Pricing

Note Workflows is included in both the Free and Paid Workers plans.

Workflows pricing is identical to Workers Standard pricing and are billed on two dimensions:

CPU time : the total amount of compute (measured in milliseconds) consumed by a given Workflow.

Requests (invocations): the number of Workflow invocations. Subrequests made from a Workflow do not incur additional request costs.

A Workflow that is waiting on a response to an API call, paused as a result of calling step.sleep , or otherwise idle, does not incur CPU time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently asked questions related to Workflows pricing:

Are there additional costs for Workflows?

No. Workflows are priced based on the same compute (CPU time) and requests (invocations) as Workers.

Are Workflows available on the Workers Free plan?

Yes.

How do Workflows show up on my bill?

Workflows are billed as Workers, and share the same CPU time and request SKUs.

Are there any limits to Workflows?

Refer to the published limits documentation.