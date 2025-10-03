Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
One-click Cloudflare Access for Workers
You can now enable Cloudflare Access for your
workers.dev and Preview URLs in a single click.
Access allows you to limit access to your Workers to specific users or groups. You can limit access to yourself, your teammates, your organization, or anyone else you specify in your Access policy.
To enable Cloudflare Access:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages
-
In Overview, select your Worker.
-
Go to Settings > Domains & Routes.
-
For
workers.devor Preview URLs, click Enable Cloudflare Access.
-
Optionally, to configure the Access application, click Manage Cloudflare Access. There, you can change the email addresses you want to authorize. View Access policies to learn about configuring alternate rules.
To fully secure your application, it is important that you validate the JWT that Cloudflare Access adds to the
Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header on the incoming request.
The following code will validate the JWT using the jose NPM package ↗:
Add these environment variables to your Worker:
POLICY_AUD: Your application's AUD tag
TEAM_DOMAIN:
https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com
Both of these appear in the modal that appears when you enable Cloudflare Access.
You can set these variables by adding them to your Worker's Wrangler configuration file, or via the Cloudflare dashboard under Workers & Pages > your-worker > Settings > Environment Variables.