [ WHERE < expression > ] [ GROUP BY < expression > , . . . ] [ ORDER BY < expression_list > ] [ LIMIT < n > | ALL ] [ FORMAT < format > ]

Below you can find the syntax of each clause. Refer to the SQL API docs for some example queries.

​​ SELECT clause

The SELECT clause specifies the list of columns to be included in the result. Columns can be aliased using the AS keyword.

Usage:

SELECT < expression > [ AS < alias > ] , . . .

Examples:

SELECT blob2 , double3 SELECT * SELECT blob2 AS probe_name , double3 AS temperature

Additionally, expressions using supported functions and operators can be used in place of column names:

SELECT blob2 AS probe_name , double3 AS temp_c , double3 * 1.8 + 32 AS temp_f SELECT blob2 AS probe_name , IF ( double3 <= 0 , 'FREEZING' , 'NOT FREEZING' ) AS description SELECT blob2 AS probe_name , AVG ( double3 ) AS avg_temp

​​ FROM clause

FROM is used to specify the source of the data for the query.

Usage:

FROM < table_name > | ( subquery )

Examples:

FROM temperatures FROM ( SELECT blob1 AS probe_name , count ( ) as num_readings FROM temperatures GROUP BY probe_name )

Note that queries can only operate on a single table. UNION , JOIN etc. are not currently supported.

​​ WHERE clause

WHERE is used to filter the rows returned by a query.

Usage:

WHERE < condition >

<condition> can be any expression that evaluates to a boolean.

Comparison operators can be used to compare values and boolean operators can be used to combine conditions.

Expressions containing functions and operators are supported.

Examples:

WHERE blob1 = 'test' WHERE double1 = 4 WHERE double1 > 4 WHERE double1 + double2 > 4 WHERE blob1 = 'test1' OR blob2 = 'test2' WHERE IF ( unit = 'f' , ( temp - 32 ) / 1.8 , temp ) <= 0

​​ GROUP BY clause

When using aggregate functions, GROUP BY specifies the groups over which the aggregation is run.

Usage:

GROUP BY < expression > , . . .

For example. If you had a table of temperature readings:

SELECT blob1 AS probe_name , AVG ( double1 ) AS average_temp FROM temperature_readings GROUP BY probe_name

In the usual case the <expression> can just be a column name but it is also possible to suppy a complex expression here. Multiple expressions or column names can be supplied separated by commas.

​​ ORDER BY clause

ORDER BY can be used to control the order in which rows are returned.

Usage:

ORDER BY < expression > [ ASC | DESC ] , . . .

<expression> can just be a column name.

ASC or DESC determines if the ordering is ascending or descending. ASC is the default, and can be omitted.

Examples:

ORDER BY double2 , double3 ORDER BY double2 , double3 DESC

​​ LIMIT clause

LIMIT specifies a maximum number of rows to return.

Usage:

LIMIT < n > | ALL

Supply the maximum number of rows to return or ALL for no restriction.

For example:

LIMIT 10

​​ FORMAT clause

FORMAT controls how to the returned data is encoded.

Usage:

FORMAT [ JSON | JSONEachRow | TabSeparated ]

If no format clause is included then the default format of JSON will be used.

Override the default by setting a format. For example:

FORMAT JSONEachRow

The following formats are supported:

Data is returned as a single JSON object with schema data included:

{ "meta" : [ { "name" : "<column 1 name>" , "type" : "<column 1 type>" } , { "name" : "<column 2 name>" , "type" : "<column 2 type>" } , ... ] , "data" : [ { "<column 1 name>" : "<column 1 value>" , "<column 2 name>" : "<column 2 value>" , ... } , { "<column 1 name>" : "<column 1 value>" , "<column 2 name>" : "<column 2 value>" , ... } , ... ] , "rows" : 10 }

Data is returned with a separate JSON object per row. Rows are newline separated and there is no header line or schema data:

{ "<column 1 name>" : "<column 1 value>" , "<column 2 name>" : "<column 2 value>" } { "<column 1 name>" : "<column 1 value>" , "<column 2 name>" : "<column 2 value>" } ...

Data is returned with newline separated rows. Columns are separated with tabs. There is no header.

column 1 value column 2 value column 1 value column 2 value ...

​​ Supported functions

Usage:

COUNT ( )

Count is an aggregation function that returns the number of rows in each group or results set.

Usage:

SUM ( column_name )

Sum is an aggregation function that returns the sum of column values across all rows in each group or results set.

Example:

SUM ( item_cost )

Usage:

AVG ( column_name )

Avg is an aggregation function that returns the mean of column values across all rows in each group or results set.

Example:

AVG ( item_cost )

Usage:

QUANTILEWEIGHTED ( q , column_name , weight_column_name )

QUANTILEWEIGHTED is an aggregation function that returns the value at the qth quantile in the named column across all rows in each group or results set. Each row will be weighted by the value in weight_column_name . Typically this would be _sample_interval (refer to how sampling works, for more information).

Example:

QUANTILEWEIGHTED ( 0.5 , double1 , _sample_interval ) QUANTILEWEIGHTED ( 0.95 , query_time , _sample_interval )

Usage:

IF ( < condition > , < true_expression > , < false_expression > )

Returns <true_expression> if <condition> evaluates to true, else returns <false_expression> .

Example:

IF ( temp > 20 , 'It is warm' , 'Bring a jumper' )

Usage:

INTDIV ( a , b )

Divide a by b, rounding the answer down to the nearest whole number.

Usage:

TOUINT32 ( < expression > )

Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 32 bit integer.

Behaviour for negative numbers is undefined.

Usage:

TODATETIME ( < expression > )

TODATETIME converts an expression to a datetime.

Examples:

TODATETIME ( double1 ) TODATETIME ( blob1 ) TODATETIME ( 355924804 ) TODATETIME ( '355924804' ) TODATETIME ( '1981-04-12 12:00:04' )

Usage:

NOW ( )

Returns the current time as a DateTime.

​​ Supported operators

The following operators are supported:

​​ Arithmetic operators

Operator Description + addition - subtraction * multiplication / division % modulus

​​ Comparison operators

Operator Description = equals < less than > greater than <= less than or equal to >= greater than or equal to <> or != not equal

​​ Boolean operators

Operator Description AND boolean “AND” (true if both sides are true) OR boolean “OR” (true if either side or both sides are true) NOT boolean “NOT” (true if following expression is false and visa-versa)

​​ Unary operators

Operator Description - negation operator (e.g. -42 )