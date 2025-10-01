Larger Container instance types

New instance types provide up to 4 vCPU, 12 GiB of memory, and 20 GB of disk per container instance.

Instance Type vCPU Memory Disk lite 1/16 256 MiB 2 GB basic 1/4 1 GiB 4 GB standard-1 1/2 4 GiB 8 GB standard-2 1 6 GiB 12 GB standard-3 2 8 GiB 16 GB standard-4 4 12 GiB 20 GB

The dev and standard instance types are preserved for backward compatibility and are aliases for lite and standard-1 , respectively. The standard-1 instance type now provides up to 8 GB of disk instead of only 4 GB.

See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.