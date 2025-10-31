{ " type " : "object" , " description " : "Output will be returned as websocket messages." , " properties " : { " request_id " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "The unique identifier of the request (uuid)" }, " sequence_id " : { " type " : "integer" , " description " : "Starts at 0 and increments for each message the server sends to the client." , " minimum " : 0 }, " event " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "The type of event being reported." , " enum " : [ "Update" , "StartOfTurn" , "EagerEndOfTurn" , "TurnResumed" , "EndOfTurn" ] }, " turn_index " : { " type " : "integer" , " description " : "The index of the current turn" , " minimum " : 0 }, " audio_window_start " : { " type " : "number" , " description " : "Start time in seconds of the audio range that was transcribed" }, " audio_window_end " : { " type " : "number" , " description " : "End time in seconds of the audio range that was transcribed" }, " transcript " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Text that was said over the course of the current turn" }, " words " : { " type " : "array" , " description " : "The words in the transcript" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " required " : [ "word" , "confidence" ], " properties " : { " word " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "The individual punctuated, properly-cased word from the transcript" }, " confidence " : { " type " : "number" , " description " : "Confidence that this word was transcribed correctly" } } } }, " end_of_turn_confidence " : { " type " : "number" , " description " : "Confidence that no more speech is coming in this turn" } } }